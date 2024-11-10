Amsterdam Investigates Antisemitic Assaults Following Ajax-Maccabi Game

Authorities detain suspects and examine social media's role in coordinated attacks on Israeli visitors

Israeli Soccer Fans Assaulted in Amsterdam Following Ajax Match

Amsterdam faced a surge of violence on Thursday night when Israeli soccer fans were attacked following a Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv. The incidents unfolded across the Dutch capital, leading to dozens of arrests and highlighting escalating tensions connected to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Prelude to the Violence

The tension began to build even before the match took place. On Wednesday evening, a day prior to the game, Israeli fans arriving in Amsterdam were involved in incidents that heightened the charged atmosphere. Videos circulating on social media showed a group of Israeli supporters tearing down a Palestinian flag from a building in the city center. In the footage, men can be seen climbing the facade to remove the flag while others on the ground shout anti-Arab chants. One man was heard saying in Hebrew, “The people of Israel live,” as others chanted expletive-laden slogans against Palestinians.

Later that evening, Israeli fans were reported to have vandalized a taxi in the city. According to Amsterdam police chief Peter Holla, Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters attacked the taxi and set a Palestinian flag on fire in Dam Square, a well-known plaza in the heart of Amsterdam. Ten people were detained that night, mostly on charges of disrupting public order.

The incidents raised concerns among city officials about potential escalations. Amsterdam’s mayor, Femke Halsema, responded by prohibiting planned pro-Palestinian protests near Johan Cruyff Arena, where the match was to be held. The decision aimed to prevent confrontations between opposing groups and to maintain public order.

Adding to the tension was the coincidence of the match date with the 86th anniversary of Kristallnacht—the 1938 pogrom in Nazi Germany where Jewish businesses were looted, synagogues were burned, and Jews were attacked and arrested. Mayor Halsema expressed worry that the anniversary could exacerbate tensions, given the historical significance and the current geopolitical climate.

Ajax’s Jewish Connection

Since the 1930s, Ajax has been popularly seen as having Jewish roots, partly because its home stadium was located near a Jewish neighborhood in Amsterdam-East. Opponents would see many Ajax supporters walking through the Nieuwmarkt and Waterloopleinbuurt—areas known as the “Jews’ corner”—to get to the stadium.

Over time, Ajax fans embraced this identity, referring to themselves as “Super Jews,” chanting “Jews, Jews” at games, and adopting Jewish symbols like the Star of David and the Israeli flag. This Jewish imagery became a central part of Ajax supporters’ culture, even though few of the fans are actually Jewish.

However, this association also led to increased antisemitic rhetoric from rival fans, who began chanting offensive slogans and making derogatory gestures during matches. In response, many Jewish Ajax fans stopped attending games due to the hostile environment.

In recent years, the club has tried to distance itself from this Jewish image to reduce tensions and combat antisemitism.

The Match and Escalating Tensions

On the day of the match, the atmosphere in Amsterdam remained highly charged. The police deployed an extraordinary force of 800 officers to maintain order—a significant increase reflecting the authorities’ apprehension about potential violence. Officers were tasked with escorting Israeli fans and monitoring pro-Palestinian demonstrators to prevent clashes.

Videos emerged showing Israeli fans chanting provocative slogans as they were escorted by police near Amsterdam’s central train station. Chants reportedly included, “Why is there no school in Gaza? There are no children left there,” a reference that many found deeply offensive given the ongoing conflict and civilian casualties in Gaza.

At Johan Cruyff Arena, riot police and mounted officers were stationed to keep opposing groups apart. The authorities had intelligence suggesting that confrontations could occur, and they took measures to separate fans of both teams as well as any protest groups. Despite the heavy police presence and the tense atmosphere, the match proceeded without incident on the field. Ajax secured a decisive 5-0 victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv.

However, the absence of violence inside the stadium did not reflect the situation unfolding outside. Throughout the city, small groups were reportedly preparing to target Israeli fans after the match.

Post-Match Violence Erupts

Following the conclusion of the game, violence erupted in multiple locations across Amsterdam. The Dutch police reported that groups of individuals, some riding scooters, carried out “hit-and-run” attacks on Israeli fans. These assailants kicked and beat the fans, and in some cases, threw fireworks at them.

