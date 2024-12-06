Aleppo’s Christians Celebrate Christmas Amid Changing Leadership

After opposition factions take control of Aleppo, the city’s Christian community prepares for the holidays while navigating newfound freedoms and lingering uncertainties

Years ago, Ibrahim Hanna Malaki, a Christian legal professional from Aleppo, fled his hometown after being imprisoned for his activism against the Syrian regime. Now living in Switzerland, Malaki reflects on returning to reconnect with family, assess his property, and celebrate the holidays in a city long defined by its Christian heritage.

As Syrian opposition factions consolidate control over Aleppo, the city’s Christian community—numbering over 20,000—has begun decorating Christmas trees and preparing for holiday celebrations. Aleppo is home to 30 churches representing 11 Christian denominations, including Syriac Orthodox, Armenian Catholic, and Greek Orthodox communities.

In an exclusive interview with The Media Line, Malaki shared that he contacted his relatives in Aleppo after the opposition factions took control, congratulating them on their Christmas preparations. Festivities for Saint Barbara’s Day were held in neighborhoods such as Suleimaniyah, Aziziyeh, and Villa areas, as well as parts of Jaberiyah.

Malaki emphasized that Christians in Aleppo have not faced harm from opposition factions, contrasting this with threats previously posed by the Syrian regime. He called on Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the affiliated Salvation Government to ensure peaceful coexistence for all Aleppo residents, allowing Christians and Muslims to freely practice their faith.

Syrian journalist Ayman Abdel Nour, based in Washington, confirmed that opposition factions have assured Aleppo’s Christians of their religious freedom. Activist Mohammed Khudair, speaking from Aleppo, corroborated this, noting that Christians conducted prayers last Sunday, just 24 hours after the city fell to the opposition.

Khudair noted that Aleppo’s Christians, like the rest of the city’s residents, are engaging in daily activities and shopping in the markets. They are interacting with opposition factions and activists with a sense of growing ease.

We are fine and will remain in our city of Aleppo. We will stand by our community through every circumstance, from the harshest to the best.

Bishop Ephraim Maalouli met with volunteers from the Diocese Sons group to coordinate support for Aleppo’s Christians during what he described as “a sensitive period.” Speaking to The Media Line from Aleppo, Bishop Maalouli said, “We are fine and will remain in our city of Aleppo. We will stand by our community through every circumstance, from the harshest to the best. Prayers continue in our churches.” He confirmed there had been no threats or restrictions on their prayers, except for a recent Russian airstrike on a Christian school in Aleppo.

In the Aziziyeh district, Christmas trees now adorn streets, cafes, and balconies, according to activist Abu Sham.

Christian resident Lina shared that she visits the market daily to shop for household needs without harassment but expressed concern that this sense of safety might only be temporary until HTS consolidates its control over the city.

Surprisingly, services have improved since the factions took control of Aleppo. We were living under difficult service conditions, but now things are better.

In this context, Hanna Saeed, a Christian citizen from Aleppo, told The Media Line that life in Aleppo feels normal. “Surprisingly, services have improved since the factions took control of Aleppo. We were living under difficult service conditions, but now things are better, especially with the security provided by the factions. They assured us we would not face any harm.”

Abu Muhammad al–Julani in Aleppo

HTS leader Abu Muhammad al-Julani made his first public appearance in Aleppo on Wednesday, appearing at the city’s citadel among crowds of civilians. The leader of the group, designated as a terrorist organization by the US, announced plans to dissolve the organization and form a transitional council to govern the city. According to affiliated sources, this council will oversee the establishment of new institutions and the reinstatement of employees in Aleppo.

With the Syrian regime’s influence waning, some observers see a rare chance for political engagement. Malaki remarked that Christians, who had long been barred from politics, now have an opportunity to help shape Syria’s future. Syrian researcher Mustafa Al-Naemi echoed this sentiment, urging Syrians to collaborate in rebuilding their country.

While markets in Aleppo have reopened, high prices reflect the Syrian pound’s collapse. One US dollar now equals 27,000 Syrian pounds in Aleppo, compared to 15,000 in Damascus. Financial experts speculate that the factions may adopt the Turkish lira for stability, as has been done in Idlib and Aleppo’s countryside.

There have also been rumors about appointing Bishop Hanna Allouf as Aleppo’s governor. Many Syrians expressed support for the idea, but Allouf denied the claims, telling The Media Line that he does not engage in politics.

As discussions and uncertainties continue, Aleppo’s Christians maintain their faith and traditions. They celebrate Christmas, decorate their churches, and continue to pray, even as the city’s leadership and landscape rapidly change around them. Many fled due to Iranian influence and regime crackdowns, but those who remain maintain their traditions, contributing to the city’s diverse social fabric.

Christians in Aleppo have lived for centuries as part of the social fabric of the city, and churches have always welcomed Christian children for baptism

“Christians in Aleppo have lived for centuries as part of the social fabric of the city, and churches have always welcomed Christian children for baptism,” Malaki said. “These rituals remained unchanged even under the control of the Syrian government forces.”