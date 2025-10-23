Facing the Middle East, Episode 15: From Abraham Accords to October 7: Eyewitnesses Speak

The episode opens with gratitude for a cease-fire push before moving to Ambassador Eitan Na’eh on normalization, Pastor Robert Stearns on faith engagement, and Chen Schimmel on documenting October 7

Episode 15 of Facing the Middle East with Felice Friedson opens with a pointed on-air note of gratitude crediting President Donald Trump and his negotiating team with driving a cease-fire plan forward—praised as giving “life back to hostages,” offering “a moment of relief and hope,” and urging listeners to set politics aside to value human life. From that framing, the program moves straight into the nuts and bolts of regional diplomacy with former Israeli Ambassador to Bahrain Eitan Na’eh, who maps the five-year journey since the Abraham Accords and argues that normalization is a process measured in patience, not headlines.

Na’eh recounts how relations were built from scratch after 2020: the first two years brought a flurry of delegations, cabinet-level exchanges, and an embassy that grew into routine, public-facing work. The war with Hamas produced an immediate downturn and security-driven rotations—Na’eh back to Jerusalem, Bahrain’s envoy back to Manama—but, he says, the channel never closed. Bahrain’s Ambassador Khaled Yusuf Al Jalama later returned to Tel Aviv before being promoted to undersecretary for political affairs, and Na’eh himself went back to Manama in June to resume duties. Messages, he notes, continued to shuttle “from the highest levels to ambassador level, and then even below.”

Why did the people-to-people track lag behind the United Arab Emirates? Na’eh cites size, tourism pull, and simple caution with a new relationship. Direct flights were asymmetrical, the Emirati market is larger, and Israelis voted with their passports for Dubai and Abu Dhabi even in challenging periods. Commerce between Israel and Bahrain did rise in the early years, he adds, and should expand as fighting winds down and a stable cease-fire takes hold.

The conversation steps briefly to Turkey, where Na’eh served both in the 1990s and later as ambassador starting in 2016. He recalls years of rapid growth in Ankara–Jerusalem ties based on shared interests in trade and counterterrorism. While relations cooled during the current war, he still sees “potential” with a country of 80 million once conditions allow. That perspective mirrors a broader theme of the episode: normalization is a long game that can pause, reset, and move forward again.

From diplomacy, the program turns to faith and public engagement. Pastor Robert Stearns, founder of Eagles’ Wings Ministries, sets the moral stakes in stark terms—a contest between “modernity and coexistence” and “barbarism.” He links momentum from the Abraham Accords to backlash from Iran and Hamas, and urges Christians—especially in the US—to deepen their understanding of the region. American Christians, he says, are “waking up,” while the global church already lives with the threat of terrorist movements and authoritarian ideologies. Stearns points to firsthand trips as a force multiplier: pastors who walk the streets of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv return home as informed voices in their pulpits. He also describes a stir of spiritual renewal among young Americans who are restless with a TikTok-age diet of materialism and individualism and are searching for community and meaning.

The closing segment shifts from policy to memory. Photographer Chen Schimmel discusses her book, October 7th, Bearing Witness, a visual record compiled alongside ZAKA volunteers who recover remains and prepare them for burial according to Jewish law. Schimmel recounts her family’s response on the day of the assault, the “deafening silence” on devastated kibbutzim, and the sensory weight of places that still carry the smell of destruction. One image she returns to shows ZAKA workers painstakingly cleaning a small shard of wood and metal that had become a killing tool—an emblem of the ordinary turned into horror. All proceeds from the book, she says, support soldiers living with trauma and post-trauma.

Across interviews and images, the episode threads a through-line: hard-won ties from the Abraham Accords are still holding; faith communities are finding their voice; and a younger generation of Israelis is preserving what happened on October 7 so denial cannot rewrite the record. The question “what comes next?” runs through every segment—trade routes between Manama and Tel Aviv, civics lessons for American congregations, and the long care required for those still carrying unseen wounds.