Don’t Look for Arab Unity against Peace Deal with Israel

While many have condemned the newly announced accord with Bahrain, others in the Arab world are cheering from the (social media) stands

Arab reactions to the decision by Bahrain and Israel to normalize relations is running the gamut on social media, with governments and citizens denouncing or welcoming the announcement, made Friday at the White House by US President Donald Trump.

The Palestinians consider it a second betrayal, coming less than a month after the United Arab Emirates declared that it would normalize ties.

The spokeswoman for the UAE Foreign Ministry, Hind al-Otaiba, applauded the announcement in English via Twitter.

“Congratulations to the Kingdom of Bahrain and Israel for their decision to establish full diplomatic relations. Today marks another important, historic achievement that will greatly contribute to the stability and prosperity of the region,” she said.

Ahmed Alsyaaf, a Dubai-based writer, author and analyst, told The Media Line that the agreement was certainly a good step.

“In peace there is peace, and in war there is devastation,” he said. “Blood is only spilled in war. As for peace, it provides a chance for life. There is no loss with peace.”

On Twitter, “Voice of Saudi” wrote in English: “King of Bahrain has made the right decision, Palestinians have spent 70 years defending nothing and yet no results, and yet they want us to keep paying them so they can live off our money. #BahrainIsrael #Bahranis.”

Another Twitter user, Sabin Mahal, wrote in English: “Get rid of your bad old habits. Everything changes. Right here. Right now. #BahrainIsrael.”

Also in English, Fahed Aldoseri wrote: “This picture of me from 2012 was taken during the celebration of #RoshHashanah – as a Muslim Bahraini, I always loved celebrating the Jewish holidays. #Bahrain #Israel BahrainIsrael.”

Cairo has welcomed the accord. President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi wrote on his official Twitter account that he followed with great interest the tripartite statement issued by the United States, Bahrain and Israel.

“As I value this important step toward establishing stability and peace in the Middle East in a way that achieves a just and permanent settlement of the Palestinian issue, I thank all those responsible for implementing this historic step,” Sisi said.

User Fahed al-Harbi wrote on Twitter: “Normalizing ties by the #UAE and now #Bahrain with Israel is an Arab national duty to get rid of the futility of the Iranian and Turkish projects and their offspring. The West succeeded in the game of hitting the region together and used these barbarians to negotiate with the natural countries (Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Egypt).”

Bilal al-Sabah wrote: “Yes to Arab peace with #Israel, and to the downfall of the #CommunistFatah militias and #PersianHamas. #Bahrain #Israel #SaudiArabia #Jordan #Egypt #Emirates.”

Abdullah Idris wrote: “#Bahrain_and the Emirates_red line. They attack the UAE and Bahrain because of their economic relationship with Israel, and ignore the foreigner [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, who is arming [against] Israel. And they attack Saudi Arabia because it allowed the passage of [Israeli civil] airplanes, and they forget Erdogan, who receives these planes [at Turkish airports].”

Muscat, too, welcomed the Bahrain-Israel accord.

“Oman hopes this new strategic path taken by some Arab countries will contribute to a peace based on an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and on establishing an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as capital,” the government said in an official statement this weekend.

On September 9, the Arab League rejected a draft resolution – prepared by the Palestinians – condemning the normalization agreement reached between Israel and the UAE, which angered those who say peace should be based on the Arab Peace Initiative, introduced by Saudi Arabia in 2002.

That initiative calls for normalization with Israel only when it leaves all territories captured in 1967 and the Palestinians have established a state, with its capital in Jerusalem.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud reiterated his country’s position backing the 2002 plan while avoiding any mention of the UAE-Israel agreement.

Two Saudi analysts, reached by The Media Line, declined to comment on the matter.