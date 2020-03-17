Donate
Light Theme
Log In
A marketplace in Jerusalem's Old City is empty amid an outbreak of coronavirus in Israel. (David Rawlings/The Media Line)
Top Stories
Israel
Jerusalem
coronavirus
COVID-19
Economy
finance
Moshe Kahlon
Binyamin Netanyahu

Coronavirus Infects Jerusalem’s Economy (VIDEO REPORT)

Mohammad Al-Kassim
03/17/2020

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has announced new restrictions on private-sector business activities in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus, as the Health Ministry on Tuesday raised the number of diagnosed cases of COVID-19 – the illness caused by the pathogen – to at least 324.

Corporations with more than 10 workers have been ordered to reduce the number of staff on-site by 70%. Moreover, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon has announced a plan to inject $1.5 billion into the economy in addition to a previous package of some $3.5 billion, with a view to propping up small- and medium-sized companies.

Overall, the ministry’s chief economist projected that the crisis would cost Israel’s economy some $12 billion and wipe out an estimated 3% growth in GDP for 2020.

The Media Line took to the relatively empty streets of Jerusalem to speak with those being impacted.

 

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.