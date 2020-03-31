Donate
Light Theme
Log In
A child rides his bicycle in the empty alleys of Jerusalem's Old City, on March 31, 2020 as Israel imposed measures against the spread of COVID-19. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images)
Top Stories
Video
Jerusalem
coronavirus
COVID-19

COVID-19 Cripples Life in Jerusalem (VIDEO REPORT)

Mohammad Al-Kassim
03/31/2020

The human toll of the coronavirus pandemic has been devastating. While the loss of life is the greatest concern, businesses and people alike around the world have been scrambling to find ways to stay afloat. Jerusalem is no different. The once vibrant and bustling city is on a virtual shutdown with the steady rise in coronavirus cases. Normally, the city attracts millions of tourists per year. Now, no one is coming, and many locals have been forced into emergency mode, trying to minimize the financial damage. With more strict measures expected, Jerusalem residents are bracing for the worst.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.