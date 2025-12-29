Exclusive: Syria Frees Jewish Antiques Dealer After Dropping Trafficking Charges

Charges tied to alleged antiquities trafficking were withdrawn and an acquittal was declared after a short detention that drew attention to Syria’s shrinking Jewish community

[DAMASCUS] Syrian authorities have released Damascus antiques dealer Salim Hamdani, a Syrian Jewish citizen who had been detained on allegations related to antiquities trafficking, after formally dropping the charges and declaring him acquitted. The Media Line was the first outlet to report Hamdani’s arrest, which drew rare public attention because of his identity and the sensitivity surrounding Syria’s small remaining Jewish community.

The release was confirmed to The Media Line by Syrian-American Jewish activist Joe Jajati, who followed the case closely after the initial reporting and visited Hamdani during his detention.

A victory for justice and the revelation of the truth

In an exclusive statement, Jajati said the decision marked “a victory for justice and the revelation of the truth.” He added, “After 20 days, the judicial system proved what we knew in our hearts: Salim is an innocent man and has committed no wrongdoing.”

Jajati praised Syrian authorities for what he described as “perseverance, cooperation, and commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent trial,” saying their conduct “reflects a model to be followed in respecting legal procedures and protecting individual rights.”

Hamdani was detained earlier this month after security forces searched his shop in Damascus’ Old City, an area known for antique dealers and heritage collectibles. Authorities initially cited suspicions linked to antiquities trafficking, a serious offense under Syrian law, which treats archaeological artifacts as state property and criminalizes unlicensed possession, sale, or transfer.

The case attracted attention beyond Damascus largely because The Media Line’s initial report made public the detention of a member of Syria’s Jewish community—an event rarely covered in official Syrian media. That reporting prompted inquiries from Jewish community figures abroad and raised questions about the handling of antiquities cases in a country whose cultural heritage has been deeply affected by years of war.

Jajati said he visited Hamdani during his detention after learning the details through The Media Line’s coverage. He stated that Hamdani was treated with “a high level of care, respect, and dignity,” adding that his treatment “reinforces confidence in the state’s justice in its dealings with all its citizens, without discrimination.”

Hamdani is known in Damascus commercial circles as a longtime trader of antiques and heritage items, operating for years in the capital’s historic markets. His store was frequented by Syrian collectors and, in earlier periods, by foreign visitors. According to people familiar with his background, he has lived in Syria for decades and has not previously faced criminal allegations or legal violations.

The investigation unfolded against a broader backdrop of heightened concern over antiquities trafficking in Syria. Since the outbreak of the civil war in 2011, looting of archaeological sites and illegal trading of artifacts have become a persistent problem, fueled by economic hardship, weakened oversight, and the presence of smuggling networks operating across borders. International organizations and Syrian authorities alike have warned that artifacts removed from the country often end up in private collections or foreign markets.

In recent months, attention has intensified following reported thefts from cultural institutions in Damascus, highlighting the fragility of Syria’s remaining heritage assets and the pressure on authorities to enforce antiquities laws more aggressively.

Jajati emphasized that the authorities’ actions in Hamdani’s case were not driven by bias. “We believe the authorities acted with great care because Salim is considered a valuable member of the Syrian Jewish community, and it was the state’s duty to verify all the facts before making any decision,” he said.

He expressed hope that officials would identify those responsible for what he described as a “false report” that triggered the investigation, arguing that justice requires accountability for anyone who knowingly misleads state institutions.

Syria’s Jewish community is among the oldest in the Middle East, with roots stretching back centuries in cities such as Damascus and Aleppo. Its population has dwindled sharply over the past decades due to emigration, particularly since the 1990s, leaving only a small number of Jews in the country today. Those who remain generally live quietly, mindful of the attention their presence can draw.