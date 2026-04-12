Exclusive: From Tehran, Art Photographer Shares Her Astonishing Photos of Women During War

Maryam Saeedpoor has documented war, fear, and endurance in the Iranian capital through images shot under bombardment

Amid the flood of images showing destruction and war damage in Iran, the photographs of a prominent fine art photographer who previously gained recognition for her feminist photo series during the “Woman, Life, Freedom” uprising have drawn wide attention. In an interview with The Media Line, Maryam Saeedpoor said she created these images to document the darkest days of Tehran’s devastation, some of which she later published on her Instagram page.

At the start of the 40-day war, while many of my colleagues had been cut off from internet access, an Iranian feminist art photographer caught my attention with a series of wartime images.

Through these photographs, she portrays the war in a fine art style, reflecting the condition of the Iranian people caught in a conflict in which they played no part and in which their lives and security were under assault both by the authorities and by the opposing side.

I am witnessing the destruction of Tehran, and of Iran. I have not left. If my city or my country is being destroyed, I want to be destroyed with it.

Saeedpoor, the photographer behind these memorable images of contemporary urban life in a war-stricken capital, told The Media Line: “I am witnessing the destruction of Tehran, and of Iran. I have not left. If my city or my country is being destroyed, I want to be destroyed with it.”

From the very first day, we were on the rooftop, watching the explosions across the city. Whenever I saw the smoke rising, I would tell them where to stand, and I would take the photograph.

Her work gained wide recognition following the 2022 “Woman, Life, Freedom” uprising for its depiction of feminism in the everyday life of Iran’s urban middle class. She says: “On the first day the war began, my journalist friend—who was at my home—and I would hold each other as the city was being bombed. Then the idea came to me to invite volunteers for photography to come to my home, and whenever an explosion occurred, we would embrace one another.” She continues: “From the very first day, we were on the rooftop, watching the explosions across the city. Whenever I saw the smoke rising, I would tell them where to stand, and I would take the photograph.”

Saeedpoor stresses that she detests war and does not believe that “through war we will achieve freedom.” In her view, the United States and Israel seek the “destruction and fragmentation of Iran.” Born during the eight-year Iran-Iraq war, she says that period had long remained a distant memory for her, but now war has suddenly become part of daily life, and “the sound of bombs, the devastation, the destruction, the killing of people and civilians is horrific and painful.”

In recent years, photojournalists and art photographers alike have faced heavy pressure and censorship, and in some cases arrest, threats, or forced exile. During the major protest waves of recent years, including the “Woman, Life, Freedom” uprising, only a limited number of professional photographs were published. Since the January uprising, no images by professional photographers have yet been released. During the 40-day war, only photographers affiliated with state news agencies, or those trusted by official institutions and authorized to shoot for foreign agencies, were able to publish news images. That absence of independent photojournalists has helped elevate artistic images such as Saeedpoor’s—anti-war in nature and so far published only on her Instagram—at a time when two opposing camps in Iran, supporters of the regime and supporters of Israel and the United States, largely aligned with monarchist circles, have both backed the continuation of the war and shown little enthusiasm for a ceasefire.

Some Persian-language media outlets abroad seem to suggest that this war is for regime change and the well-being of the Iranian people, but I am deeply skeptical of such political narratives

On that point, Saeedpoor says: “Some Persian-language media outlets abroad seem to suggest that this war is for regime change and the well-being of the Iranian people, but I am deeply skeptical of such political narratives. One of the reasons I remained in Tehran, in my home, under bombardment and missile strikes occurring near me, was that I wanted to document these days. I wanted to preserve these embraces and kisses—each of which might have been the last.”

The art photographer, who won an award in Vienna for her collection related to “Woman, Life, Freedom” and whose images have appeared in exhibitions and various media outlets, said all of these war photographs were taken on the rooftop of her home in the city center, in real time. Apart from positioning the subjects, the scenes were captured authentically, without alteration.