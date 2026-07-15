Fiji PM: ‘Embassy Opening Most Welcome Development in History of Fiji-Israel Relationship’

Fiji took another step in strengthening its relationship with Israel on Tuesday with the launch of the 65th Israel Allies Caucus, as officials said they hope the initiative will encourage other Pacific nations to deepen ties with the Jewish state.

Lawmakers, government officials, diplomats, church leaders, and international representatives gathered in Fiji’s parliament in Suva to formalize a new parliamentary platform dedicated to strengthening ties with Israel. The evening’s Jerusalem Summit focused on Fiji’s embassy relocation as a model for other Pacific nations considering similar moves to formalize a new parliamentary platform dedicated to strengthening ties with Israel.

The launch was followed by the Jerusalem Summit, a dinner hosted in partnership with the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ), which brought together regional leaders to discuss the diplomatic, economic, and faith-based implications of Fiji’s decision.

Chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka, the new caucus is expected to promote pro-Israel legislation, combat antisemitism, and deepen bilateral cooperation between the two countries through what organizers describe as shared democratic and biblical values.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, speaking exclusively to The Media Line, emphasized the significance of the initiative beyond his role as head of government. Calling it “the most welcome development in the history of the Fiji-Israel relationship,” Rabuka said he attended the launch not primarily as prime minister but “as a member of the caucus,” demonstrating his personal commitment to the new parliamentary alliance.

Among those attending the parliamentary launch were Israeli Ambassador Maya Yaron, Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) President Josh Reinstein, ICEJ Senior Vice President David Parsons, Australian Member of Parliament Andrew Wallace, and diplomatic representatives from several Pacific Island nations, including Samoa, the Marshall Islands, Vanuatu, Micronesia, and Papua New Guinea.

The evening’s Jerusalem Summit focused on Fiji’s embassy relocation as a model for other Pacific nations considering similar moves. Organizers argued that recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital offers not only diplomatic benefits but also reflects shared religious values that have long shaped relations between many Pacific Island nations and Israel.

Reinstein described the launch of the caucus and the Jerusalem Summit as “a defining moment for the Pacific,” arguing that Fiji had demonstrated “courageous leadership by standing with Israel and recognizing Jerusalem as its eternal capital.” He said the summit was designed not only to celebrate Fiji’s decision but also to present “the profound strategic, economic, and spiritual blessings that come from aligning with Israel.”

According to Reinstein, the initiative represents “faith-based diplomacy in action,” bringing together allies around “truth, security, and shared values for a better future across the region.” He added that by relocating its embassy to Jerusalem and establishing the caucus, “Fiji has fulfilled its prophetic calling to lead a new wave of support for Israel from nations of the ends of the earth.”

David Parsons, Senior Vice President and spokesman for the ICEJ, also framed the developments as both politically and spiritually significant. Describing the day as “a momentous day for Fiji-Israel relations,” Parsons said Fiji’s leaders were demonstrating “wisdom and discernment in a time of moral confusion and compromise among so many other world leaders concerning Israel.”

He argued that the establishment of the caucus reflects a broader spiritual conviction, saying, “The Lord is building Zion and Fiji is rightly aligning with His redemptive purposes in restoring Jerusalem and the Land of Israel to the Jewish people.”

The IAF coordinates a global network of more than 1,600 legislators through parliamentary caucuses that promote faith-based diplomacy in support of Israel.

With Fiji becoming its 65th caucus worldwide, the organization hopes the country’s example will encourage additional Pacific Island nations to deepen ties with Israel and consider relocating their own embassies to Jerusalem.