Going at It Alone: Can Israel Complete Its Mission in Iran Without US Assistance?

With air superiority established and Iran’s nuclear program disrupted, Israeli leaders hint at expanded strikes targeting hardened facilities

Israel continues to expand its aerial assault on Tehran on the fourth day of its war against Iran, raising speculation about whether the US will join the campaign to help eliminate Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Since the offensive began Friday, Israel has struck top Iranian military leaders, nuclear scientists, uranium enrichment facilities, and ballistic missile infrastructure.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he wants to see a “real end” to the conflict, not just a ceasefire. The American president has repeatedly insisted that Iran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons or continue enrichment on its soil.

“Trump wants a commitment from Iran that they will rid themselves of their nuclear capabilities on their own and he wants to see effective supervision on that process,” said Prof. Eytan Gilboa, an expert on US-Israel relations at Bar-Ilan and Reichman Universities. “The question is whether his statements are a threat or a promise.”

Trump may be clearing the way for American involvement in the war

“Trump may be clearing the way for American involvement in the war,” Gilboa added.

On Tuesday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced it had assassinated the chief of staff of the Iranian military, three days after his predecessor, Alaa Ali Rashid, was eliminated in the opening strike. Hours earlier, the IDF ordered the evacuation of some 330,000 residents from a neighborhood in Tehran, sparking widespread traffic jams that quickly spread across social media.

In response, Iran has fired around 370 missiles and launched hundreds of drones at Israel. So far, 24 people have been killed in Israel, with more than 500 wounded.

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman, Hossen Kermanpour, said that more than 1,400 Iranians have been killed or hospitalized since the conflict began.

Trump has issued conflicting signals during the fighting, expressing interest in a diplomatic deal with Iran while also hinting that American forces may enter the war.

“IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,” Trump posted Monday night on social media before an early departure from the G7 summit in Canada. “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

Trump’s messaging aligns with Israel’s stated objectives.

“The war needs to end when Iran is completely void of the ability to pose a strategic threat to Israel,” said Meir Ben Shabbat, head of the Misgav Institute for National Security and former national security adviser. “That includes nuclear capability, ballistic missiles, long-range precision weapons, and the ability to export terrorism and everything that that entails.”

Citing senior military officials, Israeli media have reported that four days of airstrikes have set Iran’s nuclear program back by at least a year.

As part of that effort, Israeli jets have targeted senior Iranian nuclear scientists.

“This will not get rid of all the knowledge, but it will make other experts think carefully about whether they want to be involved in projects that shorten their lifespan,” said Ben Shabbat, who also participated in the Israeli-American strategic dialogue on Iran.

Although President Trump has said he wants to avoid new wars and end ongoing ones, his administration shares Israel’s goal of preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. The allies differ over how to achieve that objective. When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the start of the preemptive strike on Friday, he made it clear that Israel had chosen to act alone.

“The operation was planned by Israel to reach its goal using only Israeli forces,” Ben Shabbat said. “If the US chooses to join, it will certainly make things easier. But Israel is right to avoid telling the American administration what to do.”

Last week, the US military began shifting its posture in the Middle East. Refueling tankers and aircraft carriers have moved closer to the region, raising speculation about what assets may have been deployed discreetly.

The US military possesses weapons that would accelerate Israeli efforts, especially against the heavily fortified Fordo nuclear facility.

Fordo, located near the city of Qom, is Iran’s most secretive enrichment site and a core concern for Israel and Western nations. Built deep underground, it was designed to withstand conventional airstrikes.

A successful strike would require up to 30,000 bunker-buster bombs, which only the US possesses. Delivering such bombs would require B-2 stealth bombers, also exclusive to the American arsenal.

“Israel and the US are looking for a ‘knockout’ against Iran, not just to push back its nuclear program but to prevent any chance of rebuilding it,” Gilboa said. “Israel cannot do that without the US. It may damage Fordo, but not neutralize it.”

Fordo will definitely be taken care of

To date, the IDF has not struck the Qom facility.

“Fordo will definitely be taken care of,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday afternoon during a visit to a site hit by an Iranian missile.

While foreign media and nuclear watchdogs widely believe Israel possesses nuclear weapons, the country has neither confirmed nor used them. Even low-grade nuclear weapons could devastate the Fordo site.

“Even if Israel had such capability, it is not currently under an existential threat from Iran that would justify their use,” Gilboa said. “Such weapons should be used only when there is absolutely no other option. Israel has said its aim is to dismantle Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, not harm the Iranian people.”

Katz warned that Israel will strike more strategic targets later in the day. “Even when we will be done, any attempt to rekindle the nuclear program will be taken care of by Israel,” he added.

The Israeli campaign has been aggressive. Over 2,000 kilometers from home, Israeli forces have conducted hundreds of sorties. Military analysts say the IDF has achieved air superiority over Iran in just four days. Israeli jets, drones, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are now reportedly operating freely over Tehran after destroying key Iranian air defense systems. Israeli strikes are also believed to have damaged large parts of Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal.

Netanyahu, Katz, and other officials have told Israelis to prepare for two to three weeks of fighting, with home front restrictions adding strain to an economy already weakened by prolonged conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Control of Iran’s skies may shorten the war.

“Once Israel has achieved complete freedom of action in Iran’s skies, this effort becomes much easier,” Ben Shabbat said. “For now, the only weapon Iran is using against Israel is its ballistic missiles, but those are not unlimited. Iran has other weapons, but they don’t compare.”

With Israeli aircraft now able to fly over Lebanon, Syria, and Iran, detection of threats such as slow-moving drones and UAVs has improved.

The geographic distance that was once a challenge for Israel has become an advantage

“The geographic distance that was once a challenge for Israel has become an advantage,” Ben Shabbat said. “This creates a clear strategic asymmetry in Israel’s favor.”

Israel appears to be moving steadily toward its objectives in Operation Rising Lion. The Fordo facility remains a key target, and US involvement could be decisive in shortening the war.