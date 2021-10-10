Amb. David Friedman: New Normalization Agreements Hinge on US Involvement (VIDEO)

Ambassador David Friedman, who served as US envoy to Israel under former President Donald Trump, is opening The Friedman Center for Peace through Strength at the Simon Wiesenthal Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem this week. He sat down with The Media Line’s Felice Friedson to share his vision of the center and to reflect on the Abraham Accords and his defining moment as US ambassador to Israel – opening the American Embassy in Jerusalem.

Adding new countries to what he calls the “circle of trust and circle of peace” will require the involvement and backing of a strong United States, Friedman says. “Ultimately, the Abraham Accords deals are all bilateral agreements between Israel and an Arab country, with the United States standing strongly behind both of them. … They all begin with a strong United States taking a bold position on the world stage.” And while he thinks the US has taken a step back from providing the leadership necessary for making such agreements, “if America returns to its position of strength, that will be the switch that needs to be turned in order to revitalize more Abraham Accords deals.”

A full transcript of the interview is available here.