COVID-19 Cripples Life in Jerusalem (VIDEO REPORT)

The human toll of the coronavirus pandemic has been devastating. While the loss of life is the greatest concern, businesses and people alike around the world have been scrambling to find ways to stay afloat. Jerusalem is no different. The once vibrant and bustling city is on a virtual shutdown with the steady rise in coronavirus cases. Normally, the city attracts millions of tourists per year. Now, no one is coming, and many locals have been forced into emergency mode, trying to minimize the financial damage. With more strict measures expected, Jerusalem residents are bracing for the worst.