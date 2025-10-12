Bishop Robert Stearns: ‘I [had] Never Met a Jew…’ 

'Evangelical theology has not been broad-minded in contact and dialogue with other faith traditions'

As historic events unfold in Israel, few could have imagined that, seemingly overnight, a ceasefire and hostage release agreement would be reached after two years of war in Gaza. It is against this backdrop that I spoke with Bishop Robert Stearns, founder of Eagles’ Wings Ministries, about the nascent peace agreement, faith among the young Christian generation and his outreach to Muslim communities.

Bishop Stearns’ global movement of prayer and solidarity had just concluded a gathering of influencers and faith leaders in Jerusalem dedicated to prayer for Israel’s safety and future. As the event ended, came news that the hostages, who were taken on the Jewish holy day of Simchat Torah, would be reunited with their families on the same holiday –albeit two years later.

“First of all, it’s amazing to sense really the euphoria in the country,” Bishop Stearns began. “I mean, there’s just this sense of expectation and joy. You know they haven’t been quite released yet, but it really seems that it’s happening. So you feel that in the air everywhere.”

He spoke about the spiritual power that has long emanated from Jerusalem, describing prayer as the city’s greatest gift to humanity. “Jerusalem’s gift to the world has been the gift of prayer. The gift of praise, right? Which really is the gift of hope,” he said. “King David, the Psalms, you know that we can lift our lives from the mundane, from the difficult, from the painful, and we can hope for something better.”

To Stearns, that message was as relevant now as ever. “We can believe in a good God who is working in the midst of our pain,” he reflected. He described the extraordinary scene just two days earlier, when “over a thousand people gathered together at the Tower of David from I think about 15 nations,” joining in what he called “intense prayer.”

“And now, 48 hours later, this release to come and this news to come, and my understanding is that President Trump is on his way here,” Stearns continued. “You know, there is this sense of thank you, God, and may we continue to hope and may we believe that this is the first step toward deeper regional peace in this part of the world.”

I mentioned the complexities of putting together a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. This terror organization will welcome the release of its prisoners with blood on their hands in exchange for Israeli hostages. In addition, Israel is justifiably worried that these released terrorists could kill again. I asked Stearns, “When people come to you about prayer and about something so hard to swallow, what do you say?”

Bishop Stearns said the moment reminded him of the debate over President Trump’s decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem. When The New York Times asked him to write an op-ed supporting the move, “I was vilified,” he recalled. Critics called it “a call for war” and “a call for bloodshed,” yet “what happened? The Abraham Accords — the greatest step toward normalization possible.”

After that breakthrough, he said, Hamas and Iran grew stronger because they opposed normalization. “There is nothing simple about this region or these negotiations,” Stearns said. “At the same time, it’s the simplest thing in the world.”

What we had before was not working. We needed something to shift

He described one side as pursuing “life and peace and a path forward for all,” and the other as seeking “death to the Jews, death to Israel, and enslavement under Sharia law.” The conflict, he said, is both moral and complex. “This truly is modernity and coexistence against barbarism,” he said, adding that despite the challenges, “what we had before was not working. We needed something to shift… Let’s believe this is a first step toward a better hope and a better future.”

Following the 12-day War this past summer, fears persist surrounding Iran’s nuclear activity and what could happen next, even after the US and Israel took out a large portion of Iran’s nuclear capability. Bishop Stearns said he sees a clear shift among Christians worldwide in how they view these threats.

“I think a growing number of Christians are waking up,” he said. “We have to think about American Christians, but our ministry is global.”

He spoke about his visit to Indonesia and Nigeria, and talking to Christians there who have long lived under persecution and understand “the threat of a radicalized Islam that is enabled by cultural Marxism.” Stearns added that many in the United States are only beginning to grasp it. “American Christianity has had the luxury of not being persecuted,” he said, contrasting that with believers in Sudan, Syria and across Africa who face daily danger.

He said that more US church leaders are beginning to speak out. “I think of our friend Troy Miller at the National Religious Broadcasters and others who are really leading the way — Michelle Bachmann, Tony Perkins — leading the way in educating the church.”

That awakening, he added, is part of why Eagles’ Wings brings pastors to Israel. “We let them see and experience this firsthand on the ground, because then they become a voice in their pulpits,” Stearns said. “It’s not enough, but it is beginning. And that gives me hope.”

Responding to a Pew poll of 36 countries showing a global decline in Christian affiliation, Bishop Stearns said he doesn’t dispute the data but sees a different trend emerging, especially among younger generations.

“I don’t know when that study was done,” he said, “but I will say anecdotally, especially among young people in America right now, there’s wonderful spiritual renewal on college campuses, in large youth movements.”

He suggested that many young people are moving beyond the superficial values of social media culture. “The materialism and the individualism of the Instagram–TikTok age are kind of running their course,” he said. “Young people are looking for something deeper… more rooted, more grounded, more community-based.”

