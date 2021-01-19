Amid Accusations of Neglect, Palestinian Authority Tries to Procure Coronavirus Vaccine from Russia (VIDEO REPORT)

As the number of new cases in the Palestinian territories soars, many residents doubt they will be inoculated at all

Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Palestinians hope to roll out their vaccination campaign in early March.

But to date, the Palestinian Authority has not received a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and some residents say it hasn’t done enough to protect their health.

Aiming to rectify the situation, a top official is in Moscow to sign a deal to get the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. If all goes well, the Palestinians will be on track to get the first major vaccine shipment from Russia within weeks.

Mohammad Al-Kassim reports from Ramallah.