After the Battlefield: Suicide Becomes Leading Threat to Israeli Soldiers 

Yaron Edel, co-founder and former CEO of Helem Club: 'When the war ends, the sense of unity and purpose will end too. Suicide ideation will get stronger and stronger. We are about to hear about more and more cases of suicide.'

As the war in Gaza winds down, Israel could face a new and devastating wave of suicides.

“We are on the cusp of a big wave of people dealing with suicidal thoughts,” said Yaron Edel, co-founder and former CEO of Helem Club. This organization assists people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). “When the war ends, the sense of unity and purpose will end too. Suicide ideation will get stronger and stronger. We are about to hear about more and more cases of suicide.”

Edel’s warning comes as the suicide rate in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) appears to be climbing. According to official IDF data, 17 deaths were investigated as suicides in 2023. That number rose in 2024 to 24.

The IDF told The Media Line that it would not release the final numbers for 2025 until January 2026, which aligns with military protocol. However, Israeli media reports indicate that at least 18 soldiers have already taken their own lives in the first half of this year. Alarmingly, four of those suicides occurred within the first two weeks of July alone.

“Israel has suffered tremendous loss,” said Brig. Gen. Amir Vadmani, chief of staff for the Human Resources Directorate, in a statement. “Each person is a world unto themselves, and every single one is one too many. We must act to address the root causes and do everything possible to reduce these painful cases.”

Edel said that cases of PTSD and suicide have been rising steadily across Israel since the October 7 Hamas massacre. Soldiers who’ve served in intense combat situations, he explained, are particularly vulnerable to suicidal thoughts.

International research supports that claim.

A US military study published in 2024 revealed that suicide is now the leading cause of death among American soldiers, far surpassing combat fatalities. The report analyzed 2,530 active-duty army deaths between 2014 and 2019 and found that soldiers were nearly nine times more likely to die by suicide than in battle.

Edel added that gender also plays a role.

“Men are five times more likely to commit suicide because they tend to talk less about their problems,” he said.

In Israel, several initiatives have emerged in response to the mental health toll of the war. Helem Club developed a screening protocol aimed at identifying individuals showing early signs of PTSD and suicidal ideation. Edel also praised the work of MOSHE, a nonprofit focused exclusively on suicide prevention.

“Different entrepreneurs are trying to find all kinds of technological advances,” Edel said, “and NGO and medical teams in Israel are looking for solutions.”

The IDF is also working to address the crisis.

It has partnered with Momentum, an Israeli nonprofit that helps soldiers mentally and emotionally transition from combat duty to civilian life. According to Momentum Executive Director Avi Cirt, the program guides soldiers through structured sessions designed to help them piece together what they experienced on the battlefield, build a personal narrative, and transition out of “survival mode. “

The goal is to help them manage day-to-day life, reconnect with loved ones, and flag those who may need long-term care.

Cirt told The Media Line in an earlier interview that soldiers exiting Gaza are given 48 hours to decompress with trained professionals.

“They sit together and unpack what they’ve been through,” he said. “As the soldiers speak, the staff listens—and, in a sense, relives those experiences with them.”

According to the IDF, the army has also ramped up internal efforts to protect soldiers’ mental health. It has expanded access to mental health officers and opened a 24/7 hotline for those in distress. Soldiers are now routinely debriefed after operational activities, and psychological support has been extended beyond active-duty troops to include career soldiers and veterans.

A new clinic has been established specifically for active-duty personnel dealing with PTSD and combat-related stress. In parallel, the army said it has trained its commanders to recognize early warning signs of psychological distress. It has implemented systems for continuous support, especially during particularly sensitive periods such as basic training and transitions between roles.

When suicide is suspected, the army launches a dual investigation: one led by military police and another by a senior officer tasked with examining unit leadership and operational practices. The IDF holds an annual forum, chaired by the human resources directorate’s chief of staff, to review past incidents and update action plans. A separate advisory group, made up of civilian mental health experts, provides additional guidance and perspective.

But according to Edel, what the IDF needs most is a cultural shift, one that encourages open and intentional conversations about mental health and suicidal thoughts.

“Having the conversation is the first step and can be implemented on a wide level from an IDF point of view,” Edel told The Media Line. “People don’t know how to talk about their feelings. Once people know how to talk about their feelings, hundreds of protocols and techniques are available to help them.”

He described Israeli society, and especially the military, as often closed, hyper-masculine, and even toxic when it comes to emotional expression.

Edel emphasized that addressing this crisis doesn’t require formal therapy as a starting point, especially given the shortage of trained psychologists and mental health professionals in Israel. Instead, he believes the solution lies in peer-led conversations with commanders and veterans who have a mix of emotional intelligence, intellectual maturity, and basic training in mental health support.

“The people who can do those conversations are people like me and you,” Edel said, adding that former combat soldiers with shared experiences may be best suited to lead the way.

“When people are trained to talk about their feelings, we’ll have a chance to tackle this problem,” he said. “This will be the magic pill.”