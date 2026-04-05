Beyond Airstrikes: What US Boots on the Ground in Iran Could Mean for the Middle East

From Egypt’s canal revenues to Saudi energy infrastructure, Turkish strategic caution, and Iraq’s militia risk, regional actors are calculating what even limited ground action could unleash

The shadow of a wider war is darkening across the Middle East. As the conflict between the United States and Iran enters an unpredictable new phase, the whispered fears in regional capitals have shifted. The question is no longer just how many airstrikes Washington will launch, but whether American boots will soon touch Iranian soil.

While no US official has declared plans for a full-scale invasion, the military playbook has definitively expanded. Scenarios once dismissed—covert raids, special operations, and targeted seizures of strategic sites—are now actively on the table. For neighboring governments, this distinction offers little comfort. The Middle East isn’t bracing for an occupation; it is bracing for a chain reaction.

A visible American military footprint inside Iran, no matter how brief or narrowly defined, threatens to shatter the region’s fragile status quo. From the vital shipping lanes of the Suez Canal to the vulnerable energy grids of the Persian Gulf, leaders are calculating the fallout of crossing this new escalation threshold. It is a tripwire that could trigger sweeping militia retaliation, choke global energy markets, and push exhausted local economies past their breaking point.

Regional governments are no longer preparing for a full-scale occupation; they are bracing for unpredictable risks. Even a brief, targeted American ground assault could severely worsen the energy shocks rattling global markets, ignite militias across multiple fronts, and strip neighboring capitals of their remaining diplomatic leverage. The true danger of this new phase is the crossing of a critical red line. Once US forces are visible on Iranian soil, the rules of engagement will fundamentally change, potentially sparking widespread retaliation and making the conflict nearly impossible to contain.

For Egypt, the primary threat is economic, long before it is military. Cairo is already battling a severe financial crisis driven by plummeting Suez Canal traffic amid Red Sea instability, dwindling foreign currency reserves, and a heavy reliance on strict IMF reforms. A wider war involving American troops in Iran wouldn’t pull Egypt onto the battlefield, but it would devastate its economy—further choking off maritime trade, driving up import costs, and weakening the already fragile Egyptian pound.

While Egypt is not adjacent to the battlefield, it would be adjacent to every consequence of it

Samir Ragheb, a former Egyptian military general and president of the Arab Foundation for Development and Strategic Studies, framed Cairo’s predicament as a matter of pure survival. “While Egypt is not adjacent to the battlefield, it would be adjacent to every consequence of it,” he warned. The initial blow would land directly on the Suez Canal. “Egypt is already bleeding revenue under current regional tensions,” with months of visible American military mobilization freezing investment and rattling markets. “A full-scale ground invasion would push the Canal toward near-total collapse in traffic,” Ragheb explained, noting that shipping giants simply do not gamble on war zones and would instead “reroute to the Cape of Good Hope.”

This could create what Ragheb called a “double-fisted” shock. With the Strait of Hormuz closed, soaring oil prices would inflate Egypt’s energy import bill exactly when canal revenues—the nation’s traditional counterweight to such crises—dry up. “Egypt would not be enduring a short crisis resolved by a ceasefire,” he warned, pointing to the chaotic vacuum that would follow months of active combat. “The economic bleeding would not be a temporary wound; it would be a sustained hemorrhage.”

The domestic fallout would be swift. Stabilized at great social cost, the Egyptian pound is already under pressure ahead of a critical IMF loan review expected in the second quarter of the year. A wider regional conflict would obliterate any remaining economic buffer. “For the average citizen, this would translate to a singular, dangerous reality: inflation,” Ragheb said. Ultimately, he cautioned, “it is inflation—not geopolitics—that has historically pushed Egyptian streets to the breaking point.”

Saudi Arabia’s strategic calculation is entirely different. While Riyadh is far less exposed to canal revenues, it faces a profound geographic vulnerability: the prospect that an overt American ground campaign in Iran could prompt Tehran or its allied militias to unleash widespread retaliation against Gulf energy infrastructure, export terminals, and vital maritime corridors. The fear isn’t just about managing current hostilities. Rather, a direct US military presence in Iran could fundamentally alter Tehran’s targeting strategy, turning its Arab neighbors into central nodes of the conflict.

For Saudi leaders, navigating this threat requires a delicate balance. Abdulaziz Alshaabani, a Saudi political analyst, stressed that Riyadh’s measured approach should not be misinterpreted as backing an American offensive.

“In Saudi Arabia, the general reaction is cautious rather than supportive of escalation. The priority remains avoiding a wider regional war, especially given the direct risks to energy infrastructure and internal security,” he explained.

