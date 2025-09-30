Defense Pact With Saudi Arabia Positions Pakistan as a Key Player in Trump’s Postwar Plan

Pakistan’s support for President Trump’s peace plan has drawn criticism, as many equate it with a formal recognition of Israel

[Islamabad] Pakistan, together with several other key Muslim nations, has voiced strong support for President Trump’s initiative to end the Gaza war, presenting a united push for lasting peace in the Middle East.

According to a press release from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs late Tuesday night, the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt welcomed President Donald J. Trump’s leadership and his sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza, expressing confidence in his ability to find a path to peace.

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to work with the United States to end the war in Gaza through a comprehensive deal ensuring humanitarian aid, preventing displacement, securing the release of hostages, and paving the way for a two-state solution and lasting regional peace.

The statement was signed by Qatar, which has played a central role in mediation, and by Saudi Arabia, whose eventual normalization with Israel remains a key objective for both Trump and Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, the only nuclear power in the Islamic world, has seen a significant rise in its stature among Muslim countries following the recent Saudi-Pakistan joint defense pact.

Earlier Monday, US President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had expressed willingness to move forward with a US-backed peace initiative aimed at ending nearly two years of fighting in Gaza.

Trump noted that his talks with Netanyahu touched on Iran, the Abraham Accords, and prospects for ending the war. “After extensive consultations with our friends and partners in the region, we have formally released the principles for peace,” he announced.

He added his appreciation for international involvement, saying, “I want to thank the leaders of many Arab and Muslim countries who actively contributed to preparing this plan, as well as our European allies.”

During the joint press conference, President Trump notably praised Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Trump said, “The prime minister and Pakistan’s field marshal have been with us from the beginning. In fact, they have just issued a statement saying they fully believe in this agreement. They support it one hundred percent.”

Welcoming Trump’s 20-point plan, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “I laud President Trump’s leadership and the vital role played by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in bringing an end to this war. I also strongly believe that the implementation of the two-state proposal is essential to ensure lasting peace in the region.”

In a post on the social media platform X, the prime minister stated, “I am also convinced that durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel would be essential in bringing political stability and economic growth to the region.”

President Donald Trump met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif last Thursday in the Oval Office, signaling a renewed engagement between Washington and Islamabad.

The closed-door talks marked Sharif’s first meeting with Trump since taking office. The participation of Pakistan’s powerful military chief Munir — on his third visit this year — highlighted the military’s prominent role in Pakistan’s global diplomatic efforts.

Before this private meeting, Sharif also joined the heads of eight Arab and Muslim-majority countries in discussions with Trump on the sidelines of this week’s UN General Assembly, focusing on strategies to bring an end to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

The foreign ministers of the eight countries also issued a joint statement pledging their full support for President Trump’s peace agreement.

Although neither side disclosed the conclusions of the closed-door meetings, the results of President Trump’s peace plan make it evident that the purpose was to secure support from key Muslim leaders, with Pakistan, as the Muslim world’s only nuclear power, assigned a prominent role.

However, Pakistan’s decision to fully support President Trump’s peace plan has drawn criticism on social media, with many equating the move to the formal recognition of Israel.

A pro-Palestinian Jamaat-e-Islami chief, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, sharply condemned Prime Minister Sharif’s stance. On social media platform X, he posted, “We categorically reject the prime minister’s statement. The United Nations Charter is clear: Every nation has the right to armed struggle if its land is occupied. To praise any peace proposal built on the bodies of 66,000 martyred Palestinians is to stand with the oppressors. Without the will of the Pakistani nation, how can any individual speak in the voice of Donald Trump?”

The Media Line spoke with some experts to analyze the rapidly evolving situation in the backdrop of Trump’s peace plan for Gaza.

Ahsan Qazi, a San Francisco-based geopolitical expert, told The Media Line that “Trump’s public acknowledgment of Pakistan’s support for the Gaza plan emphasized Islamabad’s growing visibility in United States diplomacy.”