While some may be leaving organized religion, Stearns said that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve abandoned faith. “I don’t doubt those statistics,” he said, “but spirituality is a multidimensional reality. People can be leaving a traditional church while at the same time undergoing personal spiritual renewal.”

When asked about the lack of understanding many Americans have about Israel and the Middle East, Bishop Stearns reframed the question. Rather than asking why Israel matters to the United States, he said, the larger issue is why it matters to the free world.

I wouldn’t even say, ‘Why is Israel important to America?’ I would say, ‘Why is Israel important to the free world?’

“I wouldn’t even say, ‘Why is Israel important to America?’ I would say, ‘Why is Israel important to the free world?’ A world where the Jewish state of Israel cannot exist in security is a world I wouldn’t want to live in.”

Stearns described Israel as a small but vital democracy that embodies freedom and coexistence. “This tiny little nation, that is not a perfect nation, that has a lot of problems, but manages to somehow coexist with the ultra-Orthodox of Mea Shearim and the gay pride parade in Tel Aviv together in the same country,” he said. “This is a country that allows for individual freedoms. This is a country that allows for pluralism.”

For Stearns, Israel’s significance lies in a core belief in human dignity. “Every human being is created in the image of God,” he said. “Jew, Christian, Muslim, Druze, Baha’i, Buddhist, Hindu — whoever you are, we have the image of God, the Imago Dei, in each of us.”

He emphasized that his message is not about imposing faith but about upholding universal respect. “This isn’t about forcing belief onto someone,” he said. “It’s about saying, are we going to live in a world that says every person should be treated with a level of respect and dignity? And to me, that is what Israel is fighting for.”

Returning to the subject of his trip to Indonesia, Stearns said, “I was so encouraged. Right now, Israel and Indonesia don’t have diplomatic relations. But I found … when the leader of Indonesia got up (at the United Nations General Assembly) and said, ‘Hey, Israel deserves to dwell in security,’ that was remarkable.”

Stearns noted that despite its size and faith makeup, Indonesia shares Israel’s concerns about extremism. “Though it is home to the most Muslims in the world, Indonesia is scared of radical Islam,” he said. “So many Muslims that I met there told me how concerned they are, even within their own society.”

He said that awareness emphasizes why Israel’s survival and stability matter far beyond its borders. “This is why Israel is important to the whole world,” he said.

When asked how to confront rising antisemitism, Bishop Stearns said real change begins with relationships, not rhetoric.

He recalled growing up in an evangelical church that taught love for Israel and the Jewish people, but he identified an essential flaw. “I never met a Jew,” he said. “The Jewish people existed as an idea… as a concept in my theology. But I’d never been to a Shabbat dinner. I’d never heard a rabbi teach from the Torah.” The very first Jewish person he had “serious conversation” with was a yeshiva student from Toronto whom he met at the Pomerantz Book Store.

That distance, he said, has contributed to misunderstanding on both sides. “The Jewish community, with every good reason, has often been an insulated community,” he said. “Live and let live — leave us alone, we’ll leave you alone.”

Stearns believes that direct encounters can transform attitudes. Through his ministry, he has brought more than 35,000 Christians to Israel over the past three decades. “We do surveys when people go back,” he said. “Over 90% say the highlight wasn’t the Sea of Galilee or the Garden Tomb — it was meeting a Jew, sitting at a Shabbat dinner. The Shabbat dinner for them is transformational.”

“The answer to fighting antisemitism,” he concluded, “is to bridge the gap between Jew and Christian.”

Over 90% say the highlight wasn’t the Sea of Galilee or the Garden Tomb — it was meeting a Jew, sitting at a Shabbat dinner. The Shabbat dinner for them is transformational

Bishop Stearns said the strengthening of Judeo-Christian ties came from consistent commitment, even in Israel’s most challenging moments. “Christians kept coming here,” he said. “The first intifada, the second intifada … when the hotels were empty, Christians were still here. Evangelicals were still here. I think that spoke volumes.”

He credited two key turning points: continued Christian presence during times of conflict and President Trump’s decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem. “The moving of the embassy was a line in the sand — a plumb line in history,” Stearns said. Despite fierce criticism, including “horrific things said about me,” he stood by his belief that “peace must come through truth.”

“Jerusalem is going to stay as the capital of Israel,” he said, adding that past administrations delayed the inevitable move. “Trump moving the embassy … that and the fact that Christians kept coming in the intifadas, in the wars — I think that’s the tipping point of history.”

He added, “Trump has said, I believe — forgive me if I’m incorrect — I think he’s gone on record saying that was more a gift to the evangelical community than to the Jewish community, because the evangelicals are one of them.”

I pointed out how appropriate and unusual it was that President Trump appointed Mike Huckabee, a pastor, as U.S. ambassador to Israel at such a unique and difficult time. “This is a man who’s gone to Egypt. This is a man who’s gone into Gaza,” I said. “This is a man who’s been in Israel, and he is putting aside his own personal feelings for the sake of the United States.”

