After Lifting Sanctions, Is US-Syria Trade Entering a New Phase?

Economic analyst Ahmed Al-Assiri told The Media Line: “Lifting sanctions eases restrictions and supports the local currency, but it will not produce an instant recovery.”

[DAMASCUS] With the lifting of US sanctions against the former Syrian regime, economic relations between the United States and Syria are entering a pivotal phase that could reshape the trade map between the two countries after more than a decade of stringent restrictions and financial isolation.

The restrictions were not merely political measures; they effectively governed all forms of economic exchange, reducing bilateral trade to marginal levels. With their official removal, the question arises: will this step open the door to genuine economic recovery, or is the path toward restoring trade relations to a normal trajectory still long and uncertain?

Since 2011, Syria has been subjected to extensive US sanctions targeting state institutions and critical sectors such as energy, banking, and transportation. With the enactment of the “Caesar Act” in 2019, the scope of these sanctions expanded to include any entity or company engaging with Syrian government institutions or participating in reconstruction projects without US approval.

During that period, trade between Washington and Damascus declined to just a few million dollars annually. US exports were largely limited to food, medical supplies, and certain technical products permitted under humanitarian exceptions, while US imports from Syria remained restricted to heritage products or low-value raw materials.

These figures placed Syria at the bottom of the United States’ list of trade partners, not only due to diminished productive capacity but also because banking restrictions had effectively blocked official payment and transfer channels.

The removal of sanctions on the previous regime represents a significant legal and political turning point. It is now possible to reopen official letters of credit, resume financial transfers through the global banking system, and reduce the legal risks that had caused international companies to avoid the Syrian market.

Economic expert Haitham Saleh told The Media Line that “lifting sanctions could be beneficial for everyone. Neighboring countries such as Lebanon and Jordan will be able to expand their trade with Syria, which will positively impact regional economies.” He added that Syria’s reintegration into the economy could help stabilize regional supply chains.

Lifting sanctions could be beneficial for everyone. Neighboring countries such as Lebanon and Jordan will be able to expand their trade with Syria, which will positively impact regional economies.

Ahmed Kharboutli, a former member of the Syrian Union of Chambers of Commerce, told The Media Line: “Returning to the global financial system and lifting financial restrictions will facilitate the opening of letters of credit and reduce trade costs,” noting that this could drive growth rates much higher than during the years of sanctions.

However, lifting sanctions does not necessarily guarantee an immediate economic rebound. Adnan Ismail, an economist and professor at Damascus University, told The Media Line that “reactivating official banking channels will preserve financial flows within the national economy and limit additional costs,” but warned of potential pressure on the exchange rate if import demand rises faster than local production capacity.

Economic analyst Ahmed Al-Assiri told The Media Line: “Lifting sanctions eases restrictions and supports the local currency, but it will not produce an instant recovery, as this also depends on logistical readiness, infrastructure and the economy’s capacity to absorb new investments.”

Meanwhile, Khaled Al-Sayyid, a banker at a Syrian financial institution, told The Media Line that “international institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank are expected to play a role in restructuring Syria’s economy and rehabilitating its infrastructure,” considering these steps essential to attracting investment and promoting sustainable trade.

International institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank are expected to play a role in restructuring Syria’s economy and rehabilitating its infrastructure

Human rights organizations, such as Human Rights Watch, have emphasized that lifting sanctions should be accompanied by guarantees to improve living conditions and rebuild essential services, as genuine economic recovery cannot occur solely through the removal of legal restrictions.

During the sanctions period, the disparity between US trade with Syria and its trade with other Middle Eastern countries grew considerably. Washington maintained trade relationships worth billions of dollars annually with regional economies in energy, technology, defense, and services, while Syria remains largely marginalized.

Today, analysts suggest that the lifting of sanctions gives Syria an opportunity to gradually re-enter the regional and international trade map. Yet regaining a competitive position will require deep domestic reforms, improvements in the business environment, and enhanced legal transparency.

It can be inferred that the future of US-Syria trade will remain linked to three parallel paths: ensuring domestic political stability, rebuilding the legal and financial framework, and strengthening Syria’s productive capacity.

If these paths advance in a balanced manner, a pattern of “gradual and disciplined opening” could emerge, initially expanding trade in service and infrastructure sectors such as energy, telecommunications, and reconstruction before extending to broader areas. Any substantial expansion, however, will remain conditional on restoring international banking confidence and improving the investment climate.

Conversely, if reforms falter or the political process encounters setbacks, trade is likely to remain limited even after sanctions are lifted, as markets do not respond solely to political decisions but also require long-term institutional stability.

The lifting of sanctions previously imposed on the Syrian political regime marks a new starting point for economic relations between Washington and Damascus. Yet the shift from a phase of legal isolation to economic integration requires more than a political decree; it demands structural reforms, investment in infrastructure, and the restoration of international confidence.

The next phase will test whether Syria can translate this limited opening and renewed bilateral engagement into broader, more durable trade ties, despite persistent structural obstacles and only guarded optimism.