Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Valley University; Campus Locked Down as Manhunt Continues

A campus event for Turning Point USA ended in chaos as police swept buildings, canceled classes, and searched for a gunman following the shooting of the group’s co-founder.

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of US President Donald Trump, was fatally shot on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University (UVU), prompting an extensive police sweep and a campus lockdown as authorities searched for the gunman. The shooting occurred during a Turning Point USA event under a white tent in the Sorensen Center courtyard; video verified by news organizations shows a single shot as Kirk addressed the crowd, with attendees scrambling for safety. Police said they were working to identify a suspect and determine a motive.

UVU initially said someone was in custody, then later clarified that no suspect had been arrested and urged those on campus to “secure in place” until escorted out by officers. Tactical teams in armored vehicles methodically cleared buildings, and roads into the campus were closed while investigators canvassed the area and interviewed witnesses. In a formal statement, the university said: “Today at about 12.10 a shot was fired at the visiting speaker, Charlie Kirk. He was hit and taken from the location by his security. Campus police is investigating, a suspect is in custody.” University officials later walked back the custody line and stressed that the investigation remained active.

Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organization Kirk co-founded and led, first confirmed that he had been shot. “We are confirming that he was shot and we are praying for Charlie,” said Aubrey Laitsch, the group’s public relations manager. Hours later, the organization notified supporters and staff of his death, writing that “early this afternoon, Charlie went to his eternal reward with Jesus Christ in Heaven.”

The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead… He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me

President Donald Trump announced Kirk’s death on social media and later wrote, “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead… He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me.” Utah Governor Spencer Cox said he spoke with President Trump and pledged a coordinated response with federal and state agencies, vowing that “those responsible will be held fully accountable” and that “Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act.” Utah Senator Mike Lee added: “Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there.”

Expressions of shock and condemnation poured in from both parties. House Speaker Mike Johnson called the news “a great heartbreak,” adding, “The idea that political violence has taken one of the strongest voices on the conservative side is a great heartbreak.” FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau is “closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University … [and] stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.” California Governor Gavin Newsom called the attack “disgusting, vile, and reprehensible,” writing that “in the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form.” Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro called the shooting “horrifying” and said “political violence has no place in our country.” Maryland Governor Wes Moore said he condemns political violence “in the strongest possible terms.” Former Vice President Kamala Harris said she was “deeply disturbed,” warning that leaders must work to ensure the moment does not lead to more violence. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer called the attack “horrific” and “unacceptable,” and North Carolina Governor Josh Stein urged Americans never to “tolerate or become numb to political violence.”

Former Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, co-chair of the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, called Kirk the “highest profile voice … in support of Israel” on US campuses and praised his “happy warrior advocacy,” saying his work inspires young audiences to defend Jewish communities and oppose antisemitism.

Former Ambassador to Israel David Friedman called Kirk a “brilliant mind” and an “exceptional advocate for traditional values, especially among his young followers.”

Faith and media leaders also weighed in. Troy A. Miller, president and CEO of National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), said his community was “devastated by the news of Charlie Kirk’s passing” and remembered him as “a friend to NRB.” He noted that Kirk “spoke at our convention” and “set up his broadcast booth on the floor,” praising his ability to “connect with and inspire younger audiences.” Miller said Kirk’s influence reached “beyond politics,” that he “created space for principled public discourse,” and that he “championed speech over violence and conviction over compromise,” inspiring many “to stand for faith and freedom.” Calling the killing a “senseless act,” Miller added that “our prayers go out to his wife, children, and entire family,” and concluded, “He is in the arms of his Lord and Savior now.”

Matthew Faraci, founder of Gideon300, a faith-focused advocacy group, said, “The Jewish community has no better friend than Charlie.”

On Capitol Hill, Utah Senator John Curtis called the shooting “very, very personal,” noting the event took place “in my backyard.” Curtis said political rhetoric has been “escalating” and urged Americans to “reevaluate how we’re talking about issues.” Former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz, who said he was present, told Fox News he heard a single shot and saw Kirk fall back. “It seemed like it was a close shot,” Chaffetz said, describing a relatively light police presence and limited private security at the venue.

Kirk, 31, rose to national prominence over the past decade as one of the Republican Party’s most visible organizers on college campuses. He co-founded Turning Point USA in suburban Chicago in 2012 with activist William Montgomery, pitching free-market policies and limited government to students through campus chapters, speaker tours, and conferences. The group’s profile grew with the rise of the tea party movement and the reshaping of the Republican Party under President Trump. Turning Point enthusiastically supported the US president’s 2016 campaign after he secured the GOP nomination, and Kirk served as a personal aide to Donald Trump Jr. during that fall’s general-election push.

A gifted promoter in the social media age, Kirk became a regular on cable television and built a network of nonprofits geared toward energizing young conservatives. The tour stop at UVU—advertised with slogans like “The American Comeback” and “Prove Me Wrong”—was the first of a 14-city fall schedule that paired speeches with open Q&A sessions he often used to joust with ideological opponents. The Utah appearance drew supporters and detractors: an online petition urging UVU administrators to bar the event garnered nearly 1,000 signatures, while the university cited First Amendment protections and affirmed its “commitment to free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue.”

Turning Point USA’s events have long attracted protests and, at times, confrontations. Earlier this year, an appearance at the University of California, Davis devolved into clashes that left equipment damaged and attendees alleging assaults, and in 2019 a conservative activist was punched while recruiting for the group at the University of California, Berkeley. A related event planned at Utah State University later this month has already sparked opposition from thousands of signatories, with administrators there affirming equal access for student organizations regardless of political views.

The UVU shooting took place as the country confronts a spike in politically charged attacks. Recent cases include the assassination of a Minnesota state lawmaker and her spouse at their home in June, the firebombing of a Colorado parade in a protest tied to the Gaza hostage crisis, and an arson attack at the Pennsylvania governor’s residence in April. The most widely known incident remains last year’s attempt on President Trump’s life during a campaign rally. Law enforcement officials say they are reviewing whether the UVU shooting bears any ideological hallmarks and are appealing for tips, security footage, and other evidence from those who were present.

Public safety officials said the shot that struck Kirk was fired from a distance and that the gunman may have positioned himself in or near a campus building. Investigators cautioned that early reports can be contradictory, a point underlined by UVU’s initial claim that an arrest had been made. As night fell, the campus remained closed, classes were canceled “until further notice,” and officers continued to escort students and staff from buildings after methodical sweeps.

Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika, and their two young children. Messages of condolence flooded social media from conservatives and liberals alike, reflecting the polarizing, high-profile role he played—and the broader worry that political disputes are hardening into violent confrontations. Johnson said the task now is to cool tempers and defend pluralism. “Charlie was a close friend of mine and a confidant,” the speaker said. “He will be sorely missed.”