I asked how he would respond to those who argue that the only solution was to eliminate Hamas entirely — even at the cost of losing hostages — warning that a ceasefire could leave Hamas intact and possibly back in control of Gaza one day.

Stearns acknowledged criticism from some concerning the deal, saying, “Sometimes you have to choose between a bad situation and a less bad situation. This is not a perfect deal. This is not, you know — that doesn’t exist. This has been war. This has been bloodshed. This has been horror. And so I think you have to — I’ll speak as a Christian — you have to get out of the boat and believe that you can walk on water.”

He added that President Trump has drawn worldwide attention to the agreement, which involves Turkey and Tony Blair, and said the world will now watch closely. “There’s a moment here for us to look around and see who’s really telling the truth here and what’s really happening.”

Stearns said, “I empathize with those who have fear that Iran or Hamas — we’re just kicking this can down the road for three more years and it’s going to happen again. There’s good reason to have fear for that.”

He added, “But I think that we have to choose between a situation that became untenable, that you could not live with anymore, and a solution that — let’s try this.”

“I do applaud the genius of this moment, because I think it’s necessary.”

There is uncertainty in Lebanon and Syria, countries that have no agreement with Israel, where Christians have long faced persecution. I asked if he mentions having visited Israel when he speaks to people in these countries.

He replied, “They kind of know who I am when I’m coming in … my reputation follows me in that sense,” and added that he takes opportunities to engage with the Muslim world, having been hosted by the president of Azerbaijan three times and speaking with Muslim clerics in New York City.

“We must humanize one another,” Stearns explained. “… sometimes at the end of those conversations … wow, we really disagree … but … at least you tried. At least you made the effort, and that is how you gain credibility.”

“Peace and true change don’t come easily. It’s brick by brick. It’s moment by moment.”

Stearns recounted a lunch with Israel-based, UK-born political commentator Melanie Phillips, during which she expressed concern about the far-left cultural Marxist movement and how it is resembling a religion. She expressed that the movement is similar to Stalinism — that it shuts down free speech and personal liberties, and is now in collusion with radical Islam. She said a global conversation is needed to combat it.

He described meetings with evangelicals who are critical of all Islam, not just radical Islam. His response to them is, “As a Christian, that’s the story of my faith. God met us where we were … so how can I not meet people where they are? I have to give every human being that chance and that opportunity for conversation — again, honoring the image of God in each person.”

I recalled running a press club 20 years ago that brought together Israeli and Palestinian journalists — a total of 200 — but lamented that it couldn’t happen today, remarking, “Right now, it’s far away. To rebuild those bridges will take many years.” When asked about the possibility of building bridges and rapprochement with Muslims, Stearns said, “One of the things I’ve been encouraged about in the 21-point plan that’s come really, to me, harkens back to … the genius of Shimon Peres. A lot of people found him … too far left or said that he was an idealist. I had the privilege of knowing him personally.”

He admired the way Peres believed that peace could be achieved more readily through business than military or even diplomatic channels, “because people want a better life for themselves and their children and grandchildren.” He added that he believed President Trump’s plan for postwar Gaza and the Middle East was headed in a similar direction.

“I wish and I hope that my evangelical brothers and sisters can get to the place of sitting down at a table — not only with the Jewish community, but with the Muslim community and with other faith communities.”

I wish and I hope that my evangelical brothers and sisters can get to the place of sitting down at a table — not only with the Jewish community, but with the Muslim community and with other faith communities

He explained, “You know, unfortunately, within evangelicalism, interfaith dialogue has a very bad name. And there are 100 reasons for that. But evangelical theology has not been broad-minded in contact and dialogue with other faith traditions.”

Stearns noted the irony of that position, because in the New Testament, Jesus is shown as reaching out to “the other,” as in the stories of the woman at the well and the Good Samaritan. “I see Jesus consistently reaching out to ‘the other.’”

“And I go back to the Mosaic tradition, which is: How do you treat the stranger in your midst? So to me, these are biblical, moral mandates,” Stearns said, hoping that Christians will use their connections with the Jewish community as a springboard to reach out to other populations as well.

Given the trauma that many face following Oct. 7, I asked Stearns whether he regularly deals with those inside Israel and abroad who have been affected by these events.

He replied that in congregations, he’s observed that “there’s a strong place of empathy. I don’t know yet that they would use the word trauma. Because again, I think we are in the early stages of this awakening, where churches are really, truly taking a stand.”

Bishop Stearns described a pro-Israel church that experienced significant pushback for its position and decided not to hold a conference in support of Israel because of the criticism.

“You know, where do you stop giving up ground? Where do you stop ceding ground to that fear? So I don’t think the church has felt trauma, but I think the church feels empathy.” Stearns also described noticing Muslims in the congregation parking lot taking pictures of people and buildings, reporting these incidents to the police. “That’s new for us.”

“But I do feel that the Jewish community has a tremendous sense of trauma and collective PTSD, and I think the rest of the world has to empathize with that. The Jewish community has had trauma for centuries, but certainly in this century has had unbelievable trauma.”