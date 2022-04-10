The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Donors at Warsaw Event Pledge $10B To Help Ukraine War Refugees
The PTAK Warsaw Expo Humanitarian Aid Center, April 10, 2022. (Mohammad Al-Kassim/The Media Line)
Watch Now
Top Stories
Video
Russo-Ukrainian War
Refugees
Poland

Donors at Warsaw Event Pledge $10B To Help Ukraine War Refugees

Mohammad Al-Kassim
04/10/2022

EU, Canada lead fundraiser in Polish capital

[Warsaw] International donors at an event in Warsaw organized by the European Commission and the Canadian government as a part of the “Stand Up for Ukraine” campaign pledged about €9 billion ($10 billion) in aid on Saturday.

The money was promised for internally displaced Ukrainians and for those who have fled to other countries.

“I can only announce today for the European Commission that we want to pledge €1 billion. €600 million of those will go to Ukraine, to the Ukrainian authorities, and partially to the United Nations so that the Ukrainian authorities who are in need can distribute that, and €400 million euros will go to the frontline states that are doing such an outstanding job in helping the refugees that are coming,” said Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president, who attended the event.

The PTAK Warsaw Expo Humanitarian Aid Center, April 10, 2022. (Mohammad Al-Kassim/The Media Line)

According to the United Nations, 4.4 million people have left Ukraine since the fighting began on February 24, and more than seven million are internally displaced.

More than half of the 4.4 million refugees have ended up In Poland.

Many here in Poland, including volunteers, are doing all they can to make refugees from the war – mostly women, children, and the elderly – feel safe. Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are forbidden to leave the country.

The PTAK Warsaw Expo Humanitarian Aid Center, dubbed Europe station, is the continent’s largest assistance point for Ukrainian refugees.

The PTAK Warsaw Expo Humanitarian Aid Center, April 10, 2022. (Mohammad Al-Kassim/The Media Line)

The massive Warsaw Expo exhibition facility has been transformed into a temporary shelter with 10,000 beds and provides hot meals, medical facilities, playgrounds for children, and even services for pets. At the refugee center, Ukrainians can choose a country to go to by bus or train.

