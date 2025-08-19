Ambassador Mike Huckabee’s First 100 Days: Israel’s Strongest Ally Yet? 

Bridges for Peace CEO Peter Fast explains Ambassador Huckabee's friendship with Israel is 'rooted in faith' and 'many years standing with Israel,' which 'separates him from other politicians and ambassadors.'

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has wasted little time making his mark. Unlike many of his predecessors, Huckabee has spoken his mind freely—especially when it comes to championing Israel and pushing policies that reflect his close ties to President Donald Trump and the religious right.

For now, that bluntness has played well in Israel, where the ambassador has enjoyed what some are calling an extended “honeymoon period” with a society that is both increasingly deeply religious and vocal in its support for Trump.

This week, Huckabee marked his first 100 days in office, a milestone celebrated with a warm reception in the Jewish state. Observers say the embrace goes beyond diplomacy. To them, Huckabee represents not only Trump’s policies during his first term, but also the continued bond between the White House and Israel since Trump’s return to power in January.

On Sunday, Huckabee released a video marking his first 100 days in office, casting the period as one of significant accomplishments. He praised Operation Midnight Hammer, the US strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling it “an awe-inspiring example of US military might” that “obliterated Iran’s nuclear program.”

He also spotlighted American efforts to reunite US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander with his family, while stressing that the administration remains focused on bringing home those still in captivity.

Finally, Huckabee pointed to steps taken to ease Christian pilgrimages to Israel. He said he worked to “remove burdensome bureaucratic hurdles” that had caused months of delays and costs, ensuring pilgrims can once again visit the Holy Land “without impediment.”

Huckabee framed these actions as part of a broader vision: “Our efforts reflect values that the United States and Israel share, and they advance President Trump’s vision of security and prosperity for America, Israel and the entire region. Serving the United States as ambassador to Israel is the greatest privilege of my life, and the bonds between Israel and the United States have never been stronger. We’re just getting started. Watch what happens.”

Huckabee is the first evangelical Christian to serve as US ambassador to Israel and the first non-Jew in many years. He is also one of Israel’s longest-standing supporters, having visited the country dozens of times over the past three decades as a private citizen and governor.

David Parsons, Vice President and International Spokesman for the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem, told The Media Line that Huckabee has sometimes waded into areas that many Israelis might normally view as interference in domestic affairs. One example came when he attended a session of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial in Tel Aviv. After sitting through several hours of testimony, Huckabee stepped outside during recess and declared that Trump was right—the trial was a witch hunt.

“Normally you’d say, ‘Oh, this is interference,'” Parsons told The Media Line. “But no, there has been an extraordinary warmth and acceptance of him.”

In most cases, Huckabee’s actions have been seen as firmly supportive of Israel. He has delivered speeches and used social media to show unabashed, consistent backing for the Jewish state, said Peter Fast, international CEO of Bridges for Peace.

“All of us living in Israel feel that support – it’s his voice on behalf of Israel, particularly against nations awarding terrorism by recognizing a Palestinian state. He has really pushed back at that,” Fast said.

On X, Huckabee has been even more blunt.

He wrote: “The media deserves our contempt. We need truth, but we get advocacy for the left.” In another post, he blasted the United Nations: “Even with a 10 am-8 pm humanitarian pause in Gaza fighting, the U.N. is still delivering less than 9% of the food it trucks in. The rest is stolen or looted. Disgraceful! Will European leaders stop dissing Israel and hold the UN accountable?”

He also condemned European governments considering recognition of a Palestinian state: “When Macron et al demanded Israel reward Hamas w/ cease fire and ‘2 State’ deal, a deal for hostages was over. Brilliant move by European leaders! How did that work out for you?”

I think we never had a friend like him

“He holds a very clear and strong position with the State of Israel and about the war, about the terror, about Hamas,” Yesha Council Chairman Israel Ganz told The Media Line. “I think we never had a friend like him, and like President Trump, and for me it goes together.”

Ganz said he believes Trump appointed “the best guy he could” for the job, noting in particular Huckabee’s decision to visit Judea and Samaria in his official capacity—making him the first US ambassador to do so.

At the same time, Huckabee has not hesitated to call out Israel when he sees a problem, perhaps because of the unusual warmth surrounding his tenure. One such case involved the issue of Christian visas. A scathing letter from Huckabee to Interior Minister Moshe Arbel was leaked to the media, in which the ambassador even threatened to advise Christians to stop visiting Israel if the matter was not resolved.

Although Huckabee’s tough approach seemed out of character, it proved effective: the issue was addressed almost overnight.

Similarly, when Huckabee believed a Christian church in Taybeh had been set on fire, he issued a strong response both on X and in a public statement: “I work for ALL American citizens who live in Israel—Jewish, Muslim or Christian. When they are terrorized or victims of crime I will demand those responsible be held accountable w/ real consequences.”

Ganz said Huckabee is willing to step in whenever he senses a problem.

He is a strong Israeli supporter. On the other hand, he doesn’t give any discount to anyone who lives here to ensure that everyone will enjoy the improvement of life here

His supporters say the bottom line is that Huckabee is a man of faith, and his faith is deeply tied to Israel’s fate. Trump’s previous ambassador, David Friedman, a religious Zionist Jew, often infused biblical language and vision into his work. Parsons said that he laid the groundwork for Huckabee, who is now even more open about his faith.

“It is very refreshing,” Parsons told The Media Line.

“Huckabee has a genuine integrity of partnership and friendship rooted in his faith, of many years of standing with Israel and that separates him from other politicians or ambassadors,” Fast added. “You can really feel his heart.”

Fast believes the next 100 days could prove even more impactful than the first. He envisions Huckabee becoming one of the most critical voices defending Israel against mounting international criticism.

“Many have said Israel’s PR could be better,” Fast said. “Huckabee can help project the truth to the nations. Israel is in a really difficult predicament with the war in Gaza, 50 hostages still in Hamas’s hands, and all these countries wanting to recognize Palestine.

“Huckabee needs to show transparency, strength and courage in the battle of words on the global stage,” Fast continued. “I believe he is going to be at the forefront of conveying what is happening in Israel to people in the United States, to the United Nations and the world.”

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Fast is correct—and the next 100 days confirm Huckabee as one of Israel’s most forceful allies or test the limits of his outspoken style.