Beyond domestic stability, Alshaabani highlighted the tangible fears of becoming collateral damage in an unchecked US-Iran confrontation. “There is also clear concern about potential spillover effects, including missile attacks, disruptions to oil flows, and threats to maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz,” he warned.

Turkey’s stance is less about abstract neutrality and more about a firm refusal to join a US- and Israeli-led military campaign against Iran. While Ankara remains anchored in NATO’s framework, it has zero appetite for direct military confrontation with Tehran.

Barın Kayaoğlu, chair of the Department of American Studies at the Social Sciences University of Ankara, noted that domestic sentiment is plainly hostile to escalation. “The general mood and public opinion surveys are quite negative toward the war and the US and Israel,” he told The Media Line. Pointing to public outrage over the ongoing conflict in Gaza, he added, “Israel is already in the doghouse for the genocide in Gaza. Iran is becoming the icing on the cake.”

Consequently, Turkey’s strategic culture remains highly focused on maintaining distance. Kayaoğlu recalled his early assessment of the hostilities: “At the beginning of the conflict, I said something to the effect of ‘As long as the Iranian attacks are less than a week and no Turkish citizen is hurt, and no property is damaged, we’ll be fine.’”

However, true detachment is elusive. Hosting alliance infrastructure increases Turkey’s exposure even without direct combat participation. “Turkey’s NATO role makes full neutrality difficult, because even if Ankara stays out politically, its infrastructure is still part of the Western security architecture,” Kayaoğlu pointed out.

Beyond military entanglements, Ankara is heavily motivated by domestic vulnerabilities. “The economic costs of escalation—especially energy prices and trade disruptions—are a major factor behind Turkey’s cautious stance,” Kayaoğlu explained. Furthermore, he warned that “instability in Iran could also affect border security, particularly in Kurdish areas, which is another reason Ankara prefers containment over confrontation.”

Turkey’s reluctance to strike Tehran is also deeply intertwined with its coordination with Azerbaijan. Both nations navigate complex webs of trade, transit corridors, and border security alongside Iran. Aligning militarily against their neighbor would threaten to destabilize these dynamics and expose critical logistics routes.

Turkey and Azerbaijan are not joining the Iran war because it is not their fight

“Turkey and Azerbaijan are not joining the Iran war because it is not their fight,” Kayaoğlu said. “Both countries are trying to avoid turning their territory into a staging ground for escalation, while still maintaining ties with Western partners.” Ultimately, he concluded, “Both Ankara and Baku are prioritizing regional stability and energy security over participation in a conflict that could undermine their own strategic interests.”

While Egypt dreads economic ruin and Saudi Arabia braces for infrastructure attacks, Iraq faces a much darker, existential dread: reliving its own devastating history in a war where front lines will not respect borders.

For the Iraqi public, the ghost of the US invasion looms large. Mustafa Saadoon, head of the Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights, explained that the memory of 2003 still dictates how the country views the current escalation. “I believe Iraqis today live with a genuine obsession over a repeat of the 2003 tragedy, but with a doubled sense of fear this time,” he told The Media Line.

The terror stems from how deeply embedded Iranian-aligned groups are within the Iraqi state. “Iraq is no longer just a potential battlefield; it has become a ‘defensive backyard’ organically intertwined with the Iranian interior through armed factions possessing vast military and political influence,” Saadoon warned. Because these proxy networks hold so much sway, he argued that Baghdad’s attempts to remain neutral are largely futile. “This renders the ‘disassociation’ policy the government attempts to promote a mere diplomatic ambition, clashing with the reality of ‘ideological weaponry’ that may act independently of official state decisions.”

An overt US-Iranian clash, Saadoon cautioned, would instantly unravel the country’s fragile security, sever energy supplies, and shatter civil peace. “The conflict will not be viewed as a passing regional event, but as a political and economic earthquake that will violently reshuffle internal cards, placing Iraqi sovereignty between the hammer of international obligations and the anvil of cross-border loyalties.”

Crucially, for states across the Middle East, the threshold of danger sits far below a full-scale American occupation. As these regional perspectives reveal, even a limited US ground incursion into Iran would act as a devastating force multiplier, overwhelming already fragile systems. Whether it is Egypt risking the collapse of its economic buffers, Saudi Arabia anticipating strikes on its energy grid, Turkey fearing the unraveling of its neutrality, or Iraq staring down the prospect of becoming a proxy battleground once again, the anxieties are universally acute. The region is not merely bracing for the continuation of war, but for the crossing of a volatile new escalation threshold—one that could trigger an unstoppable chain reaction across global shipping lanes, energy markets, and political fault lines, leaving neighboring governments with almost no room to absorb the fallout.