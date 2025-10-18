Fear and Faith: Pakistan Sees New Wave of Journalist Killings as Iran-Linked Group Claims Karachi Attack

Legal voices say the killings of anchor Imtiaz Mir and reporter Tufail Rind show how religion and politics are used to justify violence rather than due process

Pakistan, long beset by armed extremism and political tumult, is seeing a renewed surge of violence fueled by rising intolerance and religious radicalization—placing journalists squarely in the crosshairs and making the country one of the most unsafe for media professionals.

Authorities and press advocates say a climate of impunity and fear is being reinforced by a spate of targeted killings. The latest cases include senior Karachi-based anchor and journalist Imtiaz Mir, fatally attacked in a drive-by shooting in Malir, and Tufail Rind, a local reporter killed in Sindh’s Ghotki district.

On September 21, 2025, Mir was traveling home with his elder brother when two unidentified assailants—a man and a woman—on a motorcycle intercepted their vehicle and opened fire before fleeing. Both brothers sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to Liaquat National Hospital in critical condition.

After nearly a week in intensive care, Mir died of his injuries on September 28. The killing drew widespread condemnation, with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Opposition Leader Ali Khursheedi, and other political and social figures expressing grief.

Journalists’ unions and press clubs nationwide denounced the attack as an assault on press freedom and the right to free expression.

Police initially suggested the incident might have stemmed from a family dispute. In contrast, the Iran-linked terrorist group Lashkar-e-Tharallah claimed responsibility, alleging Mir was targeted for visiting Israel in 2023. Intelligence sources say the group asserted responsibility via encrypted channels and cited his Israel visit as the motive. Sources added this appears to be the group’s first known operation inside Pakistan in which a journalist was targeted for pro-Israel views.

The group’s name, Lashkar-e-Tharallah, roughly translates to “The Army of the Avenger of God.” The term Tharallah is rooted in Shia Islamic tradition. The organization is reportedly of Iranian origin and believed to have ideological affiliations with Iran.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Karachi-based security official told The Media Line, “There is no established record of the group’s existence beyond its claim of responsibility in the Imtiaz Mir case.” The official added that “such claims are often circulated by hostile actors seeking to sow fear and confusion, particularly against individuals whose views differ from their ideological or political narratives”. In such an atmosphere, he urged, the emergence of unverified armed-group claims exploiting religious or political sensitivities cannot be ruled out.

Mir visited Israel in 2023 with a Pakistani delegation. He appeared on Israeli media and produced a video report from Al-Aqsa for the Pakistani channel Metro News One, where he was employed at the time.

Another case has deepened alarm. On Wednesday morning in Ghotki, Tufail Rind was driving his children to school when unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle intercepted his car and opened fire. Police described the shooting as a targeted attack. Rind died at the scene in front of his children.

The assassinations of Mir and Rind have reignited debate about the shrinking space for journalists in Pakistan, where reporters face threats from armed groups, state actors, and foreign-linked networks. Observers say the cases also show how geopolitics and domestic polarization intersect to heighten media vulnerability when journalists cross ideological or political lines.

Advocates warn that a recurring pattern—journalists killed and their deaths later attributed to unrelated personal or local disputes—reflects a systemic failure to protect the press. They argue that non-state actors, including sectarian and terrorist organizations, operate with growing impunity to silence dissenting or critical voices.

Risks to reporters now stretch beyond ordinary crime. They are rooted in deep political and social divisions, growing intolerance, and the dominance of extremist ideologies. The killing of Mir—allegedly tied to a foreign visit seen as ideologically unacceptable—illustrates how religion and politics are being weaponized against the press.

Journalists describe danger from all sides: fighters, political party loyalists, feudal power brokers, and state institutions. Many say they have resorted to self-censorship, especially when reporting on the military, corruption, or the misuse of blasphemy laws.

Global media watchdogs such as Reporters Without Borders and the Committee to Protect Journalists repeatedly rank Pakistan among the most dangerous countries for reporters, citing rampant impunity as a core driver. Without credible investigations and prosecutions, they warn, the violence will persist.

