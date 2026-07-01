Facing the Middle East with Felice Friedson, ep. 23: Hate Is a Dirty Word

Faith leaders, diplomats, an Arabic-language content creator, and technology experts discuss how to confront antisemitism, misinformation, and AI-driven hate after October 7

This episode of Facing the Middle East takes on a fight that is moving fast, spreading wide, and increasingly playing out online: the surge of antisemitism, misinformation, and anti-Israel hate since October 7. I frame the program around a blunt question: How should Israel, Jewish communities, Christians, technologists, and Arabic-speaking bridge builders respond when falsehoods travel faster than facts?

The episode opens with the wider regional backdrop: the recent US-Iran agreement, the unresolved dangers facing Iranians under Tehran’s rule, and the continuing threat from Iranian-backed groups including Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Hamas. I argue that ceasefire diplomacy and memorandums of understanding cannot be judged only by nuclear terms, sanctions relief, or open waterways through the Strait of Hormuz. They must also be measured by what happens to ordinary people: Iranians opposed to the regime, Lebanese under Hezbollah’s shadow, Yemenis under Houthi control, Gazans under Hamas, and the families still living with the consequences of October 7.

The episode then turns to Bishop Robert Stearns, founder and president of Eagle’s Wings, who launches the Israel Christian Nexus with a plan to educate pastors about Israel and counter misinformation in churches. Stearns argues that weakening support for Israel reflects a deeper decline in biblical literacy among Western Christians. His approach is simple but ambitious: Do not only fight antisemitism; create friends of the Jewish people and the Jewish state.

Ambassador George Deek, Israel’s envoy to the Christian world, expands that message to a global Christian audience. An Arab Christian from Israel, Deek says social media has broken down many older gatekeepers of truth, making direct outreach vital. He presents Israel as a country defending democracy, religious freedom, and minority life in a region where Christians and other minorities have often been pushed out.

The episode also features Herut Davidson, an Israeli content creator who uses Arabic-language social media to reach audiences across the Muslim world. Davidson describes Arabic as a tool for showing Israelis’ lived experience and says a recent visit to the United Arab Emirates gave her hope that dialogue with Arab societies remains possible.

The final segment moves from advocacy to technology. Chen Shmilo, former CEO of the Unit 8200 Alumni Association, calls online antisemitism a “technological frontline,” while Shiran Mlamdovsky Somesh warns that artificial intelligence, deepfakes, biased large language models, and algorithmic echo chambers can turn lies into mass belief. Together, the interviews make the case that the fight against hate now requires theology, diplomacy, storytelling, and code.