Five Israeli nationals were hospitalized due to their injuries but were later discharged. Additionally, between 20 and 30 others sustained minor injuries that did not require hospitalization. The Israeli Embassy in the Netherlands stated that hundreds of Maccabi fans were attacked as they made their way back to their hotels.

“The night after the football match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv was very turbulent with several violent incidents aimed at Maccabi supporters,” read a statement from the Amsterdam triangle, which consists of the city’s mayor, police chief, and chief public prosecutor. “In several places in the city, supporters were attacked, abused, and pelted with fireworks.”

One of the largest deployments that we as Amsterdam police—with national assistance—have made in a year could not prevent this violence

Riot police had to intervene multiple times to protect Israeli supporters. They escorted groups to their hotels and, in some instances, provided transport to ensure their safety. Despite these efforts, the scale and coordination of the attacks overwhelmed law enforcement.

Peter Holla expressed shock at a news conference on Friday, stating that “one of the largest deployments that we as Amsterdam police—with national assistance—have made in a year could not prevent this violence.” He noted that the attacks were unexpected in their nature, being carried out by small, mobile groups rather than large crowds.

Police Response and Investigations

In response to the attacks, the police detained at least 62 individuals across the city. While most were later released, four people remained in custody as of Saturday, suspected of public violence. Among those arrested was a 26-year-old man identified through security camera footage and social media videos.

“We are in the process of laying out the facts and investigating antisemitic motives,” Chief Holla said. The police have launched a broad investigation and have appealed to the public for any additional images or information that could aid in identifying the perpetrators.

Amsterdam remained under an emergency order throughout the weekend. The order mobilized additional police officers and granted them the authority to stop and search individuals. It also banned demonstrations and prohibited the wearing of face masks or any face coverings. Security was heightened at Jewish institutions, synagogues, and community centers across the city.

David van Weel, the Dutch justice and security minister, acknowledged that the police had been caught off guard by the attacks. “Much to everyone’s surprise, what happened was there was a kind of manhunt for individual supporters moving around the city,” he said during a talk show on Friday evening. He ordered an investigation into whether there were any warnings from Israeli intelligence before the match, as some reports suggested.

Role of Social Media

Authorities pointed to social media platforms, particularly Telegram, as playing a significant role in coordinating the attacks. Mayor Halsema highlighted that the authorities had observed a “rapid spread via Telegram groups,” where individuals were discussing plans to target Israeli fans.

Telegram groups wherein people were discussing hunting Jews—so shocking and so reprehensible

“Telegram groups wherein people were discussing hunting Jews—so shocking and so reprehensible,” she told reporters. The use of encrypted messaging apps made it difficult for law enforcement to monitor and intercept these communications in real time.

Hateful discourse and incitement have often proliferated on Telegram, which has been linked to organizing recent riots in Britain and arson attacks at migrant housing centers in Ireland. Despite previous statements from Telegram about improving moderation and features to curb such activities, the platform continues to be a conduit for coordinating illicit actions.

The police are now examining data from social media and encrypted messaging apps as part of their investigation. They are also collaborating with international agencies to trace the origins of the messages and identify those responsible for incitement.

Israeli Government’s Response

The Israeli government reacted swiftly to the events in Amsterdam. Concerned about the safety of its citizens, the Israeli Embassy in the Netherlands issued warnings advising Israeli nationals to stay indoors and avoid public spaces. Fans were urged not to display Israeli or Jewish symbols that could identify them.

El Al, Israel’s national airline, arranged flights to bring citizens back to Israel. This was an unusual move, as El Al typically does not operate on the Sabbath. The airline sent planes specifically to transport Israeli citizens and soccer fans who wished to return home immediately due to safety concerns.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with his Dutch counterpart, Dick Schoof, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the safety of Israelis in the Netherlands, including those injured in the disturbances. “Prime Minister Netanyahu said that he views with utmost gravity the planned antisemitic attack against Israeli citizens and requested that security be increased for the Dutch Jewish community,” a statement from Netanyahu’s office read.

Gideon Sa’ar, Israel’s newly appointed foreign minister, traveled to the Netherlands to address the situation firsthand. He met with Dutch officials, including Prime Minister Schoof, Justice Minister van Weel and Geert Wilders, the leader of the largest party in the Dutch Parliament.

