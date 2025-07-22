Brutality and Sectarian Clashes Drive Bedouin Families from As-Suwayda

Seeking refuge in Daraa, displaced Bedouin families recount targeted attacks as Syria faces deepening unrest and urgent calls for international action

In a scene marked by anxiety and relief, around 200 Bedouin families arrived in Daraa Province on Monday after being evacuated from As Suwayda, the Syrian city that has witnessed the deadliest sectarian clashes in years between Druze factions and armed Bedouin tribes. The families were transported on 13 buses and relocated to shelters equipped with essential services, according to Daraa Governor Anwar Taha al-Zoubi.

The city of As Suwayda, which has a Druze majority, turned into a battlefield in mid-July as violent clashes erupted and lasted several days. The crisis began when a Druze vegetable seller was abducted by Bedouin, resulting in retaliatory attacks and kidnappings.

When the Syrian forces arrived, there were reports that many sided with the Bedouin, generally loyal to the government, and attacked Druze inhabitants of As-Suwayda. It rapidly escalated into a full-scale armed confrontation involving local factions and tribal militias.

Although a US-backed ceasefire was announced, reports from rights groups and local media revealed that Bedouin families were “trapped and detained in inhumane conditions” inside residential neighborhoods in As Suwayda.

Um Fahd, (44) a woman evacuated from the Al-Maqous neighborhood, shared her traumatic experience with The Media Line.

I saw corpses in the streets. My children were injured and had no access to treatment.

“They stormed our homes. They took us and our children to a government building with no water or electricity. I saw corpses in the streets. My children were injured and had no access to treatment.”

Just because we’re Bedouins, they treated us like enemies

An elderly man, Abu Mazen (71), stated: “They beat us while we were defenseless. They didn’t ask about our affiliations. Just because we’re Bedouins, they treated us like enemies.”

Video footage published by official and semi-independent outlets showed visible bruises and injuries on the faces of children and women. The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) also reported mass killings, including of elderly people and children.

According to a report from SNHR, at least 558 people were killed between July 13 and 21, including 17 women and 11 children, as well as six medical staff members and two journalists. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimated that over 128,000 people were displaced during the week-long clashes, with 43,000 fleeing in a single day.

Lama Al-Abdullah, a human rights activist specializing in internal displacement, told The Media Line, “What happened in As Suwayda reflects the fragility of the security situation and the international community’s negligence toward escalating sectarian conflicts. This is not mere fighting; it’s a systematic ethnic cleansing based on identity.”

Al-Zoubi confirmed in an interview with The Media Line that shelters had been prepared with food supplies, medical aid, and mobile clinics, noting that about 3,250 families have been accommodated since the evacuations began. He added that approximately 800 families were hosted by local residents in Daraa in a rare moment of solidarity during the chaos.

Ahmed al-Dalati, head of As Suwayda’s internal security, told The Media Line that the evacuation was carried out after “intense efforts and coordination between the Ministry of Interior and local leaders,” stressing that “the state is committed to addressing the consequences and ensuring the safety of civilians wishing to leave.”

He said that provincial entry points were sealed, reinforcements were blocked, and a security cordon was implemented to ensure the safe passage of families. Al-Dalati added that an agreement is in place for the safe return of the Bedouin families once the situation stabilizes.

Laith Al-Balous, a senior figure in the Druze “Men of Dignity Movement” and an ally of the Syrian government, pointed fingers at an internal Druze faction, implicitly referencing Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, for the outbreak of violence. He accused the opposing side of “stubbornness and choosing armed conflict to serve foreign agendas,” and demanded accountability for all those who harmed innocent people.

He also criticized the international community’s silence, saying it “encourages chaos and division,” and called for urgent UN Security Council intervention to prevent future fragmentation scenarios.

Dr. Kamal Al-Jassem, a researcher on Syrian affairs at the Center for Strategic Studies in Beirut, told The Media Line that what unfolded in As-Suwayda was far from an isolated incident.

What makes the situation even more dangerous is the absence of legitimate institutions capable of effective mediation, which forces parties to resort to violence

“As Suwayda has suffered from political and security isolation, and the friction with Bedouin tribes reignited old disputes. What makes the situation even more dangerous is the absence of legitimate institutions capable of effective mediation, which forces parties to resort to violence.”

Al-Jassem emphasized the importance of protecting civilians and called for the establishment of an independent committee to investigate the alleged violations.

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent and Civil Defense teams, assisted by female-led volunteer groups, launched rapid response operations in Daraa to register and assist the arriving families. Humanitarian aid convoys were also seen passing through Busra al-Sham heading toward As Suwayda, under the supervision of relief organizations.

A Red Crescent official, who spoke to The Media Line on condition of anonymity, said that the teams faced serious difficulties in delivering assistance due to road closures and security threats:

The psychological state of the evacuees is dire. They need urgent mental health support, in addition to basic supplies like food and medicine

“The psychological state of the evacuees is dire. They need urgent mental health support, in addition to basic supplies like food and medicine.”

As a tense calm settles over As Suwayda, questions loom about what will happen next. Will the families return to their homes? Will those responsible for the atrocities face justice? Can the social divide, deepened by bloodshed, ever be repaired?

We need wise voices from both sides and international mediation, urgently

Abu Khaled (55), a tribal elder from Daraa, expressed concern that the crisis could signal broader forced displacement and sectarian separation: “We need wise voices from both sides and international mediation, urgently.”

The recent tragedy in As Suwayda once again forces Syria to confront its ongoing wounds. This is not just another chapter of suffering; it is a test of human conscience and a warning against further descent into sectarian conflict unless addressed through genuine dialogue, fair accountability, and meaningful international commitment to stop the loss of life and dignity.