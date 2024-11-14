Antisemitism Exploding: ‘Every Jew in France Faced With Prospect of Leaving Country’

Despite recent violence targeting Israeli fans and increased antisemitic incidents, French authorities proceed with the UEFA Nations League match, raising questions about security and community safety

Following recent violence against Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam, France is set to host the UEFA Nations League match against Israel Thursday night in Saint-Denis, a suburb north of Paris, at 8:45 p.m. local time (1945 GMT). French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau emphasized France’s refusal to succumb to threats of violence or antisemitism. “France is not backing down because that would amount to giving up in the face of threats of violence and anti-Semitism,” he posted on X.

The match, which has sparked heightened fears after recent attacks on Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters, has been defended by French officials who argue that canceling the event would be a concession to antisemitic pressure.

Escalating tensions from the Gaza conflict have contributed to a surge in antisemitic incidents in France. A report by Tel Aviv University and the Anti-Defamation League recorded a jump in incidents from 436 in 2022 to 1,676 in 2023, marking a significant rise. Seventy-four percent of these incidents occurred after October 7, when Hamas launched attacks on Israel, killing over 1,200 and abducting 253, prompting Israel’s military response in Gaza.

Former French parliamentarian Meyer Habib warned against the dangers of concealing Jewish symbols. “At first, we will hide our Star of David, and then what will happen—will they cut their beard?” he told Maariv. Habib stressed the importance of maintaining Jewish identity in the face of increasing threats.

Adding to the tensions, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot recently rejected Israel’s request to retain the ability to strike Hezbollah in Lebanon after a cease-fire, asserting that such actions undermine Lebanese sovereignty.

“Today we hear in Israel voices calling for it to keep a capacity to strike at any moment or even enter Lebanon, as is the case with its neighbor Syria,” Barrot stated in parliament. He emphasized that such measures conflict with Lebanon’s sovereignty and pointed to ongoing efforts to bolster governance in the country.

As the UEFA Nations League match nears, safety concerns persist, prompting broader questions about the impact on Jewish life throughout Europe.

Bernard Mordakhai, a 36-year-old mother of three, freelance journalist, and member of the Zionist Leadership Academy, relocated from France to Israel in 2011. She told The Media Line that the future of French Jews has been unstable since the early 2000s.

“The situation has deteriorated, often shifting in response to Middle Eastern events. In 2014, while in Israel during Operation Protective Edge, I wrote that I felt safer during a war than in Paris, where anti-Jewish protests were intensifying. I left France for Israel in 2011, shortly before the attack on a Jewish school in Toulouse. From afar, I witnessed the alarming rise in antisemitism,” she recounted.

Mordakhai stated that since October 7, all boundaries have been breached, asserting that “the far left has essentially become a spokesperson for Hamas in France, further intensifying tensions.”

“This faction of the political class, which has pushed for canceling the France-Israel game, has made Israel boycotts and antisemitism central to their agenda. Their strategy appears to be a calculated effort to attract the Muslim electorate, particularly in suburban areas,” she said.

“Today, every Jew in France is confronted with the prospect of leaving due to antisemitism. The question is: where to go? Israel is an obvious choice, but for many, war realities and integration challenges, such as language barriers, remain serious obstacles,” Mordakhai said.

Shimon, a 32-year-old scriptwriter who repatriated to Israel from France eight years ago and has spent the past four years dividing his time between both countries, told The Media Line that Jews in Paris remain safe despite genuine threats.

France takes the rise in antisemitic crime seriously, investing in police protection for places of worship, which is important. While antisemitic acts have surged this year, avoiding dangerous neighborhoods significantly reduces risk, as you would avoid these areas regardless of being Jewish or not.”

He continued, “However, I believe someone openly advocating for Zionism faces greater danger than someone wearing a kippah. Vile propaganda is spreading across Europe, depicting Zionism as a racist, colonialist, extremist, and fascist ideology detached from Judaism. This narrative justifies antisemitic violence against Israelis and Israel supporters while claiming to be anti-Zionist.”

For the soccer match, Macron and two former presidents will attend, with five police officers assigned per civilian—an unprecedented measure for a match. Therefore, I believe Jewish attendees supporting the Israeli players will not be at risk,” Shimon explained.

Dr. Yonatan Freeman, an expert in international relations and media, told The Media Line that concerns about Jewish safety in France have intensified, especially with the approaching soccer game and the rise of antisemitism across Europe.

“We have concerns,” Freeman began. “We saw what happened in Amsterdam and have heard the general warnings from the Israeli security apparatus directed at Jews and Israeli citizens abroad. Iranian threats against Israel and Jewish targets, even outside Israel, are real. Hundreds of Iranian threats to strike Israeli symbols abroad, including diplomatic missions, have been intercepted. This is why there are concerns, reflected in warnings issued by Israeli security agencies. Many Israelis are also taking extra precautions and traveling less,” Freeman explained.

Freeman expressed cautious optimism regarding French authorities’ efforts to protect Jewish communities and whether these measures are sufficient.

“France has a diverse population and a keen awareness of the challenges facing its Jewish community. Many French Jews also live in Israel and frequently travel back and forth, which creates expectations that France’s experience and history will guide its security measures, especially following incidents like Amsterdam,” Freeman said.

Freeman stressed the value of intelligence-sharing between Israeli and French authorities, stating, “There is a strong bond between Israeli and French intelligence agencies. I believe that beyond public statements, strong cooperation and information sharing will occur, with France likely willing to receive any assistance Israel can offer.”

“There can be a gap between rhetoric and action. France’s stance against bowing to antisemitic threats is a strong statement, but it is vital to observe what measures are taken to ensure safety,” Freeman noted.

Freeman also discussed ongoing pro-Palestinian demonstrations in France, noting that political activism is deeply rooted in French culture.

“France has a unique political culture that values activism, protests, and public discourse on numerous issues. This is intrinsic to their ethos and more pronounced than in other European countries. While Israel cannot expect France to suppress all protests, there is an expectation that France will ensure these do not incite violence or target visibly Jewish people, such as those wearing kippahs,” Freeman said. He emphasized that given France’s history of severe terrorist attacks, there is an understanding of the stakes and an expectation that action will be taken if violence occurs.

Freeman discussed the growing trend of Jewish emigration from France to Israel, particularly in recent years.

“The number of Jews immigrating to Israel has been rising, even before the current conflict, and this trend persists,” Freeman said. He noted that incidents like those in Amsterdam and other recent concerns could prompt further emigration. He suggested that continued fears about antisemitism might drive more Jews to leave Europe for Israel if the security situation remains unchanged.