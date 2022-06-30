The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Bennett Taking a Break but May Return, Expert Says
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, surrounded by his wife, Gilat, and children, at the handover ceremony in the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, June 30, 2022. (Koby Gideon/GPO)
Top Stories
Naftali Bennett
Israel
coalition
Yamina
Yair Lapid
Binyamin Netanyahu
Likud

Bennett Taking a Break but May Return, Expert Says

Debbie Mohnblatt
06/30/2022

‘The State of Israel is the love of my life,’ outgoing prime minister says

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, ahead of being replaced at midnight on Thursday by his partner in the outgoing government, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, announced on Wednesday night that he would not be on the ballot when Israel goes to the polls on November 1.

“Today I conclude over a year of serving as your prime minister,” Bennett, in televised remarks, said. “There is no harder job, but there is also no greater privilege.

“The State of Israel is the love of my life, along with my family,” he continued as he promised to remain a “loyal servant of the country.”

The decision comes a week after Bennett and Lapid announced their intention to dissolve the parliament, seeking to push for a new round of elections as the coalition was in great danger of being ousted by the opposition.

Dr. Yonatan Freeman, from the Department of Political Science at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, told The Media Line that Bennett’s decision to take a break from politics does not mean that he has left for good.

“We have many examples in our political history where people who’ve lost or had a very bad position in politics left, and then came back and were able to be successful once again,” Freeman said.

Dr. Zeev Hanin, from the Department of Political Studies at Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, agreed and added that taking time off might have been the only way for Bennett to save his political career.

Currently “he’s unable to rearrange and restructure his political party, and that is why he preferred to step down,” he told The Media Line.

“To continue and to lose, or not to pass the [3.25%] electoral threshold [for a party to enter the Knesset] would be the end of his political career,” Hanin said.

Freeman added that Bennett proved his word is his bond by keeping his promise to hand over the premiership to Lapid.

“I think the fact that he announced that he is leaving is also a way of showing that in the end, Lapid will be getting the premiership earlier than was expected, because he [Bennett] could have tried to stay on. It really shows that he has confidence in Lapid,” the professor said.

Freeman noted that the polls show that when it comes to who the public thinks is best suited to be prime minister, Lapid is No. 2 after Opposition Leader Binyamin Netanyahu, “and he [Lapid] will probably get a little bit more support.”

Hanin said Bennett is retiring at the highest possible point. “He actually was everything that he wanted to be. He steps down from the position of prime minister.”

After analyzing Bennett’s speech, Freeman said he might have left a door open to a return to the political arena down the road.

He noted how Bennett said there will soon “be additional important news in fields that relate to our future” concerning Israel’s strength and Israel’s power, without going into detail.

“I think that he knows that there’s stuff going on behind the scenes on a certain development which we might be hearing about soon, which may have gained more ground while Bennett was there,” said Freeman.

He believes the promising sentence has to do with one of two topics. Either the Iranian nuclear deal or an announcement of normalization with another Arab country. “Some say maybe Saudi Arabia, maybe others,” he added.

“It might also have to do with [US President Joe] Biden coming here,” the professor continued.

There might be news soon that could indeed strengthen Bennett’s legacy and provide him some political points to show what he accomplished or what he helped to make happen, Freeman said.

As for the future of Bennett’s party, Yamina, Hanin believes it’s unclear at the moment whether it will be able to preserve its brand.

He added that the party will probably divide into two groups.

One will try to establish some sort of a political platform in order to run together with the Likud, and the other could either keep the Yamina name or change it, and try to join another political party, Hanin explained.

Freeman agreed and added that Yamina has been dealt a heavy blow.

In other words, he said, “it might not just be Bennett leaving the political scene; Yamina might be leaving the political scene as well.”

Yamina was really a party about one person, he explained; Bennett formed it so he could run for office.

“Usually, in those parties, once the person leaves the scene the party leaves as well,” Freeman said.

If that’s the case, he believes that most of Yamina’s voters will join the Netanyahu-centered right-wing bloc.

“The ones who will gain from that are either parties that support Netanyahu being the next prime minister, or Netanyahu’s own party, the Likud,” Freeman said.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.