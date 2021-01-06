Fake News, Conspiracy Theories Endanger Palestinian, Israeli Vaccination Efforts (VIDEO REPORT)

Israeli and Palestinian residents try to separate fact from fiction as health care workers roll out their plans to beat back the spreading pandemic

The campaign to vaccinate Palestinian residents in east Jerusalem is slowly gathering speed, but so far, the novel coronavirus’ spread is outpacing the inoculation drive. Meanwhile, in west Jerusalem and throughout Israel, while most residents aged 60 and older are rushing to receive the coronavirus vaccine, others are refusing to do the same as conspiracy theories and fake news spreads online.

Mohammad Al-Kassim reports from the eastern side of the holy city, and Maya Margit from the west.