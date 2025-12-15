Exclusive: Jewish Antiquities Dealer Arrested in Damascus on Charges of Illegal Trafficking in Artifacts

This is the first instance in which a Syrian citizen from the Jewish community has been arrested on charges of illegal trafficking in antiquities

Authorities arrested Syrian citizen Salim Hamdani, a dealer in valuable collectibles and a member of the Jewish community in Damascus, two days ago on charges of illegally trafficking archaeological artifacts. Authorities confiscated several items from his shop in the Old Damascus market, a move that drew widespread attention due to the case’s sensitivity and the suspect’s identity.

Private sources told The Media Line that a patrol from the Syrian security services raided Hamdani’s shop, confiscated several archaeological pieces on display, then arrested him and escorted him to one of the security branches in the capital, where he has since been undergoing questioning.

A security source said in an exclusive statement to The Media Line that authorities had received information indicating that Hamdani was trafficking in archaeological artifacts prohibited from trade or sale without an official license. The source added that this information prompted a security patrol to go to Hamdani’s shop, where he was arrested, and some of the items in his possession were confiscated, pending investigation and the taking of necessary legal measures.

The source, who requested anonymity, stressed that the investigation is still ongoing and that it is not possible to determine Hamdani’s guilt or innocence before it is completed. The case file is submitted to the court in accordance with established legal procedures. He added that the case remains in its preliminary stage.

Salim Hamdani is known in Damascus’ commercial circles as an antiques and collectibles dealer and has practiced the profession for many years in the Old Damascus markets. He resides in Syria and has worked there for decades. He owns a well-known shop frequented by collectors of antiques and heritage items, both from inside the country and, in the past, by foreign visitors. According to local sources, he was not previously known to have been suspected of criminal activity.

Hamdani’s arrest coincides with recent thefts at the Damascus Museum, prompting some observers and those involved in cultural affairs to link the timing of the events. However, the authorities have given no official confirmation of a direct connection between the two cases.

The Media Line correspondent met with the head of the Jewish community in Damascus, Bikhour Shmantoub, who confirmed that he is closely following the case. He said that Hamdani is being held at one of the capital’s security branches and that the community is monitoring developments through available legal channels.

Shmantoub added that Hamdani is expected to be released in the coming days, noting that a private lawyer is handling the case and working to complete the necessary procedures. He also said that Salim Hamdani is a Syrian Jew of Iranian origin who resides in Damascus as part of what remains of the Jewish community in Syria, whose members now number no more than six following successive waves of emigration over the past decades.

The case is unprecedented, according to informed sources, marking the first instance in which a Syrian citizen from the Jewish community has been arrested on charges of illegal trafficking in antiquities. The incident is significant, given the rarity of such cases and the sensitivity surrounding issues related to religious minorities in Syria.

The story’s complete absence from Syrian official and semi-official media outlets is notable, particularly since these outlets typically publish detailed information on internal events and cases, including criminal and security matters. This has raised questions among observers about why the incident has not been covered so far, despite its legal and cultural sensitivity.

Trafficking in antiquities is considered a serious crime under Syrian law. Antiquities Law No. 222 of 1963 and its amendments stipulate severe penalties for anyone who engages in the illegal excavation, possession, sale, transfer or smuggling of antiquities without an official license.

These penalties include imprisonment of up to 15 years, substantial financial fines and the confiscation of seized artifacts, with harsher penalties imposed if intent to smuggle or harm national heritage is proven, as antiquities are considered state public property that may not be traded or disposed of.

The Syrian Jewish community is among the oldest in the Middle East, with a presence in the country dating back many centuries. Syrian Jews historically settled in cities such as Damascus, Aleppo and Qamishli. Their numbers have declined sharply over the past decades due to emigration, particularly since the 1990s, leaving the community today extremely small. Members of the remaining Jewish community in Damascus live under the supervision of their leaders and conduct their lives discreetly, given the heightened media attention they may attract because of their rarity in the country and the sensitivity of their circumstances.