German Navy Successfully Tests Israeli BlueWhale Drone Sub as Baltic Risks Escalate

After a recent case of suspected Russian sabotage against internet cables in the Baltic Sea, the German Navy concluded the test of the BlueWhale, an unmanned Israeli submarine that could help it protect critical undersea infrastructure

The German Navy recently concluded a two-week evaluation of the BlueWhale autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), a cutting-edge system developed by the state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). The evaluation was conducted in the Baltic Sea by a 5.5-ton submarine equipped with a telescopic mast with radar and electro-optic systems. The AUV can perform complex tasks for several weeks, identify sea and land targets, and transmit data to command posts worldwide.

The trials also highlight the growing defense partnership between Israel and Germany. BlueWhale’s evaluation follows other high-profile collaborations, including the recent Arrow missile air defense system deal, which reflects the strategic alignment between the two nations in addressing mutual security challenges. The German Navy partnered with IAI and ATLAS Elektronik for the trials, and the NATO Centre of Excellence for Operations supported the integration of the BlueWhale into the German Navy’s framework.

The test comes after undersea internet cables in the Baltic Sea were physically cut, an act suspected of Russia-led sabotage. On November 18, two undersea telecommunications cables were severed, disrupting communications between Finland, Germany, Lithuania, and Sweden. The incidents have raised concerns, and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius labeled them “sabotage.”

In light of this suspected undersea cable sabotage, the BlueWhale is reportedly strengthening the German Navy’s objectives. With its advanced monitoring capabilities and autonomy to operate for extended periods, the unmanned Israeli submarine can provide a critical tool for monitoring and protecting vital undersea infrastructure.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Germany’s defense policy has changed substantially; the government has planned to modernize its forces and meet NATO’s defense spending target of 2% of GDP. The country’s updated defense strategies, outlined in the “German Navy Objectives for 2035 and Beyond,” reason that with the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, the Baltic Sea must be integrated into NATO’s maritime security, a move that puts them in potential conflict with Russia.

The German Navy’s efforts to strengthen its capacity in the Baltic Sea are a significant challenge for Russia, as the area is critical for Moscow’s ambitions. A more robust German naval presence—bolstered by advanced technologies like the BlueWhale and increased NATO coordination—undermines Russia’s ability to project power and operate covertly in the region. Such an enhanced military presence counters Russia’s hybrid threats, including cyber and physical sabotage, hallmarks of Putin’s tactics.

IAI President and CEO Boaz Levy shared in a press release that “in addition to its intelligence-gathering capabilities, the BlueWhale system excels in detecting other submarines and covertly mapping mines on the seabed, using its advanced sonar systems, and is an important part of IAI’s range of maritime solutions, which include the protection of Economic Exclusion Zones, defensive and offensive system suites for marine vessels, and the management of the arena in which autonomous vessels are operating.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent conflict have been catalysts for German military spending, leading to substantial enhancements in military spending, reforms, a more proactive role in the defense of Europe, and support for NATO. However, Germany’s acquisition of Israeli defensive systems doesn’t put Israel on a collision course with Russia.

Kobi Michael, a researcher at INSS and the Misgav Institute for National Security and Zionist Strategy, told The Media Line that “as long as Israel doesn’t supply Ukraine with weapons and mainly offensive weapons, I do not think that Russia can say something, especially when Russia supplies weapon to Hezbollah and aerial defense systems to Iran.”

Over the last decades, the Israel-Germany relationship has evolved into one of Israel’s most important strategic partnerships—second only to the United States. It’s remarkable considering diplomatic relations only began in 1965.

Similarly, Jeremy Issacharoff, Israel’s former ambassador to Germany, told The Media Line, “Over the last decades, the Israel-Germany relationship has evolved into one of Israel’s most important strategic partnerships—second only to the United States. It’s remarkable considering diplomatic relations only began in 1965.”

While the Holocaust remains an ever-present historical factor between Israel and Germany, the relationship has matured into one of trust and cooperation, especially in defense and intelligence, the former ambassador highlighted. “These deals weren’t about historical guilt—they were based on Germany’s recognition of Israeli technology as the best fit for their defense needs. Moreover, high-level visits between Israeli and German leaders increased significantly. This wasn’t just Germany supporting Israel; it was Israel committing to Germany’s security as well,” Issacharoff added.

It’s clear Germany is not looking to provoke Russia by buying these defensive systems from Israel. Israel respects the German need to defend itself.

“It’s clear Germany is not looking to provoke Russia by buying these defensive systems from Israel. Israel respects the German need to defend itself,” Issacharoff emphasized.

As Germany modernizes its defenses and reinforces its naval presence to counter hybrid threats, Israeli technology will continue to play a critical role in ensuring the protection of Europe’s vital infrastructure within a complex geopolitical context. Meanwhile, Israel faces a significant Russian presence in Syria, where its air force is operating extensively. Both nations have exercised caution to avoid direct clashes, maintaining a delicate balance in their interactions.

As Germany continues to use Israeli technology, like IAI’s BlueWhale, even, potentially, against Russian operations, they may, one day soon, come face to face with Putin’s tactics and forces.