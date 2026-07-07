Digital Warrior: Rachel Lester on Why Israel Can’t Win the Social Media War

"Our enemies are too good at manipulating the world’s emotions," Lester told The Media Line."There’s just too much stacked against us."

The battle against anti-Israel sentiment on social media cannot be won, according to Rachel Lester, who spent four years in the International Branch of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson’s Unit.

“Our enemies are too good at manipulating the world’s emotions,” Lester told The Media Line. “There’s just too much stacked against us.”

Lester, the author of a new book, Digital Warrior: Inside Israel’s Battle for the Narrative After October 7, recently announced on social media that she was quitting her high-tech job to focus full-time on Israeli hasbara.

“People hate Jews, period,” Lester said. “Even more so, they hate Israel.”

People hate Jews, period. Even more so, they hate Israel.

She was born and raised in Los Angeles and made aliyah in 2017 after graduating from the USC School of Cinematic Arts. She enlisted in the army with the goal of serving for two years, but remained for another two in a professional capacity. After the October 7 Hamas massacre, Lester was called up to the reserves and spent six months battling bots and bigots on social media. Her book chronicles that experience and others, offering both a behind-the-scenes look at Israel’s fight for the narrative and a roadmap for confronting misinformation online.

Lester started working on her book two years ago. She said it took that long because she was trying to “figure out how to tell my story about my experience fighting the social media war from the spokesperson’s unit after October 7.” She said, “Everyone wants to know why Israel’s PR is so bad. So, I go through my daily experience actually fighting the PR war, and hopefully by the end of it, people will understand our limitations and the reality of how hard we work.”

The book was self-published.

During her final year of college, Lester met someone who told her they regretted not serving in the IDF when they had the chance. Raised in a Jewish and Zionist home, she did not want to have the same regret. That is why she came to Israel. She pushed to get into the spokesperson’s unit, where she could put her video production skills to use. She assumed that after her first couple of years, she would return home. But by the time she was thinking about leaving the army, going back to the US was no longer on her radar. Israel had become home.

“The first couple of months were very exciting, and I went to all these bases all over the country to film, and I edited videos about really cool things that soldiers were doing,” Lester reminisced about her first months in the army. At the end of March 2018, Hamas launched weekly Friday protests along the border between Gaza and southern Israel. The demonstrations quickly turned violent, and Lester became involved in the social media battle, trying to convey that rioters from Gaza were acting violently and attempting to infiltrate Israel.

“These riots were a pre-October 7 attempt, but we did not know that at the time,” Lester recalled. “I was basically working around the clock for a few months trying to put together videos that would explain why we were reacting harshly to Palestinian rioters.”

At the time, the IDF unit she served in “didn’t have much strategy,” she said. Then, a new department head, Keren Hajioff, who later served as an international spokeswoman in the Prime Minister’s Office, was brought in. “She changed the department completely and built a completely new strategy to fight what we now call the ‘digital war.’”

One of Lester’s most exciting experiences was working to expose Hezbollah’s cross-border attack tunnels. At the time, the project was classified, and one of her videos helped break the story of the tunnels to the world.

After completing her four years of service, Lester moved into a similar role in the high-tech sector. But when the October 7 Hamas massacre occurred, she was called back to work for the IDF.

Lester said there are aspects of Israel’s messaging that are within the country’s control and others that are not. For example, she said, if an IDF soldier goes rogue, commits a terrible act, films it, and posts it on social media, it damages Israel’s reputation. Those responsible, she said, should be punished severely to prevent it from happening again.

“I think essentially if soldiers would learn to behave better, there would be less ammo to fight,” Lester told The Media Line.

She also said that more Muslims, Ethiopians, and Druze should be trained to work in these units so that, instead of relying primarily on what she described as white men in their 40s to speak for the IDF, the country’s diverse mosaic would be better represented.

Another way the public can help, she said, is by engaging with the social media algorithm, commenting on pro-Israel videos and watching them all the way through so they are promoted more widely. At the same time, she said, when false information is published, people should fact-check it and call out the reporters, influencers, and news outlets that spread it. She said she often tries to do exactly that to help counter misinformation.

Lester explained that the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit is divided into three branches: Hebrew media, international media, and Arabic media. During the past several years of war, she said, Israeli media messaging has focused on projecting strength for the home front, while the international branch has sought to expose Hamas’ brutality. That often meant trying to convince the world that Hamas does not care about Gaza’s civilians, “which is what the international audience does care about,” Lester said.

“I was focusing on videos … about how this horrible war was affecting innocent Gazan civilians. Those were the videos that performed the best because the international community doesn’t really have much sympathy for Israel … I was always trying to make videos about people’s favorite topic, which is civilians in Gaza.”

I was always trying to make videos about people’s favorite topic, which is civilians in Gaza

She said many of her videos urged the public to place the blame on Hamas rather than Israel. Others targeted college students, arguing that they were being used as pawns in Hamas’ war against its own people.

However, many times the videos Lester wanted to make could not be produced. For example, a few weeks after October 7, the team was instructed to stop showing graphic footage from the attacks because Israelis could no longer withstand being retraumatized by the images. Since then, research has documented the effects of vicarious trauma and the increase in addiction associated with repeated exposure to such content. However, Lester said it became much harder to build international legitimacy for Israel’s war against Hamas when the IDF could no longer show the atrocities the terror organization had committed.

There were also times when the IDF was accused of carrying out an attack in Gaza, but it needed time to verify the facts before issuing a statement. Meanwhile, she said, false reports spread online like wildfire. One of the most prominent examples was the explosion at Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

In her book, Lester provides a play-by-play account of how the IDF operated, drawing on every available source across multiple units to determine exactly what happened and whether the rocket was fired by the IDF. Everyone was pressuring the Spokesperson’s Unit to issue a statement, but they waited until they were completely certain. She said that if they had gotten it wrong, the IDF would have lost its credibility.

“It would have been game over,” Lester said. “Nobody would believe a single word that we’ve ever said since … A lot of people just wanna click on the fastest headline, the fastest push notification, but we just can’t afford to make mistakes and be wrong.”

At the beginning of the war, there were five video editors on the day shift and five on the night shift. But most were Israelis who did not necessarily understand international audiences. There was also a team of scriptwriters, but Lester said they sometimes fell short because they could write strong scripts without understanding the visuals needed to make them effective. Because she understood both storytelling and video production, she often worked independently, creating content based on the conversations unfolding on social media so people would receive answers to the questions they were actually asking.

Although the work was intense, Lester said her parents were “incredibly proud of me. They never for a second thought that I should be doing anything else.” People on social media were often less enthusiastic. Lester said she continues to receive death threats and messages from trolls telling her to kill herself. Today, as she continues to run the Instagram channel “Rachel in Reserves,” she said those attacks no longer faze her.

On the other hand, she said she is still dealing with the trauma of more than two and a half years spent viewing disturbing footage and other difficult content. During her service, she often coped by walking through the park, talking with her parents or friends, and playing with dogs at the dog park. Those routines, she said, helped keep her sane. Today, she is continuing to process what she experienced, and writing the book has been an important part of that journey.

She also encouraged the public to comment on posts by people doing this kind of work and to thank them for their efforts. Lester said she tries to do the same when she sees influencers or responsible reporters sharing accurate information because positive feedback helps people keep going.

Gaza might be quieter, but the war online is never over

Today, Lester tries to post two videos each week as she continues “debunking the lies that go viral,” while also speaking publicly about her book.

“My goal is still to be a voice … and fight the digital war,” she told The Media Line. “Gaza might be quieter, but the war online is never over.”