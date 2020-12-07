Bahrain-Israel ‘Normalcy’ Put to Test as Industry Minister Visits Jewish State (VIDEO REPORT)

Visitor praises host’s maintenance of economic growth

Since the onset of The Abraham Accords last August, breakthroughs signaling the “coming out” of bilateral trade between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain have been fast and furious. The latest testament to the détente saw Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister H.E. Zayed Bin Rashid Alzayani welcomed to Israel last week, along with a delegation of 40 economic officials and leading business people. Alzayani is the second minister from the Gulf country to visit the Jewish state, Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani being the first. While addressing the media in Jerusalem, the minister spoke with The Media Line’s Felice Friedson.

Alzayani was appointed Bahrain’s minister of industry, commerce and tourism in 2014. Prior to his governmental position, he was chairman of his family investment company, Azayani Investments. He served as the managing director of First Motors and chairman of the Bahrain International circuit until 2016. Al-Zayani received his MBA in finance from Boston University. In 2017, he was appointed chairman of the Gulf Air Board.