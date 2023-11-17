At War With the War Cabinet: Families of Hamas Hostages March to Jerusalem Demanding To Be Heard

Anguished relatives of people kidnapped or missing since Oct. 7, accompanied by a battalion of sympathetic Israelis, are marching to the Prime Minister's Office saying that the government has not done enough and they want answers

There have been marches from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem before, including recently. But the one taking place now is different. Since Tuesday, family members of those missing or held hostage in the Gaza Strip have been on the road, marching some 65 kilometers (40 miles) from the Tel Aviv Museum of Art to the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, which they expect to reach on Saturday afternoon.

The march, which has been joined by hundreds of sympathetic Israelis, is a sober one. Family members are desperate and frustrated, with most of them saying they have received no information about the fates of their loved ones since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, when over 1,200 Israelis were slaughtered and some 240 taken captive back to Gaza.

Their families are begging for answers and are demanding a meeting with the war cabinet. They say that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet have not done enough for them and they want information and to get their relatives back.

The march was organized by Yuval Haran, 36, a survivor of the massacre in Kibbutz Be’eri, one of more than 20 Israeli communities attacked by Hamas on Oct. 7. Haran’s father and several other relatives were murdered that day, and seven members of his family were taken hostage, namely his mother Shoshan, his sister Adi Shoham together with her husband and two children, and his aunt and cousin.

“It’s been 39 days since seven members of my family were taken by terrorists,” Haran said. “They were kidnapped from their homes and taken into Gaza.”

At the beginning of the march, Haran spoke to the gathered crowd.

“I have to do something,” he said emotionally. “And this march is what I’m going to do with all the families of the hostages and this entire country.”

Shelly Shem Tov, mother of Omer, 21, who was abducted from the Nova music festival, also spoke to the crowd through her tears.

“Where are you? Where are you?” she shouted, addressing the government. “I demand that you come. We are going to Jerusalem. But you will come and talk to us, and we want answers, we want answers.”

Matan Eshet, a cousin of 23-year-old Eviatar David, who was also abducted from the Nova music festival, told The Media Line about his despair as well as the pain of the other families.

“For us, what is going on right now is not the war. This is a hostage rescue mission. And after that, whatever. But first of all, we need to get everyone, I mean everyone, back home,” he said.

Eshet said that on the morning of Oct. 7, David exchanged some text messages with his mother but then she stopped answering. Since then, the only information his family has received came from two videos posted on the Telegram platform by Hamas.

“He is being held and dragged through the streets of Gaza while a terrorist is holding him by his neck, waving a gun in the air,” Eshet said. “In the other one, he is being held in a room with four other people and that is the moment we saw that Guy [another relative] is being held with him as well.”

For days now, Eshet, like other relatives of the hostages, has been sleeping in a tent in the square outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, which has become the headquarters of the movement to return the hostages and has come to be known as the Square of the Kidnapped. He, too, joined the march to demand the government’s attention.

“We haven’t had a good night’s sleep, we haven’t had a normal day, or a normal hour, since that day. And we need to remember that the most important thing right now is getting them home,” he said, with tears in his eyes.

As well as the 240 known to have been kidnapped, there are still many missing and unaccounted for since Oct. 7, yet no additional information has been released.

“My uncle is Chanan Yablonka. He is missing. He was at the Nova festival, and since then, we don’t know where he is now,” Emanuel Abady, Yablonka’s teenage niece, told The Media Line.

Abady is marching to raise awareness that as well as the hostages, there are people who are still unaccounted for.

“We want everybody to know that we need the missing people, not only the hostages,” she said.

Every hostage and missing person has a name and an identity. But some of the captives do not have families in Israel, and as a result, less is heard about them. One such is Andrey Kozlov, 27, who was at the Nova festival as a security guard and was kidnapped by Hamas.

“Andrey moved to Israel two years ago from Russia. He wanted to feel safe as a Jewish person,” said Eshet. “Andrey has no one here in the country except his girlfriend. His mom came from Russia two weeks ago to get more information and to get a little bit more involved.”

Eshet said that Kozlov’s mother regretted sending her son to a country where she thought he’d be safe as a Jew, only for him to meet a fate akin to the pogroms of old in their country.

“We need the world to know that they need to be with us and help us change everything and get our loved ones back,” Abady said.

As well as relatives, a battalion of Israelis has taken to the streets to help the fight to bring the hostages home. They are determined that the march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem will be more than symbolic, that the cries of pain and rage from parents and children too grief-stricken to muster words will not fall upon deaf ears.

The marchers are determined to make their presence known, whether the government is ready for them or not. For the families and friends of the hostages and the missing, there is no victory without the safe return of their kidnapped loved ones.