Political Fallout and Reactions

The attacks have ignited a political debate within the Netherlands, exposing divisions over immigration, integration, and the rise of extremist ideologies. Wilders, known for his anti-Muslim rhetoric, condemned the violence and used the clashes to criticize what he refers to as “radical Islam,” employing incendiary language.

I am ashamed that this can happen in the Netherlands

“I am ashamed that this can happen in the Netherlands,” Wilders wrote on social media. He demanded that “criminal Muslims” be deported and criticized the government for not doing enough to protect Israeli fans and the Jewish community.

On the opposite end of the political spectrum, Stephan van Baarle, the leader of DENK—a political party focused on protecting diversity and the interests of immigrants—blamed the authorities for failing to prevent provocations by Israeli fans. “Where were the police when Maccabi thugs chanted genocidal and racist slogans about Gaza?” he questioned in a video posted on the party’s website.

The events have also drawn reactions from other European leaders. King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands spoke with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. “Our history has taught us how intimidation goes from bad to worse, with horrific consequences,” the king said in a statement, alluding to World War II and the Holocaust.

Isaac Herzog expressed deep concern over the attacks. “The images and videos of the violence are of the sort that we had hoped never to see again,” he stated, reflecting on Europe’s history of antisemitism.

International and Organizational Responses

The violence has prompted responses from international organizations and governing bodies. UEFA, the European soccer’s governing body, condemned the incidents in strong terms. “UEFA strongly condemns the incidents and acts of violence that occurred last night in the city of Amsterdam before and after the UEFA Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv,” a statement read. “We trust that the relevant authorities will identify and charge as many of those responsible for such actions as possible.”

Ajax, the Dutch club involved in the match, also expressed horror at the events. The club stated that it “strongly” condemned the attacks on Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters and emphasized that football should be a unifying force rather than a source of division.

El Al’s decision to operate flights on the Sabbath underscores the severity with which the Israeli authorities view the situation. The airline coordinated with Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture and Sports to facilitate the safe return of fans.

Investigation and Moving Forward

The Amsterdam police are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the attacks. They are analyzing security camera footage, social media posts, and any other available evidence to identify those involved. Authorities have urged witnesses to come forward with information.

Van Weel has ordered an inquiry into the preparedness of the police and whether intelligence-sharing mechanisms failed to provide adequate warnings. The Dutch counterterrorism agency, however, stated that it did not perceive any increased or specific threats prior to the match, and the national threat level was not altered.

The investigation is also examining the role of extremist groups and whether organized networks coordinated the attacks. Given the international dimensions of the conflict in Gaza, the possibility of foreign influence or involvement is being explored.

Implications for Future Matches

The violence in Amsterdam raises concerns about the safety of future international matches involving Israeli teams. Maccabi Tel Aviv’s next Europa League away game against Turkish club Beşiktaş will not be played in Istanbul, following a decision by Turkish authorities. UEFA confirmed that the match will be held at a neutral venue yet to be decided.

UEFA and FIFA, soccer’s governing bodies in Europe and globally, face challenges in managing political tensions that spill over into the sport. Pro-Palestinian protests and political messages at matches have increased, prompting discussions about how to uphold regulations that prohibit “provocative messages that are of a political, ideological, religious or offensive nature.”

In France, the Interior Ministry confirmed that the upcoming Nations League match between France and Israel would proceed as planned, despite security concerns. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau stated, “France is not backing down because that would amount to giving up in the face of threats of violence and antisemitism.”

A City Reflects on Violence

Amsterdam, a city known for its cultural diversity and history of tolerance, is grappling with the aftermath of the attacks. Mayor Halsema expressed deep concern over the antisemitic motives behind the violence. “The hateful, antisemitic rioters and criminals harassed and beat up Israeli visitors who were guests in our city,” she said.

The events have prompted a broader reflection on societal divisions and the rise of extremist ideologies. Amsterdam’s historical connection to Jewish culture and the tragic events of World War II add a poignant context to the current situation.

Community leaders and organizations are calling for dialogue and efforts to bridge divides. There is a recognition that the city must address underlying tensions to prevent future incidents.

The attacks have also underscored the challenges European cities face in balancing freedom of expression, public safety, and the prevention of hate crimes, especially in the context of international conflicts that resonate locally.