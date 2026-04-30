‘America Can Learn Something From Israel’: White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Raises Alarm Over Presidential Security

After gunfire near President Donald Trump, pro-Israel figures frame the moment as a test of resilience

The shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has opened a new debate over political violence, presidential security, and how moments of public vulnerability are interpreted by allies and adversaries of the United States. The incident, which led to the evacuation of President Donald Trump, the first lady, Vice President JD Vance, Cabinet members, and other senior officials, is now being examined not only as a security disaster narrowly averted, but also as a symbolic event at one of Washington’s most visible gatherings of political and media power.

America can learn something from Israel’s secret service

“America can learn something from Israel’s secret service, otherwise known as the Shabak—Shin Bet,” Dr. Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, told The Media Line. “This is a reminder to the [US] Secret Service that they can never be too careful.” He added that the incident marks what he described as “the third assassination attempt that the president has faced, unprecedented in presidential history in the United States.”

Diker said the incident should be treated cautiously while the investigation is still underway. “I don’t want to speculate because all the information is not yet available,” he said. “The investigation is ongoing. But the timing is rather notable of this particular attempt. And it was a very serious event.” He added that the suspect was “heavily armed,” and said the case should prompt a wider review of protective procedures around American political leadership.

Democratic societies, of course, are free and transparent

For Diker, the fact that the attack unfolded around a high-profile media event in a democracy matters. He said open societies carry a particular vulnerability because a range of political expression can exist alongside extreme and violent rhetoric. “Democratic societies, of course, are free and transparent,” he said. “And that type of culture, inviting freedom of expression, also has a risky side to it.”

He pointed specifically to the American constitutional framework. “Certainly, in the United States, the First Amendment to the Constitution is the guarantee of free speech,” Diker said. “Sometimes when you have an era in which free speech is brought to the levels of incitement to murder, … it’s protected speech in the United States … unless it’s known to lead directly to an act of terror, then it’s illegal.”

Diker argued that the broader challenge is not only security at a single event, but the relationship between political culture and physical risk. “Here in the United States, particularly, you always run the risk that violent speech can lead to violent acts,” he said. “All of this is under investigation. But just the larger point here is that the risk that the United States takes as being the most outstanding example of guaranteed freedom of expression is that it can end up in very unfortunate situations like this.”

The incident has already prompted internal security reviews and discussions about protective protocols for major public events involving senior leadership. The response itself, including the rapid securing of the venue and evacuation procedures, is also being assessed as part of a broader evaluation of preparedness and coordination.

Diker said he would not be surprised if US agencies consult Israeli counterparts after the incident. “There are lessons learned from these types of events that would really ratchet up the security protocols for public figures,” he said. “I definitely think that there will be changes in protocols. And I would be very unsurprised if the government would be consulting Israel on exactly how to strengthen those protocols.”

He framed that possibility as part of a pattern of security cooperation between the two countries. “The United States police departments have turned to Israel to learn advanced policing techniques. And here, I would be very unsurprised if this would be happening on the level of the FBI and Israel’s national security services.”

Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, said his immediate reaction was confidence in the protective response around the president. “I wasn’t concerned about the president,” Evans told The Media Line. “I know the Secret Service would handle it all. Obviously, it was very uncomfortable to see that again after several terrorist attacks, but I know the president, and I know he’s very strong.”

Evans said the incident resonated strongly among pro-Israel and evangelical communities, where President Trump is viewed by many as a major supporter of Israel. “Israel, the Israeli people are tremendous supporters of Donald Trump,” he said. “They know he’s the greatest president in Israel’s history, and I think it’ll work in reverse. When Donald Trump is faced with a crisis, he gets more focused, and I think the Iranians will find that he’s not weak at all, and by the way, it’ll make the American people unite more behind him.”

President Trump addressed the incident shortly after returning to the White House and said the dinner would be rescheduled. He emphasized that officials were safe and projected a message of continuity following the disruption.

Diker said that the decision carried its own strategic message. “The president actually mirrored, it appears, the Israeli approach to these types of violent assaults,” he said. “The Israelis, if we remember, always clear the scene of any terror attack very quickly and return to normal life very quickly. And this is an expression of strength, resilience, and power.”

“The message that President Donald Trump conveyed in having a press conference immediately after, within 30 minutes of the event, is to say, ‘I’m going to speak directly to American people’,” Diker said. “I am fine. We are fine. We’re continuing business as usual.”

They don’t give in to the fear. They force themselves to go on with their lives.

Evans made a similar point, also drawing on Israel’s experience. “This is the strength of Israel,” he said. “They don’t give in to the fear. They force themselves to go on with their lives.” He said the message that officials were safe and that the event would be rescheduled was “very important” because “the objective of the terror is to instill terror and fear and break the will of the individual and of the nation.”

For both men, the attack was not only a question of physical security, but also perception. Diker said foreign adversaries watch such incidents closely, especially during a period of heightened confrontation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. “The cognitive effect of an assassination attempt has to be taken into account as a component in the ongoing war,” he said.

“When something like this happens, especially repeatedly, it conveys a message on the face of it that America is exposed,” Diker said. “These types of attacks always deepen this divide between the perception of power and the perception of weakness.” Still, he added that the outcome also allowed the United States to project control. “On the other hand, no one was hurt. The attempted killer was apprehended.”

Evans placed the incident inside what he described as a more extensive ideological struggle over leadership and public trust. “There’s many different types of attempts at destroying leadership,” he said. “You have assassination attempts … but then there’s other attempts at destruction. There are attempts to destroy the reputation of a leader.”

He also linked moments of political violence to the information environment. “He who defines the terms controls the debate,” Evans said. He warned that public opinion is being shaped by false information and ideological messaging. “Probably 80% of the information in social media is false information, and it’s an AI war,” he said.

Evans’ message to supporters who felt shaken was direct. “I would say don’t worry about it,” he said. “This is what happens in the lives of great men.” He compared the risks faced by President Trump to past attacks on American leaders and said the burden of leadership includes exposure to personal danger. “The greater the president, the greater the attempt by individual [assassins],” he said. “So, we have incredible security. Everything will be fine. But this is the price they have to pay for leadership.”

The shooting has already produced parallel readings. For security officials, it raises questions about access, checkpoints, and the protection of senior officials at events that mix political leadership, media visibility, and large public attendance. For American Israeli voices, it has become a moment to discuss deterrence, resilience, and whether the United States should adopt more of the instincts developed in Israel under repeated threat.

Diker said the most important response is not to allow the incident to project weakness. “There has to be absolutely no tolerance,” he said. He argued that the US must continue to show resolve toward its enemies “to deter any future attacks.”

For Evans, the answer lies in continuity and moral confidence. “It doesn’t make any difference if you’re Donald Trump or Benjamin Netanyahu,” he said. “If you’re going to be a leader and make the tough decisions, don’t expect to have a whole lot of friends. It’s a very lonely job at the top because you’re making decisions based upon moral clarity.”