He stressed that “Pakistan is now at center stage in global diplomacy, forming strong ties with major powers such as the United States, Russia and China. Currently, the United States needs Pakistan to exert its relevance in the region.”

Qazi added that “the Saudi-Pakistan defense agreement positions Pakistan as a key asset for the Middle East, including Iran.”

“A battle-ready nation, Pakistan has consistently managed border and domestic threats. Its professionalism during the recent India conflict, which nearly escalated to nuclear war, highlights the expertise Arab monarchies can rely on to deter Israeli threats,” Qazi noted.

Qazi further emphasized that the real challenge for Pakistan is managing domestic opinion, as citizens are very clear on Gaza. “Additionally, the Muslim world now looks to Pakistan to intervene in the Middle East to bring peace and security by creating a deterrence against an extremist Israeli faction committing genocide in Palestine.”

“In essence, Pakistan’s endorsement of Trump’s Gaza plan represents a strategic gamble. Internationally, it could deliver much-needed economic relief and enhanced influence,” he concluded.

Sajjad Azhar, a Rawalpindi-based geopolitical analyst, told The Media Line that “U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir is being viewed as a rare diplomatic breakthrough for Islamabad.”

Sajjad emphasized that “such acknowledgment from Washington highlights Pakistan’s rising relevance in regional geopolitics and reflects US recognition of its potential role in shaping Middle East peace.”

He noted this development “signals renewed diplomatic weight for Islamabad, enhancing its global standing and partnerships across both the Muslim world and the West.”

In response to a question from The Media Line, Sajjad explained, “Whatever role Pakistan plays in this matter, it is backed by Saudi Arabia. Riyadh brought Islamabad on board so that, through Pakistan, countries like Turkey, Indonesia and Malaysia could also become part of this plan. After Donald Trump, the most important role is that of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is actually leading it.”

Noureen Akhter, a policy consultant at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute, told The Media Line that “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir’s endorsement of President Trump’s 21-point plan is not simply compliance. It is a proactive stance to ensure that Palestinian suffering is addressed through dialogue, reconstruction and recognition of their rights.”

She added that Pakistan has acted as a bridge, speaking for Gaza, raising Muslim concerns, and making sure its voice is part of any final settlement. According to her, Pakistan’s support for the Gaza peace plan shows both a moral stand and diplomatic weight, in line with its long-held view that peace and justice for Palestinians are vital for regional stability.

Akhter further noted that this role boosts Pakistan’s image in the Muslim world as a country that stands for justice and presents it internationally as a constructive player ready to help end conflict. For decades, Pakistan has supported Palestinian rights, she said, and backing a credible peace deal fits with its consistent stance.

While some critics may worry about the US-Israel angle, Akhter stressed that Pakistan’s careful diplomacy — seen in quiet meetings in Washington — reflects a deliberate balancing act, advancing peace while keeping firm on its principles.

Dr. Ejaz Hussain, a Lahore-based political and security analyst who completed his postdoctoral research at the University of California, Berkeley, told The Media Line that “the Pakistani leadership principally supports a two-state solution.”

Speaking in a broader context, he emphasized that “if such a framework is deemed acceptable to both the Americans and the Israelis, Pakistan would likely support the process and even contribute to a US-led peace initiative — for instance, by aligning with Saudi Arabia in efforts such as stationing troops in the region.”

If a US proposal to end the fighting called for deploying Pakistani troops alongside Saudi forces, Prime Minister Netanyahu might not agree to it, Hussain pointed out.

He stressed that “it is therefore crucial for the United States to ensure Israeli buy-in to any such arrangement in order to achieve a durable and sustainable resolution to the conflict.”

Hussain also pointed out that Netanyahu is likely to obstruct any such peace plan, as he would view the involvement of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia with suspicion.

He warned that “Netanyahu could even attempt to derail the process altogether, thereby creating diplomatic embarrassment for both Islamabad and Riyadh.”