‘Annexation Is a Red Line’: Arab Leaders Warn Israel Over West Bank Plans

Regional experts say Arab states are uniting to resist Israeli annexation proposals as the UN prepares for a pivotal conference on Palestinian statehood

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has advanced new annexation proposals, including construction in the sensitive E1 corridor and a broader blueprint that would extend Israeli sovereignty over up to 82% of the West Bank. Although these measures have not been formally approved, they reignited one of the most contentious issues in Israeli-Palestinian relations, drawing both regional and international pushback.

Israel has delayed a decision on whether to annex large areas of the West Bank, but observers caution the plan remains very much alive. The postponement follows sharp warnings from the United Arab Emirates, an unclear American stance, and anticipation of the United Nations Palestine Conference on September 22, where several countries are expected to recognize a Palestinian state.

Against this backdrop, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met last Wednesday to coordinate positions. The encounter was both symbolic and practical, signaling an Arab alignment aimed at countering Israeli annexationist intentions that could jeopardize the Abraham Accords, Palestinian statehood efforts, and prospects for Israeli-Saudi normalization.

“From the UAE’s standpoint, West Bank annexation would pose a direct challenge to the credibility of regional peace initiatives, including the Abraham Accords,” Dr. Ebtesam Al-Ketbi, president of the Emirates Policy Center, told The Media Line. “The Accords were meant to be a platform to de-escalate and stabilize the region, not to provide cover for expansion,” she added.

Annexation is a red line, and crossing it would isolate Israel in the region

Al-Ketbi warned that Israel would face growing isolation if it moved forward. “Annexation is a red line, and crossing it would isolate Israel in the region,” she said. “If Israel undermines the premise on which normalization was based, it risks losing the very partners who gave it diplomatic openings,” she added.

She also linked the issue to wider Arab credibility. “The Arab world cannot afford to appear complicit in legitimizing occupation,” she stressed. “The Abraham Accords cannot survive if their basic premise is violated. Abu Dhabi has been clear: normalization cannot be used to legitimize annexation.”

For Israel, the delay reflects political calculation rather than retreat. Dr. Nimrod Goren, president of Mitvim, The Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies, noted that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is keeping annexation on the table as a flexible tool.

“The Israeli government has yet to decide on whether it will indeed go ahead and annex Palestinian territories in the West Bank,” Goren told The Media Line. “Harsh public statements by the UAE have probably contributed to this postponement, possibly coupled with a yet-unclear American position, as well as anticipation of steps by countries planning to recognize a Palestinian state later this month at the UN General Assembly,” he added.

Goren emphasized that Israel is not abandoning the idea. “Postponement in the Israeli government’s decision regarding a dangerous annexation step does not indicate that the idea is off the table,” he said. “Netanyahu is keeping the option open, as a possible response to upcoming diplomatic developments and as a tool to attract his right-wing electoral base.”

On the Saudi-UAE meeting, Goren was explicit: “The extraordinary meeting between Saudi and Emirati leaders indicated alignment between these countries against annexationist intentions. This is a message that Israel cannot ignore as it touches directly on the sustainability of the Abraham Accords and the prospects for normalization with Saudi Arabia in the future.”

At the same time, he described Netanyahu’s domestic balancing act. “Netanyahu has to maneuver between the pressure of his coalition partners who push for annexation and the international arena where the costs are high,” Goren said. “This duality is at the heart of Israel’s current ambiguity.”

The Saudi-UAE meeting opens the door for a more cohesive Arab position at the UN

Saudi political analyst Abdulaziz Alshaabani argued that Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are building a common platform before the UN debate. “The Saudi-UAE meeting opens the door for a more cohesive Arab position at the UN,” he told The Media Line. “The focus will likely be on two main points: rejecting any unilateral annexation moves and pushing for an organized humanitarian track to ease civilian suffering. This gives the Arab bloc clearer leverage with international actors,” he added.

