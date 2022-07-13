The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

President Biden: US-Israel Connection Is ‘Bone-Deep’ (with VIDEO)
(L-R) Israel's President Isaac Herzog, US President Joe Biden, and Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid on the tarmac at Ben-Gurion airport on June 13, 2022. (Kobi Gideon/GPO)
Watch Now
Top Stories
Video
Joe Biden
visit to Israel

President Biden: US-Israel Connection Is ‘Bone-Deep’ (with VIDEO)

Maya Margit and Dario Sanchez
07/13/2022

US president greeted by Israeli officials after he arrives for a two-day visit, amid hopes for breakthrough in Israel-Saudi normalization

US President Joe Biden opened his trip to Israel on Wednesday with a speech in which he described the connection between the peoples of America and Israel as “bone-deep.”

The US president’s 48-hour visit to Israel and the West Bank kicked off at Ben-Gurion Airport, where he was greeted on the tarmac by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog in a state ceremony.

“I’m proud to say that our relationship with the State of Israel is deeper and stronger, in my view, than it has ever been,” President Biden said during the ceremony. “With this vision, we’re strengthening our connections even further. We’ve reaffirmed the United States’ unshakeable commitment to Israel’s security, including partnering with Israel on the most cutting-edge defense systems in the world.”

US President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One and greets Israeli officials. (Maya Margit/The Media Line)

The US president also reiterated his support for the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, while simultaneously acknowledging that it was not something that would be reached in the near term.

Herzog referred to President Biden’s visit as a “journey of peace.”

“The people of Israel welcome you to the Holy Land with open arms and joyous hearts, as Joseph son of Jacob who sought out his brothers,” Herzog said. “Here, Mr. President, you are truly amongst family. Like the biblical Joseph, you are both a visionary and a leader committed to advancing the United States of America, the Middle East, the world at large, and the State of Israel.”

Meanwhile, Lapid in his speech called President Biden “a great Zionist and one of the best friends Israel has ever known.”

“During your visit, we will discuss matters of national security,” Lapid said. “We will discuss building a new security and economy architecture with the nations of the Middle East, following the Abraham Accords and the achievements of the Negev Summit. And we will discuss the need to renew a strong global coalition that will stop the Iranian nuclear program.”

Following the welcoming ceremony and before leaving the airport for Jerusalem, President Biden entered a closed-off area where he was able to view Israel’s missile air defense systems, including the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow, and received a classified briefing from Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz. He also was introduced to the Iron Beam laser interception system, which is still in the development stages.

Journalists await the arrival of US President Joe Biden at Ben-Gurion airport on July 12, 2022. (Dario Sanchez/The Media Line)

The trip marks President Biden’s first visit to the Middle East in his role as president. He is expected to hold meetings with Lapid on Thursday and the following day with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank. On Friday, the US president will fly to Saudi Arabia to continue his visit to the region.

The Israeli portion of President Biden’s visit is expected to focus on boosting strategic ties between Israel and the US, as well as addressing the Iranian nuclear threat.

The trip could also mark the beginning of a breakthrough in the normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, according to Israeli media reports, which would see Riyadh permit Israeli commercial flights to use the kingdom’s airspace.

 

