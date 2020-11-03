Former US Ambassador to Egypt, Israel: Biden Would Re-enter JCPOA (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Ambassador Kurtzer tells The Media Line President Trump fortunate foreign issues are not part of re-election

With elections underway in the United States and the world waiting to see whether President Trump will lead the free world for another four years, the foreign policy issues that have played a central role in the Trump Administration’s first term have received woefully little attention during the campaign for a second four years. Daniel Kurtzer served as US ambassador to Egypt during the Clinton Administration and was ambassador to Israel during the term of President George W. Bush. Ambassador Kurtzer, S. Daniel Abraham Professor of Middle East Policy Studies at Princeton University, joins me on The Hill on the Middle East.