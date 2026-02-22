Facing the Middle East with Felice Friedson, Episode. 18: Showdown in Iran, Protesters Alive in Body Bags

Mass protests fueled by soaring inflation and a collapsing rial collide with a brutal crackdown and an information blackout inside Iran

On this edition of Facing the Middle East, host Felice Friedson frames Iran’s newest nationwide uprising as a fast-moving crisis with global stakes, not a contained domestic revolt. What began in late December as anger over economic hardship has expanded into mass demonstrations that Friedson says have swept millions of people into the streets across what some estimate to be hundreds of cities. With the Iranian rial sliding and inflation reaching 42.2% by the end of 2025, the protests have become a demand for freedom—and, for many, regime change.

Friedson describes a crackdown marked by extreme violence, conflicting death toll estimates, and an internet shutdown that has made independent verification difficult while cutting Iranians off from the outside world. She also points to mounting international tension after President Donald Trump warned that the United States would intervene if the regime violently targets protesters. As the episode is produced, US naval power is moving into the Gulf, led by the nuclear-powered supercarrier USS Abraham Lincoln and accompanying destroyers, while China has dispatched a warship of its own. Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian issues a stark warning that any attack on the supreme leader would be treated as a declaration of war, and the location of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is described as unknown.

The program then turns to voices tied to Iran’s opposition. Friedson speaks with Dr. Iman Foroutan, chairman of the board of trustees of the New Iran and founder of SOS Iran, alongside Hisam, the group’s director of civil disobedience, based in Turkey. Foroutan relays testimony from activists inside Iran using encrypted communication, describing water cannons, sweeping arrests, and fearlessness among protesters chanting the name of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi. The guests describe a covert organizing network built to move information out of Iran, as well as the creation and distribution of lion-and-sun flags and posters meant to unify the protest message.

In the episode’s final segment, Managing Editor Steven Ganot joins Friedson to assess what comes next: anything from a sudden strike to an extended standoff and diplomacy, with the Strait of Hormuz looming as a potential economic flashpoint. Friedson previews an exclusive report by Omid Habibinia, described as documenting horrific accounts of wounded protesters being transported to morgues alive, and the risks sources take to get evidence out. The episode closes with a blunt challenge: why global outrage often erupts quickly over some conflicts, yet falls quiet when Iranians are fighting—and dying—for freedom.