Saudi academic and writer Dr. Mansour Almarzoqi framed the effort within broader historical shifts. “After World War II, the center of gravity of the Arab world has been the ‘Arab Quartet:’ Riyadh, Baghdad, Damascus, and Cairo. Because of internal, as well as external factors, the Arabian Gulf as a bloc has replaced Baghdad, Damascus, and Cairo in their partnership with Riyadh,” he told The Media Line.

Both analysts emphasized that coordination is not only symbolic. “The meeting carries strong symbolism of solidarity, but it is also practical,” Alshaabani said. “We are hearing serious discussions about how to operationalize relief: whether through structured aid corridors, reinforcing UNRWA with Arab backing, or creating an Arab-led framework that ensures aid delivery is not politicized,” he added.

Almarzoqi said the stakes extend beyond humanitarian relief. “Saudi Arabia is the leader of the Arab and Islamic worlds and hence the leader in these issues,” he explained. “Riyadh’s position is that Israel’s annexation project in the West Bank cannot and must not be isolated from the security of the region. This security is an indivisible whole. Alignment with Abu Dhabi and other Arab capitals on this point is essential.”

Both men acknowledged divisions within the Arab world. Almarzoqi warned that such divergences are often exploited. “Some Arab governments approach Palestine from a security angle, others from humanitarian grounds, and still others from a position of ideological resistance. These divergences weaken the Arab voice, which is why coordination between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi is so crucial,” he said.

“Divergences are expected: some states are more open to normalization, others focus on humanitarian aspects, and still others on principle-based resistance,” Alshaabani added. “Saudi-Emirati coordination provides a reference point to minimize these gaps and establish a common denominator.”

He also pointed out that external powers are closely watching Arab moves. “The US will likely see the coordination as useful but will be cautious if the language hardens against annexation. The EU may use this Arab unity to bolster momentum for recognizing a Palestinian state. China, meanwhile, is likely to welcome a unified Arab front as reinforcing its own role in multilateral diplomacy,” he said.

Almarzoqi offered a sharper view of the global balance. “The main challenge is Western efforts to divide the Arab world’s position by exploiting economic ties,” he argued. “Another challenge is the hypocrisy and double standard in the application of international law—one can compare Ukraine to Palestine—and the paralysis of the United Nations.”

He contrasted this with China’s stance. “In contrast to Western hypocrisy and double standards, China is in support of these rights. Palestine has become the leading global issue of human rights. It has become the defining line that separates barbarism from humanity. Western governments are on the wrong side of that line, while Beijing positions itself on the other.”

The September 22 UN Palestine Conference is shaping up to be a pivotal moment. Several European and Latin American countries are expected to formally recognize a Palestinian state, a move that could shift the international balance. The conference will also debate mechanisms for humanitarian assistance in Gaza, where UNRWA operations remain under strain, and whether a coordinated Arab or international framework can guarantee aid delivery.

Diplomats say the gathering will serve as a litmus test of how far Arab capitals can project unity and whether their positions can influence broader international actors. While Washington’s stance remains uncertain, European states have signaled growing impatience with the status quo. Beijing, for its part, has encouraged Arab coordination as part of its push for greater multilateral engagement in the Middle East.

Analysts note that the meeting between Saudi and Emirati leaders was designed to set the stage for this conference, presenting a cohesive Arab compass to guide debates over annexation, state recognition, and humanitarian frameworks.

Annexation is not just a Palestinian issue; it is a regional and international one

Dr. Ebtesam Al-Ketbi summed up the stakes succinctly: “Annexation is not just a Palestinian issue; it is a regional and international one. If Israel chooses this path, it risks undermining every framework of cooperation that has been built in recent years. The region has invested in stability—and annexation would throw that into jeopardy. The UN conference will be the stage where these choices are measured, and where Arab unity and international responsibility will be tested.”

For now, Israel’s delay on annexation appears tactical rather than strategic. As regional voices grow louder and Arab alignment solidifies, Netanyahu’s decision to keep annexation in reserve reflects both international caution and domestic pragmatism. Whether this balancing act contains the storm or reignites it will become clear in the weeks ahead.