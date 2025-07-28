‘Freeze Qatar’s Assets’: Hostage Families Turn to President Trump as Confidence in Israeli Government Collapses 

In Tel Aviv’s blistering heat, over 50,000 marched to the US Embassy demanding a full deal that would bring all of the hostages home.

The heavy humidity and suffocating Mediterranean heat of Tel Aviv did not deter the crowds. As the sun dipped below the skyline on Saturday evening, Hostages Square became a mass of movement and color. Israeli and American flags waved together, many bearing hand-drawn messages in English: “End the war,” “Bring them home,” “Only one deal.”

Soon after 8:30 p.m., more than 50,000 people began a solemn march to the old US Embassy building, located along the city’s southern coastal corridor. They walked through thick air and unmoving traffic. It was a scene of desperation, unity, and above all, direction.

The entire demonstration was oriented not toward the Israeli government, but toward Washington.

“If I were Trump,” said Dani Miran, speaking to The Media Line in a personal interview during the rally, “I’d freeze all of Qatar’s assets in the United States. That would make an impact. That’s who is managing these negotiations for Hamas. Qatar is the sponsor.”

His voice carried more than just strategy; it conveyed a deeper meaning. It was raw with frustration. “We place all our hopes in Trump,” he said. “Only Trump.”

Miran’s son Omri was kidnapped on October 7 from their home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz. Hamas terrorists, he recalled, forced a local teenager to beg Omri to open the door or be shot. “He opened to save him. They dragged him out in a t-shirt and underwear,” Miran said. “My granddaughter, two years old, saw her father being tied up and taken. She screamed, ‘Abba, Abba.’ That was the last time we saw him.”

Nearly 660 days later, Miran has lost faith in the Israeli leadership. “I have no message for our government,” he said. “None. For two years, I waited. They told me they were fighting Hamas. They killed many. But they didn’t bring my son home. They’ve isolated us. They’ve humiliated us. Ministers and Knesset members treat us like a burden. I won’t waste another word on them.”

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which has maintained a constant presence in Hostages Square, organized the event. However, unlike previous demonstrations, this march was directed outward fully toward the United States and its president.

“President Trump, because of you I am here today, standing, thankful, but in pain,” said Yair Horn, a former hostage who was held underground for 498 days. “My little brother Eitan is still in hell. Please, do the last effort, complete the mission. You can bring all 50 hostages back home.”

Horn’s message was consistent with those voiced throughout the night: a comprehensive deal is the only solution. No more phases. No more delays.

“President Trump, please don’t be misled by another partial deal,” warned Yael Adar, whose son Tamir is being held by Hamas. “There is only one alternative: a deal that brings all the hostages home. No phases, no stages — all 50, all of them.”

The crowd roared as the rally’s mantra echoed across the boulevard:

“Et kulam, be iska!” — “Everyone, through a deal!”

Israeli and American flags waved together, along with messages in English, urging an end to the war and the return of all hostages. Some signs bore the names and faces of captives still held in Gaza; others displayed calls for a single, comprehensive agreement, not a phased release.

“Enough is enough,” declared Yotam Cohen, whose brother Nimrod is still in Gaza. “The doctrine of partial deals has failed. One deal. A comprehensive one. That’s what it takes to bring them back and end this war. Only you can make it happen.”

Cohen also directed gratitude toward US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, who had met with families repeatedly during his visits. “Thank you for coming to listen to us for three days in a row. It’s not obvious. You give us the strength to continue.”

From the stage, Or Levy, a survivor of 491 days in Hamas captivity, addressed President Trump directly:

“Your leadership has already given me back my freedom,” he said. “But time is running out. The situation is growing more desperate by the day, and only you have the power to break this cruel and dangerous stalemate.”

He continued: “Please, use every tool, every means of influence to bring them all home. A comprehensive deal is the only path forward.”

The rally was not merely political; it was visceral. The scent of sweat and summer clung to every shirt; chants reverberated off the walls of the embassy as families carried photos and paintings of their captive relatives.

Sharon Sharabi, brother of recently freed hostage Eli Sharabi, urged the American public to mobilize as well. “If the citizens of the United States consider Israel their closest friend, they should stand up,” he told The Media Line. “This isn’t just a Jewish issue. It’s a human one.”

Sharabi added, “Only diplomacy will bring them back. Military options are exhausted. We’re losing soldiers in terrain we can’t control. These hostages are being held dozens of meters underground. No rescue operation can reach them. The only way is a comprehensive deal and that means pressure, especially from Washington.”

By midnight, the chants had quieted but not faded. The message was clear: for many families, the road to Gaza no longer runs through Jerusalem; it runs through Washington.