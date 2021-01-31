Canada Investigating UNRWA for Alleged Incitement to Hatred

In response to damning report on textbooks, Palestinians accuse Israel of incitement to hide its ‘crimes and violations of international law’

Senior Canadian officials are investigating the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) over “educational materials inciting hate.”

The probe, announced by International Development Minister Karina Gould on January 22, comes one week after Australia launched a similar investigation, and follows a report by the Israeli Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se).

On December 21, Gould announced Canada’s continued support of “up to 90 million Canadian dollars [about US$ 70 million] over three years” for UNRWA.

Ammar Hijazi, the Palestinian Authority’s assistant minister for multilateral affairs, told The Media Line the Canadian probe came as part of an “ongoing Israeli Zionist campaign of incitement” against Palestinian curricula, “to hide its violations as an occupying power, in addition to the settlers’ constant attacks in the West Bank.”

This campaign has been going on for many years, aimed at diverting and distorting discussion from the issue of the occupation, by alleging that the Palestinians were not being obedient to the occupation, Hijazi stressed.

Israel is “diverting the discussion from killing and detaining our children, as well as torturing them, to say that our children deserve to be killed and imprisoned because they have been incited and exposed to terrorism by our curricula,” he said.

Israel was trying to hide all of its crimes and violations of international law under the guise that Palestinians were cruel and inciting to violence, “as if we were rejecting peace while the Israelis wanted it, as if the problem was our incitement, not ending the occupation,” Hijazi elaborated.

This campaign has served the Israeli occupation in many ways, “and it did affect several international donor states, including Belgium, which severed aid to schools that were named after Palestinian figures who were very popular during the early days of the occupation, such as Dalal Mughrabi,” he said. Hijazi added that Norway was among those states that had cut off aid.

There were apologists for the occupation everywhere, who had adopted the narrative of the occupation and worked to persuade their governments to either cut funding or to investigate alleged Palestinian incitement, “to completely remove the discussion from the occupation, and make it about [the alleged] incitement, Hijazi said.

Mughrabi, a member of Fatah, participated in the Coastal Road massacre, north of Tel Aviv, in 1978. Thirty-eight civilians, including 13 children, one soldier and nine of the 11 militants, including Mughrabi, were killed during the attack.

Marcus Sheff, CEO of IMPACT-se, in commenting to The Media Line on the position on the PA Foreign Ministry, said, “That is puzzling.”

He questioned whether the PA considered teaching such material, “which incited children to hate and violence,” was appropriate, “If so, maybe they should take it up directly with UNRWA, which claims to have withdrawn it.”

UNRWA itself has admitted to teaching “inappropriate content,” Sheff said.

Philippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA commissioner-general, tweeted on January 14, in response to the IMPACT-es report published the previous day: “no place for discrimination, incitement to hatred/violence in @UNRWA schools. Local reference to inappropriate pages from textbooks that were mistakenly distributed during #COVID19 lockdowns were quickly replaced with content that adheres to UN values.”

IMPACT-se’s report said that UNRWA educational content “has been found to be rife with hate and encouragement to jihad, violence and martyrdom.

“It is entirely devoid of any material that promotes peace and peacemaking,” the study continued, adding that Palestinian children were being called on to “defend the motherland with blood.”

The study said the UNRWA textbooks propagated conspiracies, such as the libel that “Zionists” deliberately set fire to Al-Aqsa Mosque and that Israel deliberately dumped radioactive and otherwise toxic waste in the West Bank.

UNRWA spokespeople in Israel, Jerusalem and Gaza did not respond to repeated calls from The Media Line.

The IMPACT-se study added that UNRWA materials systematically erased Israel, a UN member state, and omitted it from maps, with the entire territory being labeled as a modern-day Palestine with no demarcation lines.

“When it was mentioned, Israel was referred to mostly as ‘The Enemy’ or the ‘Zionist Occupation,’ a clear violation of the UN’s principles of neutrality that UNRWA is expected to prioritize,” the study noted.