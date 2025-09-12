First Syrian Parliamentary Elections Since Assad’s Fall Emphasize Transparency, Oversight and Public Trust

Transparency, community partnership, the involvement of civil society organizations, and the right to appeal are meant to inspire confidence in upcoming Syrian Parliamentary elections.

Syria has entered advanced stages of preparing for the upcoming parliamentary elections. On Sept. 7, 2025, subcommittees across all regions began the process of selecting members of the electoral bodies.

At the same time, officials are outlining the legal requirements and necessary documents for candidates, following a set timeline designed to ensure the elections are conducted in an orderly manner while upholding standards of integrity and transparency.

Nawar Najmeh, spokesperson for the Higher Committee for the People’s Assembly Elections, confirmed that subcommittees at the regional level have already started selecting members of the electoral bodies.

In a statement to The Media Line, Najmeh said: “From this moment, the work of the subcommittees proceeds with practical steps that include selecting the names nominated for membership in the electoral bodies and contacting them directly to request the necessary documents and certifications.”

Afterward, these names are submitted to the Higher Committee for preliminary approval and then published publicly.

“This mechanism is not a formality; rather, it is designed to ensure the highest degree of transparency, allowing every citizen to exercise their legal right to challenge any nominee who does not meet the established conditions or criteria.”

“We in the Higher Committee consider the right to appeal a safeguard, as it opens the door to genuine popular participation and prevents any irregularities that could undermine the credibility of the electoral process.”

Najmeh highlighted the role of civil society in the electoral process, noting that the committee recently signed a memorandum of understanding with civic organizations to promote oversight and raise public awareness. He described the agreement as “a cornerstone for ensuring societal oversight and raising electoral awareness.”

He added that this step reflects the committee’s conviction that elections should not rest solely with state institutions. “It is a shared responsibility among all stakeholders,” Najmeh said.

This statement emphasizes the committee’s clear orientation toward enhancing popular participation and ensuring that the formation of electoral bodies is subject to collective oversight rather than restricted to a single authority.

Regarding the representation of minorities in elections, Nawar Jumaa, Head of the Election Commission, told The Media Line that this matter depends on the candidates themselves and the voters. “The candidacy door is open to everyone, and by the way, I personally am of the Christian religion, and I do not believe that the elections will be limited to one color or ethnicity.”

“As for the Jews,” he explained, “their number in Syria does not exceed 10 people due to the migration of most Jews during Assad’s rule.”

Regarding As-Suwayda, officials acknowledged the existing difficulties and stated that arrangements for holding elections there would be determined at a later stage.

In a related development, the Higher Committee signed a memorandum of understanding with five civil society organizations to cooperate on training and awareness programs connected to the elections.

The agreement aims to foster a culture of community participation and enhance the role of civic organizations as active partners in monitoring the process and ensuring its integrity.

Former Syrian MP Abbas Al-Faris, who once ran for office in Idlib, stated that the memorandum demonstrates the authorities’ acknowledgment of the need to involve broader societal actors in overseeing key electoral stages. In an interview with The Media Line, he described civil organizations as “an additional eye” on the process, adding that they help raise citizens’ awareness of their electoral rights and responsibilities.

Alongside the selection of electoral body members, the Higher Committee issued a circular detailing the documents and certifications required for candidacy.

Applicants must submit a copy of their national ID or civil status record, a valid passport, and—if they are applying from outside the civil registry of their electoral district—proof of continuous residence since 2006.

Educational requirements were also specified: a university degree or its equivalent for candidates in the “competency” category, and at least a high school diploma or its equivalent for those in the “notables” category. Candidates must additionally provide a comprehensive CV that lists personal details, place of residence and work, academic qualifications, professional experience, community activities, and other relevant information

In its circular, the Higher Committee explained that the electoral process will follow a strictly defined timetable. Applications for candidacy closed on Sept. 11, 2025. After this date, preliminary candidate lists will be forwarded to the committee on Sept. 12. The initial lists of electoral bodies are scheduled for release on Sept. 13. From Sept. 14 to 16, appeals will be accepted, with final decisions on those appeals to be issued on Sept. 17. The process will conclude on Sept. 18, when the final electoral body lists are published.

This strict timeline reflects a clear desire for tight organization and ensures that the process proceeds within specific deadlines. It reduces confusion and provides all stakeholders with clarity regarding the various stages.

To gain deeper insight into the significance of these steps, The Media Line spoke with Dr. Samer Al-Hassan, professor of constitutional law at Damascus University.

He explained: “Precisely defining the required documents and the timetable represents a cornerstone of transparency, as it prevents ambiguity or personal discretion that might affect the integrity of the process.

“Moreover, opening the door to appeals strengthens popular oversight and gives citizens a direct sense of partnership in managing the electoral process.”

Al-Hassan noted that working with civil society organizations represents a crucial step toward fostering a healthy electoral culture. He emphasized that in many successful international experiences, genuine partnerships between election authorities and civic groups have played a decisive role.

These measures are unfolding within a domestic political climate focused on rebuilding trust between citizens and state institutions, particularly in the realm of popular representation. The formation of electoral bodies is considered the foundation of the entire process, and the accuracy and integrity of their composition are seen as directly shaping the legitimacy of the final results.

The adoption of a strict timetable further emphasizes discipline and seriousness, signaling that the process is governed by clear institutional criteria rather than left open-ended.

Taken together, the recently announced measures reflect the Higher Committee’s effort to build an electoral framework grounded in transparency and participation. From the selection of electoral body members to the definition of requirements and documents and the enforcement of deadlines, each step points to a determined organizational will.

The ultimate test, however, is whether these measures will be enough to restore public confidence and persuade citizens that their votes can genuinely influence the composition of the upcoming parliament. In this regard, the statements of spokesperson Nawar Najmeh—highlighting transparency, community partnership, the involvement of civil society organizations, and the right to appeal—stand out as key assurances for building elections that carry greater credibility.