Haim Yavin, Israel’s Enduring Voice of Public Television, Dies at 93  

Known to Israelis as “Mr. Television,” Yavin was a foundational figure in Israeli broadcasting—someone who did not simply report the country’s history but helped establish the medium through which much of that history was experienced

The Media Line is saddened by the loss of Haim Yavin, a broadcaster whose voice and presence were woven into Israel’s public life for generations. Yavin also held a valued place in The Media Line community, serving on the Professional Advisory Board of its Mideast Press Club from 2005 to 2008.

The Press Club was created during a period when contact between Israeli and Palestinian journalists had largely broken down. Its purpose was practical—to create a professional setting in which reporters, editors and broadcasters could meet, learn from one another and improve coverage of the people and issues on both sides of the conflict. Yavin’s participation reflected his belief in journalism as a public responsibility, grounded in seriousness, dialogue and first-hand knowledge. We extend heartfelt condolences to his wife, Yosefa, his children and grandchildren, and to his many colleagues and admirers.

Known to Israelis as “Mr. Television,” Yavin died on July 22 at the age of 93. He was a foundational figure in Israeli broadcasting—someone who did not simply report the country’s history but helped establish the medium through which much of that history was experienced.

He was born Heinz Kluger in 1932 in Upper Silesia, then part of Germany. His family came to Mandatory Palestine in 1933. Before beginning the career that would make him a household name, he worked at the Phoenicia glassworks in Haifa and later studied Hebrew and English literature at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Yavin entered radio in 1956, joining Kol Yisrael at a time when broadcasting was developing into a central institution of the young state. He later helped build the radio service that became Reshet Bet. By the time television reached Israeli homes in 1968, he was among the people helping to shape its character and standards.

On July 23, 1968, Yavin anchored the first edition of Mabat, the nightly news broadcast of the new public television service. He remained identified with the program for roughly four decades, working not only as its anchor but also as an editor and senior television executive. Between 1986 and 1990, he headed Israeli Television.

His delivery was deliberate and unadorned. In an age before dozens of channels, rolling updates and social media, viewers often encountered national events through a single evening broadcast. Yavin brought authority without theatricality, which made him a trusted guide through moments of war, political change, grief and celebration.

One such moment became part of Israel’s political vocabulary. On the night of the 1977 election, when Menachem Begin’s Likud ended Labor’s long hold on power, Yavin announced the result with the word “mahapach”—upheaval. The expression has remained attached both to that election and to his public persona.

Yavin’s work was not confined to the anchor desk. He made documentaries that explored difficult issues in Israeli life, including the country’s relationship with the Palestinians and the settlement movement. His 2005 series Land of the Settlers drew intense debate because it brought the veteran broadcaster’s personal observations to a subject he had long covered from the news studio.

He retired from presenting Mabat in February 2008, but his standing in Israeli media endured. In 1997, he received the Israel Prize for communications, in recognition of a career that spanned radio, television leadership, documentary filmmaking and public affairs.

Yavin belonged to the generation that created Israeli television’s common language. He helped set an expectation that news could be sober, precise and attentive to the public interest. For those who watched him over the years, his legacy will be measured not only in broadcasts and honors, but in the confidence he inspired whenever Israel faced a moment that demanded to be understood.