Amid Uncertainty, Israeli Museum Dedicates Entire Space to Pandemic (VIDEO REPORT)

Dozens of artists participate in exhibition at Haifa Museum of Art, as some museums set to reopen

Amid ongoing closures and uncertainty, the Haifa Museum of Art in northern Israel has decided to dedicate its entire space to examining the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

How has the novel coronavirus transformed our notions of family, home and personal space? These are just some of the questions posed by the 50 artists taking part in the cluster of exhibitions at the museum, likely the first of its kind to address the pandemic on such a large scale.

The Media Line visited the museum to hear from staff members and artists how the pandemic has affected their art, the institution and the community.

Click here for a print report.