Families of Abducted Civilians Demand Humanitarian Corridor After Deadliest Hamas Attack

Relatives of those kidnapped in the mass terrorist attack in Israel call on Hamas to allow Red Cross access and the provision of essential medical supplies

The families of civilians believed to be abducted by Hamas called on Saturday for Hamas to adhere to international law. They demanded that the Red Cross be granted access to their loved ones and that essential medications and treatments be provided to them.

Last Saturday marked the deadliest terrorist attack in Israel’s history, perpetrated by Hamas. During the attack, the organization killed at least 1,300 people, injured over 3,000, and reportedly kidnapped more than 150 individuals, taking them into the Gaza Strip.

Many of those abducted require medications to survive. From their headquarters, the Families for the Return of the Abducted and Missing Persons organization issued a statement. They demanded the creation of a humanitarian corridor for the transfer of medicines and humanitarian aid to the abducted and missing in need of life-saving medical treatment by Saturday midnight.

Professor Hagai Levin, the head of medicine and liaison for the Red Cross, informed The Media Line that a list detailing the medical needs of the abducted has been submitted to the Red Cross. The list, he added, includes 150 names and the medical care they need is indicated.

“These medicines serve not only to prevent death but also to alleviate suffering,” said Levin. “This amounts to torture,” he added.

Lee Dan, a family member who contributed to the statement, told The Media Line that her 80-year-old aunt, who has dementia, and her 13-year-old niece with autism, are among those abducted. They were taken hostage by Hamas gunmen from the Kibbutz Nir Oz on Saturday morning.

Dan noted that her aunt, who has both dementia and heart disease, critically needs her medications. “My niece, who is autistic, doesn’t require medication. However, she is highly sensitive to loud noises and crowded areas and needs special care,” said Dan.

Dr. Edva Gutman Tirosh, whose missing sister Tamar Gutman suffers from a chronic illness requiring urgent care, informed The Media Line that Tamar had been abducted from the Nova Music Festival. “She’s been hospitalized multiple times in recent years. Without her medication, her life is at risk,” Tirosh said.

Romi Gonen, daughter of Meirav Leshem-Gonen, also attended the music festival targeted by Hamas and is now missing. Leshem-Gonen told The Media Line that she had spoken on the phone with her daughter since the beginning of the attack and for four hours. Romi told her mother that she had been shot by one of the terrorists before the call was disconnected. “My daughter was bleeding,” she said, expressing concern that her daughter had not received the necessary medical attention after being shot.

Levin, who is spearheading the effort, stated that Hamas must adhere to international law. He pointed out that terrorists arrested by Israel during the attack received top-notch medical care, involving the best medical teams, hospitals, and advanced technology. “The situation is asymmetrical,” he added.