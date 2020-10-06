Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Ankara Criticizes Cease-fire Efforts, Calls on Int’l Community to Stand by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh (VIDEO INTERVIEW)
Azeri protesters hold signs and wave Azerbaijan and Turkey national flags as they take part in a demonstration in Istanbul on October 4, 2020, in support of Azerbaijan in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh. (Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images)
Top Stories
Video
Turkey
Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Cease-fire

Mohammad Al-Kassim
10/06/2020

Turkish foreign minister: ‘To put these two countries on equal footing means awarding the occupier’

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Tuesday criticized international efforts dealing with the Azeri-Armenian conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying they had achieved nothing in nearly 30 years.

Meanwhile, Ankara called on the international community to stand by Azerbaijan in the conflict and questioned the usefulness of a cease-fire.

“To put these two countries on equal footing means awarding the occupier. The world must be on the side of those who are right, namely on the side of Azerbaijan,” Çavuşoğlu said during a visit to Baku, adding, “There are calls for a cease-fire, but what will happen next?”

The visit by the Turkish foreign minister to the Azerbaijani capital Baku comes a day after Russia, the United States and France called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to agree on an “unconditional cease-fire” after the neighbors began targeting major cities in an escalation of their conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Çavuşoğlu said the latest call for a truce was “no different” from the previous ones.

“Okay, let the cease-fire take place, but what will be the result? Can you [the world] tell Armenia to immediately withdraw from Azerbaijani territories or can you produce solutions for its withdrawal? No,” he said.

The Media Line spoke with Yusuf Erim, chief political analyst and editor-at-large for the Turkish public broadcaster TRT.

