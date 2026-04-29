Facing the Middle East with Felice Friedson, Episode 20: Sounding the Alarm on Iranian Regime’s Hidden Executions

Facing the Middle East opens with my framing of the US-Israel war against Iran as a conflict over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, missile program, and support for proxy forces, while also warning of the human cost across the region. The episode moves between the strategic and the immediate: Iranian missiles striking Israeli cities, political prisoners facing executions inside Iran, and emergency responders racing to save lives under fire.

The program begins in Arad, where an Iranian ballistic missile attack wounded at least 84 people, including 10 seriously. The strike is presented as part of a wider missile campaign in which Iran has used long-range systems capable of reaching Israel, Europe, and possibly farther. The episode also examines Iran’s use of cluster warheads. Gabriel Colodro interviews Dr. Uzi Rubin, former director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization and a founder of the Arrow Project, who explains that cluster warheads disperse dozens of smaller bomblets over a wide area, making them especially dangerous to people in the open.

The episode then turns to Iran’s domestic repression. Omer Habibinia reports on the execution of three young protesters accused of killing police officers, as well as the execution of Swedish-Iranian citizen Koroush Kivani on espionage charges for Israel. Human rights activists warn that more than 500 Iranians have been detained since the war began, with families often unable to learn where their loved ones are being held or what charges they face. The report raises fears of rushed trials, forced confessions, secret executions, and worsening prison conditions as the Islamic Republic seeks to tighten control during wartime.

From Israel, Gabriel Colodro and Giorgia Valente describe reporting under repeated missile and drone attacks, moving in and out of shelters while covering the widening regional conflict. Their reporting shows the strain on civilians and journalists alike, while The Media Line’s regional coverage reaches beyond Israel to Iran, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and the Gulf.

The final major segment focuses on Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical service. At its Ramla headquarters, Colodro and I examine how MDA prepares for mass-casualty events, including advanced ambulance simulators, mixed-reality training, and a protected underground blood center designed to keep operating even under missile fire. Uri Shacham, MDA’s chief of staff, says the organization prepared for a war more intense than the June 2025 conflict, training crews to work independently when large numbers of ambulances cannot be sent to every impact site.

The episode also revisits the destruction I witnessed in Bat Yam during Operation Rising Lion, where Iranian ballistic missiles struck civilian neighborhoods. An MDA paramedic describes the confusion after impact: multiple addresses reporting damage, shattered windows and doors across a wide area, rubble, fire, water, and injured people emerging from surrounding blocks. The segment shows how MDA’s 39,000 personnel—about 90% volunteers—are embedded in Israeli communities and form a crucial part of the country’s wartime response.

I close by widening the lens again: the war is not only about military targets, but also civilians under missile fire, political prisoners inside Iran, Gulf states caught in the fallout, and the hope for a safer regional order.