Ajmal Suhail, a Berlin-based geopolitical analyst, told The Media Line that “Pakistan’s rising violence against journalists reflects a deeper crisis rooted in decades of state-led ideological engineering”. He noted that “journalists now face existential threats for crossing ideological lines. The killing of Imtiaz Mir, allegedly over a foreign visit to Israel, illustrates how extremist groups—some faceless, others state-aligned—have weaponized religious sentiment to silence dissent”.

Suhail explained that “in such an environment, freedom of expression becomes the first casualty, and even nuanced discourse risks being labeled blasphemous.” He added that “some of these groups are artificially created or manipulated to expand influence while operating outside democratic norms, whereas others exist only as digital fronts, claiming responsibility to conceal deeper agendas. This hybrid threat landscape, he warned, undermines civil liberties and erodes public trust”. To reverse this trend, Suhail emphasized, “Pakistan must rethink its internal and foreign policies, disengage from tactical extremism, and reintegrate radicalized individuals through education and opportunity”. He stressed “that offering viable alternatives can foster de-radicalization and help restore civic space. Without such reforms, Suhail warned, Pakistan risks deeper fragmentation—a society that punishes truth-tellers cannot claim democratic integrity. The time to act, he added, is now, before silence becomes the only safe option”.

Noorulain Naseem, an Islamabad-based researcher and political analyst and a former visiting fellow at the Stimson Center in Washington, told The Media Line that “punishment for ‘truth-tellers, alternative thinkers, and progressives’ in Pakistan is largely driven by a dominant conservative master narrative, which the establishment enforces through key institutions such as the media, education system, and civil and military bureaucracy”. She underlined that “this system coercively imposes values centered on state loyalty and conservative religious and class-based norms, leading to the alienation of those who dare to question or move beyond their inherited social, ethnic, or sectarian identities.”

Naseem noted that “the use of coercion to silence criticism in Pakistan is proving counterproductive, fueling frustration and quiet defiance. When free expression is curtailed and social progress restrained by rigid conservative norms, dissent only deepens”. She warned that “continued suppression of critical voices risks widening divisions and undermining Pakistan’s long-term political stability and social cohesion”.

She further pointed out that “disturbing statistics from global organizations reflect the grave consequences of sustained suppression of free will and alternative voices at both personal and professional levels in Pakistan.” Moreover, she cautioned that “the introduction of the controversial laws in 2025 is seen as tightening control over online dissent and critical reporting, further enabling the targeting of free speech”. Naseem urged that “the targeting of journalists, gender-based violence in the form of honour killings, and the growing desire among young people to challenge the status quo — as reflected in the recent general election results — are all writings on the wall.”

Saeedain Khan, a senior attorney at the Federal Sharia Court and the Lahore High Court, told The Media Line that “despite constitutional guarantees of life, liberty, fair trial, and freedom of expression and religion, religion in Pakistan is routinely weaponized through blasphemy allegations for personal or political vendettas.” He noted that the “tragic irony lies in how easily dissenting voices are punished—branded as ‘Jewish agents’ or accused of insulting Islamic norms—bypassing law and reason to justify violence.”

Speaking about the killing of journalist Imtiaz Mir, Khan said, “This case perfectly illustrates this toxic dynamic. If Mir’s visit had truly violated the law, the state itself was the only entity authorized to initiate legal action—yet it took no such step. To resurrect this three-year-old allegation now and use it as a death sentence is sheer vigilantism, falling entirely outside the bounds of civilized society and law.”

He urged that “the state must now reassert its authority and stop allowing militants to usurp its judicial and executive powers. The most crucial step in defending both press freedom and the rule of law.” Khan further emphasized “the need for educational reforms aimed at fostering religious harmony instead of fanaticism.”

Taken together, the killings and competing claims have intensified pressure on authorities to deliver credible investigations and protection for the press. Advocates argue that without accountability, Pakistan’s already narrow space for journalism will continue to shrink—and more reporters will pay with their lives.