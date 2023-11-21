Ahead of Likely Hostage Deal, Israeli Negotiator Analyzes Case

The current situation has no precedent, making the current negotiation much more complex than the country ever experienced

A feasible deal is dawning between Israel and Hamas to release dozens of hostages who were kidnapped by the terror group on Oct. 7. Former deputy head of the Negotiation Management Center within the Prime Minister’s Office, Lt. Col. (ret.) Moty Cristal, who is one of Israel’s leading negotiation experts, offered his analysis of the situation.

Israel’s cabinet is set to meet Tuesday at 8 pm local time “in light of the developments regarding the release of our hostages,” said the Prime Minister’s Office. Before the full cabinet convenes, the War and Security cabinets will meet to approve the deal.

Several media outlets are citing unnamed officials who say that the deal is set to release at least 50 hostages in exchange for a five-day cease-fire and that dozens more would be potentially released in accordance with its extension. The reports add that children and women are among the hostages that are expected to be freed.

Cristal says that by entering the mind of Yahya Sinwar, who is the likely negotiating partner and decision-maker in terms of a hostage deal, an all-for-all deal is not a possibility. By analyzing Sinwar’s logic, “[That] is a deal that’s not within Sinwar’s interest,” he said adding that such a deal would not stop the Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip.

“Israel is after him,” Cristal continued. “So Sinwar has to have hostages to serve himself, as human shields,” he explained adding that this is why Israel made a wise choice by pursuing a humanitarian deal.

Also, Cristal notes that Sinwar needs a temporary cease-fire for Hamas to regroup and rearrange before the war continues. He adds that a humanitarian deal, which means returning children, women, and elderly people, can serve Hamas to shape international opinion.

On the Israeli side, he says that a cease-fire is not convenient for the army, adding that in Israel it is not the military who makes the decisions, but the political level. “The political level is committed to the return of the hostages. “Despite what you read or what you hear, the political level is committed to the return of as many hostages as possible,” he continued.

This is why he considers this an interest-based deal.

However, Cristal strongly highlighted the uniqueness of the situation, which is why past experiences are not applicable to this very specific case. He says that the main differences are four. “These four significant differences shape the strategy of the negotiations,” he pointed out.

The first is the number of hostages. While comparing the massive amount of abducted to the American population, Cristal says that the 240 kidnapped in Israel are equivalent to 12,000 people in the United States. With this comparison, he intended to explain how such a great number of hostages has no precedence.

The second issue is who are the hostages. Cristal noted that among the around 240 hostages, there are over 80 women and 40 children, “who were brutally taken from their beds.” The fact that babies, women, and holocaust survivors were abducted from their homes and dragged into Hamas tunnels, “Makes this event so terrible to compare.”

Regarding the third difference, he noted that no prisoner deal was previously made in Israel in a wartime context. He notes that internally, a debate has erupted in Israel regarding the war’s priorities, e.g., if the key priority is to release the hostages or to dismantle Hamas. This conversation, Cristal warns, deepens the rift in which the Israeli society is mired about the conflict.

Lastly, he continued, the fourth element, which makes any comparison irrelevant, is the variety of actors holding hostages in Gaza. Cristal noted that while Hamas does have the majority of hostages, some are held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and some are held by warlords, criminal families who entered Israel in the second wave on Oct. 7.

According to Cristal, this means that there is no assurance that Sinwar, who is the negotiating partner, can deliver what he promises in terms of the hostages. He notes that while Hamas must be held accountable and responsible for the return of the hostages, this is an issue to keep in mind while negotiating.

All this also affects the effectiveness of the communication channels. He explains that mainly due to the wartime context, the line of communication is more challenging. In previous negotiations, there were mediators who went in and out of Gaza and personally met with the leaders of both parties, which is not possible in this case.

Also, he notes, one of the most significant challenges when designing a negotiation strategy is designing a chain of mediators where each of them has a different geopolitical interest, Cristal said, adding that there is no such thing as a neutral mediator.

The negotiating side, he continued, must understand what the interests of the mediators are vis-á-vis their level of effectiveness. “Qatar has positioned itself as the most effective mediator,” Cristal said, noting that still there are other countries with leverage over Hamas, including Egypt, Turkey, Iran, and Russia.

In terms of the international organizations, Cristal says that these are not mediators but facilitators in the execution of any agreed deal.

The communication line in this case, he says, is extremely challenging, the thing that prolongs the process, “especially when lives of kids are at stake.”