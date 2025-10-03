A Year After Nasrallah’s Assassination, Senior Lebanon Analyst Says It’s ‘Unlikely’ Hezbollah Can Rebuild

Noah Johnson added he’s ‘not optimistic that Lebanon will be able to convince Hezbollah to disarm given the current situation’

A year later, the story still defies belief, yet still haunts Lebanon. Just after 3:30 p.m. on a Tuesday in September, thousands of electronic devices beeped in unison. The sonorous buzzing of pagers filled rooms across the country. Seconds later, they exploded. A dozen people died instantly, including several children. The next day, other devices detonated as well. This second attack — using explosives hidden in walkie-talkies — killed about 30 more Lebanese, many of them attending funerals for comrades killed the day before.

“It was the most serious indication up to that point that Israel had infiltrated Hezbollah deeply,” Noah Johnson, senior analyst for Lebanon, told The Media Line. The Shiite militia and political party had been locked in cross-border clashes with Israel for almost a year — since Oct. 8, 2023, the day after Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack — firing projectiles at the “Zionist enemy” in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Until then, the violence largely remained near the border, apart from a single strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs. On Sept. 17, 2024, with a button pressed miles away, Israel unleashed war in Lebanon.

Israel has weakened Hezbollah to such an extent that the party needs to fundamentally rethink what Hezbollah is as an organization going forward

Then everything slid downhill. The first attack was followed by a second the next day; the day after, a bombing targeted a senior Hezbollah commander. Six days after the initial explosions, the Israeli army launched its deadliest operation in Lebanon. On Sept. 23, 2024, Israeli airstrikes in the country’s south killed more than 500 people, making it the deadliest day in the decades-long conflict between Israel and Lebanon. The Land of the Cedars is no longer the same, and if any actor has changed most, it is Hezbollah. “Israel has weakened Hezbollah to such an extent that the party needs to fundamentally rethink what Hezbollah is as an organization going forward,” Johnson said.

Since that September afternoon, the group has suffered unprecedented losses. The two-month Israeli offensive, which ended on Nov. 27 with a ceasefire that Israel continues to violate daily, devastated Hezbollah’s military capabilities. Its leaders were assassinated. Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary-general for 32 years, died five days after the bombing campaign began. A week later, Israel killed his successor, Hashem Safieddine. Hezbollah’s military and political leadership was eliminated in weeks, and civilians paid a price along the way. More than 4,000 people have died in Lebanon since Oct. 8, 2023. Much of Hezbollah’s arsenal was destroyed, as were dozens of towns along the Lebanese border.

The campaign has not ended. Israeli troops continue to occupy five strategic points on the border between the two countries, which have been considered at war since Israel’s creation in 1948. Dozens more people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes since November. After three years of political deadlock, Lebanon finally has a government and a president. The new administration’s central debate is whether — and how — to disarm Hezbollah.

“Nothing is impossible, but I am not optimistic that Lebanon will be able to convince Hezbollah to disarm given the current situation,” Johnson said. “Of course, Israel isn’t helping by continuing to occupy parts of the south and attacking the country, because doing so actually weakens the Lebanese state and makes it appear weak, probably to Hezbollah’s advantage,” he added.

During the Lebanese civil war in the 1980s, Hezbollah was created to resist Israel. In 1978, Israeli troops invaded the country and, four years later, began an occupation of the south that lasted until the turn of the century. The Lebanese army, locked in a multi-sectarian conflict, did nothing to stop it. It was Hezbollah fighters, financed by Iran, who forced the foreign soldiers out. A quarter-century later, a new occupation — like the one Israel has carried out since last fall in southern Lebanon — would provide sufficient reasons to organize again.

Yet military resistance demands more than grievance. “It seems very unlikely right now that Hezbollah can rebuild itself as the same organization it was on Oct. 7, 2023,” the analyst said. “That’s not just due to the damage Hezbollah has suffered, but also due to the fall of Bashar Assad [the Syrian dictator ousted in December], Iran’s encirclement, and direct efforts to cut Hezbollah’s supply chains, so it’s very hard to imagine it can return in the same form it was before the start of this war,” he added.

For years, alliances with the regimes in Iran and Syria allowed Hezbollah to receive significant arms and funding through neighboring Syria. Now that route is cut off.

Even in its diminished regional role, Hezbollah remains one of Lebanon’s most powerful factions. Its representatives hold nearly 10% of parliamentary seats and two ministerial posts. It also has its own security apparatus and provides extensive health, religious, social and commercial services in southern and eastern Lebanon and in the southern suburbs of the capital. Amid a national economic crisis, Hezbollah’s aid has buoyed much of the country’s Shiite population, in contrast to failing state institutions.

If it wants to survive, Hezbollah may need to focus more on Lebanon’s internal affairs rather than trying to be a regional player

“If it wants to survive, Hezbollah may need to focus more on Lebanon’s internal affairs rather than trying to be a regional player,” Johnson suggested. “The party’s leaders need to reflect on this and come to some kind of agreement on the best way forward,” he concluded.

Commemorations of Nasrallah’s assassination have again exposed political tension. Days before September 27, Hezbollah announced it would project the faces of Nasrallah and Safieddine onto the iconic Raouche Rocks off the coast of Beirut. Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam tried to halt the light show by issuing a circular days earlier, citing “the recent recurrence of the exploitation of national monuments for propaganda purposes and to hold activities in which partisan and political slogans are raised.”

Despite his attempt, on Sept. 27, 2025, images of Nasrallah and Safieddine were projected on the Raouche Rocks before thousands of people. Salam denounced on X “a flagrant violation of the agreement given by the city’s governor.”

I … do not think that Hezbollah should keep its weapons. Why are they the only ones allowed to do that? It is time for them to hand them over.

Michel, a native of a Lebanese border village, offered a conflicted view.

“A Christian one,” he pointed to The Media Line. “I remember the days my family and I had to go through Israeli checkpoints to reach our relatives’ house in the south. I don’t want to go back to that, but I also do not think that Hezbollah should keep its weapons,” he said. “Why are they the only ones allowed to do that? It is time for them to hand them over,” he added.