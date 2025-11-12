Australian Envoy Links Antisemitism to Israel Policy, Jewish Leaders Push Back

Many Australian Jews blame the government's inaction and what they perceive as pandering to Muslim voters for the rise in antisemitism

Australian Ambassador to Israel Dr. Ralph King has suggested that the rise in antisemitism in Australia may be linked to growing objections to Israel’s policies — views he said are “quite largely shared.”

However, he emphasized that he would not place the blame on the country’s Muslim community, which now represents more than 3% of the population, making it Australia’s second-largest religious group after Christianity.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, there are more than 800,000 Muslims and just over 100,000 Jews in Australia, less than 0.5% of the total population.

King made his remarks in an interview with The Media Line on Sunday on the sidelines of an event aimed at fostering solidarity between Australia and Israel.

“Sadly, there’s antisemitism,” King said. “There’s also, of course, objection to the policies of Israel at the moment, and that’s quite widely shared.”

He added that as both a citizen and representative of the government, he feels “deeply sorry about the rise of antisemitism” and believes that most Australians share this sentiment.

“This is an intolerable crime, a terrible threat to our democracy,” King told The Media Line. “We hope that now that the war is over, calmness can prevail, and that Australians — all Australians, including the Jewish community — can enjoy the right to worship, gather and celebrate in dignity.”

Sunday’s event, held at Tel Aviv University, was co-sponsored by the Israel-Australia Chamber of Commerce, Tzofim Olami, Australians Living in Israel Facebook Group, WIZO, KKL-JNF Australia, and the Jewish Agency.

In contrast to similar solidarity events held before Oct. 7, 2023, and the Hamas massacre, at least one-third of the participants this time were native Israelis who turned out to support their Australian brothers and sisters, rather than the other way around. In the past, such gatherings were typically organized by Diaspora Jews rallying for Israel.

In her remarks, JNF Australia’s Israeli emissary, Sarah Vanunu, called on several people from Israel’s north and south to stand up in the room of more than 150 participants. She explained that these visitors came from communities affected by the war and were there to both thank the Australian community and show their support.

The rise in antisemitism worldwide, including in Australia, has highlighted a brutal truth: The Jewish Diaspora is inextricably tied to the policies and actions of the State of Israel, whatever they may be, and regardless of how Diaspora Jews view them.

“Before October 7, we all kind of took each other for granted,” said community activist and advocate Moran Dvir. “Since the war, there’s more of an understanding and appreciation on both sides that we really are one people, that our hearts and minds are with Israel. I think all of these Israelis coming here tonight symbolize that they can recognize what’s going on for Jews in the Diaspora. We bear the brunt of a lot of what happens inside Israel, rightly or wrongly.”

Dvir, who holds multiple leadership roles within the Australian Jewish community, said her community has been working hard to advocate for Israel and dispel “the lies and the myths” being spread about the Jewish state.

“There is a very Zionist community in Australia,” Dvir told The Media Line. “It’s a very, very strong and proud community. So I think tonight is really about this recognition that we belong to each other.”

During her remarks, Vanunu expressed similar sentiments, reflecting on how “life-changing” the past two years have been and how she’s come to realize that solidarity is a two-way street.

“When I was living in Israel on October 7, I had Australians back at home reaching out to me to see if everything’s okay and how I am,” she said. “Then fast forward to the war in Iran … which coincided with a security incident in Sydney — a stabbing in a popular mall, which happens to be where the JNF office is. And I had so many Israelis who were under cover from ballistic missiles from Iran reaching out to us in Australia to see if we’re okay. So the solidarity has been quite remarkably a two-way street.”

While antisemitism has risen worldwide since the October 7 massacre, Australia is among the countries experiencing the sharpest increase.

According to the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, anti-Jewish incidents rose by 316% in the 12 months between Oct. 1, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2024, compared to the previous year. In the two months immediately following Oct. 7, antisemitic incidents spiked by 738% compared to the same period in 2022.

The situation has not improved.

The solidarity event took place just one day after a neo-Nazi rally occurred outside the New South Wales Parliament. JNF Australia CEO Doron Lazarus said the Jewish community was “shaken” by the rally, particularly as it unfolded in a place where Holocaust survivors rebuilt their lives, believing it to be among the farthest points one could get from Nazi Germany.

“Never again is now in Australia and around the world,” Lazarus told the room. “Jews are facing a tough new reality … We must keep standing strong in Australia to resist antisemitism in all its forms. Yet what I personally and truly believe is one of the greatest and most effective ways to fight this antisemitism is through action. The best antidote to hate is inner strength — to strengthen our Jewish identity, strengthen our connection to each other, strengthen our Zionism and, above all, strengthen Israel.”

Ambassador King appeared to echo Lazarus’ message in his own remarks, despite being booed by some members of the crowd.

Although he defended the right to peaceful protest as an essential part of Australia’s democracy, he said that “protest activities that involve violence or incite hatred are not welcome, cannot be welcome, and will not be tolerated. Every Australian, no matter race, religion, or identity, should be able to enjoy their life in any Australian community without prejudice or discrimination.”

He also emphasized that the community should not conflate differences of opinion about the Israeli government with antisemitism or with the encouragement of antisemitism.

“Differences of view between governments, which are common, in no way diminish support for Israel’s right to live in peace and security and for Jews in Australia to have peace and security,” King said.

However, many Australian Jews blame the government’s inaction and what they perceive as pandering to Muslim voters for the rise in antisemitism. During King’s interview with The Media Line, one solidarity event participant approached him, cursing him and the government.

“We have a Labor government, which, just like the Labor governments in the UK and Canada, is essentially not supportive of Israel,” advocate Dvir told The Media Line. “They’re really pandering to the masses. It’s about votes. In Australia, we’re a tiny minority, whereas there are many more Muslims. And I think, you know, actions speak louder than words.”

She added that while the government often repeats the line, “there’s no place for antisemitism in Melbourne or Sydney, Australia,” the lived reality tells a different story. “There is very much a place for antisemitism because we’re living it every day. There’s this culture of normalization of antisemitism … Two years ago, people would never say or write or do what they’re doing now, but it’s become so normal that it’s reached unacceptable levels.”

Former Australian Labor parliamentarian Anthony Gerard “Tony” Lupton, who was in Israel for the event, told The Media Line that his party has undergone significant changes.

“Now we have people who are very much captured by identity politics and by electoral pressure in Western Sydney from Muslim voters, and they have just decided to dump the Jewish community and all their principles,” he said. “That lack of leadership has allowed the genie to get out of the bottle.”

Despite the rising antisemitism and growing interest in aliyah, most Australian Jews said they are not ready to give up on their home country.

“We have to be resilient,” Dvir said. “We have a lot of work to do, and the community is very active and is working very hard to advocate. I don’t think the answer is running away. It’s okay if you want to run toward, but we can’t run away. We just have to right all the wrongs.”

Lupton agreed.

“I think what we need to do is keep convincing the silent majority in Australia to stand up and stand with the Jewish community, to oppose the stance that the Australian government has taken, and to make sure that good principles of decency and the sort of traditional values that Australia has always stood for are put back in place,” he said.