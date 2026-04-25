After the US Withdrawal from Syria, What Is the Future of Russian Bases?

In recent months, indicators have emerged of a reduction in Russia’s inland presence in favor of strengthening its coastal deployment, suggesting a tactical repositioning aimed at reducing costs while preserving strategic interests

[DAMASCUS] The withdrawal of the United States from its military bases in Syria marks a pivotal moment in a conflict that has lasted more than a decade. It is not only a military development; it also raises broader questions about the future of foreign military presence in the country and how long it can continue amid rapidly shifting regional and international dynamics.

With Washington leaving the battlefield, debate has intensified over whether Syria is moving toward a broader reconfiguration of external influence or whether this is an American exception that will not extend to other powers, most notably Russia.

The US withdrawal, ending a presence that began in 2014 as part of the war against the Islamic State (ISIS), is seen in strategic circles as part of a broader shift in Washington’s approach—reducing direct military involvement in international conflicts and relying instead on less costly political and military tools.

The United States no longer sees long-term military presence as an effective means to achieve its objectives

Military analyst Hossam Darwish told The Media Line that “the United States no longer sees long-term military presence as an effective means to achieve its objectives, which is reflected in similar decisions across multiple theaters,” noting that this shift places the model of foreign military bases in Syria under real scrutiny in a complex environment shaped by overlapping regional and international interests.

The United States entered Syria in 2014 initially with airstrikes targeting ISIS positions in Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, and other areas, without direct coordination with the former Syrian government, following the armed group’s expansion and its control over large parts of northern and eastern Syria. Later, the US presence evolved to include a limited number of special forces on the ground to provide support, advisory assistance, and coordination with local forces, most notably the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Washington also established small bases and outposts in northeastern Syria to support air and ground operations, adopting a strategy based on a combination of airpower and partnership with local forces rather than large-scale ground deployment. Despite the success in dismantling the ISIS “territorial caliphate,” the group was not fully defeated, as it continues to operate through sleeper cells, making sporadic attacks in Syria and Iraq, maintaining low-intensity operations to this day.

Russia is a major player in Syria, with sizable military bases. It entered the conflict on Sept. 30, 2015, at the request of the Syrian government under Bashar Assad, as fighting escalated and the state lost control of large areas to opposition factions.

The Russian intervention relied primarily on airpower, launching intensive bombing campaigns from the Khmeimim Air Base, alongside the deployment of military advisers, limited special forces units, and advanced air defense systems.



Unofficial estimates suggest that the number of Russian personnel in Syria ranged from 4,000 to 7,000 at various points, with a clear emphasis on a qualitative role rather than large-scale ground deployment.

Russia also relied on elements from the Wagner Group, which are not counted as part of its regular armed forces. The intervention contributed to shifting the military balance in favor of the Syrian government through support in recapturing key cities and strategic areas, while also strengthening Moscow’s regional presence before the Syrian regime collapsed at the end of 2024.

Since then, Russia has relied on a limited but strategically significant network of military bases concentrated primarily along the Syrian coast. Foremost among them is the Khmeimim Air Base near Latakia, which served as the main hub for air operations, from which fighter jets and bombers launched most airstrikes, and which also houses advanced air defense systems, as well as command and logistical support facilities.

The Tartus naval base represents the second pillar of Russia’s presence. It is Moscow’s only naval facility in the Mediterranean, providing resupply and maintenance services and granting Russia a permanent maritime outlet beyond its borders.

In addition, Russia maintained a less stable presence in military airports such as Shayrat and T4 (Tiyas), as well as limited deployments in areas including Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor, before gradually withdrawing from most of these positions after the collapse of the regime.

In recent months, indicators have emerged of a reduction in Russia’s inland presence in favor of strengthening its coastal deployment, suggesting a tactical repositioning aimed at reducing costs while preserving strategic interests.

The coastal bases will remain a red line because they are Moscow’s gateway to the Mediterranean, but its inland presence may be reconsidered

Syrian political analyst and Russia affairs expert Muhammad Hamza told The Media Line that “Russia is moving toward reducing its broad deployment in favor of a more concentrated model in key strategic locations,” adding that “the coastal bases will remain a red line because they are Moscow’s gateway to the Mediterranean, but its inland presence may be reconsidered.”

Researcher Amjad Saeed notes that the future of this deployment depends on “the trajectory of the war in Ukraine, the level of international pressure and the future nature of relations with Damascus.”

At the domestic level in Syria, the presence of foreign military bases remains one of the most sensitive issues, closely tied to questions of sovereignty.

Syrian political activist Kinana al-Kurdi says the Syrian leadership may move toward “restructuring its military relations in a way that allows for a gradual reduction of foreign presence without direct confrontation with partners,” adding that “the issue cannot be resolved by unilateral decisions but through complex understandings.”

Damascus may use the issue of military bases as a bargaining chip to obtain economic or political support, particularly during the reconstruction phase

A diplomatic source who requested anonymity goes further, suggesting that “Damascus may use the issue of military bases as a bargaining chip to obtain economic or political support, particularly during the reconstruction phase.”

Legally, expert Mahmoud Hammam explains that military agreements with Russia “are not rigid and can be renegotiated if political circumstances change.” This opens the door to several scenarios, including amendment, partial reduction, or full termination.

In the broader context, the future of foreign bases in Syria cannot be separated from wider international developments. The war in Ukraine continues to drain Russian resources, while Western powers seek to limit Moscow’s influence in the Middle East. At the same time, Turkey and other regional states are closely monitoring developments due to their direct security implications.

Since the major political changes in Syria in 2024, including a transfer of power and the decline of certain power centers, Moscow has moved toward reducing its inland presence and focusing on coastal bases, in what appears to be a shift toward a more limited role centered on logistical and training support rather than broad military deployment.