Gulf Nations, US, Call for Kuwait-Iraq Maritime Border Delineation

An Iraqi Supreme Court ruling jeopardizes a longstanding agreement between Iraq and Kuwait on their shared Khor Abdullah waterway, and, with memories of the 1990 Gulf War in mind, nations urge a clear demarcation of the sea border

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday, and urged him to take “concrete, decisive, and urgent measures” to address a recent ruling by Iraq’s Supreme Court on the countries’ shared Khor Abdullah waterway, according to Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA.

The request followed a similar appeal made by the United States and the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries on Wednesday, asking for a full delineation of the maritime boundaries between Kuwait and Iraq. The GCC members are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Their statement was issued after GCC Secretary General Jasem al-Budaiwi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the foreign ministers of the GCC countries met in New York.

The Khor Abdullah waterway is a narrow estuary shared by both Iraq and Kuwait that leads to the Persian Gulf and its oil terminals. In 2012, the two countries reached an agreement to regulate navigation in the waterway, and both ratified it in 2013. However, earlier this month, Iraq’s Supreme Court ruled the agreement unconstitutional, saying that it should have been approved by a two-thirds majority in the Iraqi parliament, rather than a simple majority.

Longstanding tensions between Iraq and Kuwait have been escalating following the court’s decision.

In 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait, setting off the Gulf War. In 1993, the UN demarcated land borders between the two countries but did not address the sea borders.

Dr. Mohammad Salami, an associate research fellow at the International Institute for Global Strategic Analysis, told The Media Line that Kuwait’s history could explain its interest in resolving border disputes, with the memory of the Gulf War motivating it to reduce the risk of future conflicts.

Dr. Hasan Alhasan, a Bahrain-based research fellow for Middle East policy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told The Media Line that setting the maritime border could help Kuwait protect its sovereignty.

“For a small state like Kuwait, which is surrounded by three large regional powers—Iraq, Iran, and Saudi Arabia—border demarcation agreements serve to reinforce recognition of its sovereign borders,” he said.

Alhasan said that even before the Iraqi Supreme Court’s ruling, the Kuwaiti government had already made it a priority to finalize the demarcation of its maritime borders with Iraq.

Kuwait’s maritime border with Iraq is not its only undefined maritime border. Kuwait also has yet to fully demarcate its maritime boundaries with Iran and Saudi Arabia, which has led to recent disputes over the Durra gas field, Alhasan said.

Salami said that Iraq is also deeply invested in the demarcation of its maritime border with Kuwait.

Of all the Gulf countries, Iraq has the least access to the sea, with only 36 miles of coastline.

Carving out greater access to the Gulf has always been a geostrategic priority for Baghdad

“The Iraqi coastline is shallow and full of mud, making it difficult for large ships to transit,” Salami said, and added that coastal cooperation with Kuwait partially eases the restricted nature of Iraq’s maritime access.

“Carving out greater access to the Gulf has always been a geostrategic priority for Baghdad,” Alhasan said. He said that Iraq had done so in the past by laying claim to the Kuwaiti islands of Warbah and Bubiyan, which block much of Iraq’s access to the Gulf, as well as large sections of the Kuwaiti coast.

Salami said an agreement about the maritime border could benefit both countries in trade, transit, and oil interests.

In the disputed waterway, Kuwait is currently building the Mubarak Al Kabeer Port, worth $3.3 billion, and Iraq is building the Grand Faw Port, worth $6 billion, Salami said.

“Although the capacities of these ports are common and [the ports] can be competitors, they can complement each other at the same time,” he said.

In addition to the ports, the two countries are also motivated to cooperate because of their shared Rumaila and Ratqa oil fields.

The claim that Kuwait had stolen oil from those fields was Iraq’s pretext for invading Kuwait in 1990, Salami said.

“Delimiting the sea borders leads to the improvement of their cooperation in joint harvesting or increasing their technical capacity and joint investment,” he said.

The border deal is also extremely important for the GCC.

Any conflict or border tension will make the region unsafe, especially in the field of maritime security

First of all, Kuwait is a member of the GCC, and the member states try to serve the interests of their fellow members, Salami said.

“Any conflict or border tension will make the region unsafe, especially in the field of maritime security, which is directly related to the economy of many members,” he said.

He also pointed out the GCC’s interest in removing Iraq from Iran’s sphere of influence and returning it to an Arab identity.

“The demarcation of the border between Iraq and Kuwait will lead to the common convergence of the GCC with Iraq, which can spread to other areas,” he said.