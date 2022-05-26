The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hamas Warns Israel Allowing Flag March To Proceed Risks Violence
Palestinians burn Israeli flags and portraits of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, IDF Commander Aviv Kochavi, and Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir to protest the Jerusalem Day Flag March, May 25, 2022, in Gaza City, (Ahmed Zakot/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Top Stories
Jerusalem Day
Hamas
Flag March
Jerusalem
Muslim Quarter
Gaza Strip

Hamas Warns Israel Allowing Flag March To Proceed Risks Violence

Mohammad Al-Kassim
05/26/2022

Annual Jerusalem Day event to see Jewish nationalists parade through Damascus Gate, Muslim Quarter

A controversial “Flag March” planned by Jewish right-wing groups and scheduled for Sunday, threatens to spark violence.

Nationalist groups traditionally hold the march in parts of the Old City for Jerusalem Day, the annual commemoration of the unification of the city after Israel occupied east Jerusalem in 1967.

The traditional route, approved by Israeli authorities for this year’s event, sees marchers enter the Old City through Damascus Gate, heavily used by Palestinians, en route to the Western Wall.

Last year violence erupted when the march got underway; Palestinian factions in Gaza fired a barrage of rockets into Israel triggering an 11-day war.

The short yet deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas saw 260 Palestinians, including 66 children, killed, while one soldier and 14 civilians, including one child, were killed in Israel.

Israeli journalist-turned-political-analyst Eli Nissan told The Media Line the march has gone through Damascus Gate in previous years, and it didn’t create tension until the last couple of years.

“There are ideas to change the route, but I do not believe in the end that the path will change. For years, we have seen the march go through the same path, and there is no threat to Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Nissan says.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has defended his security officials’ decision to let Sunday’s march enter Damascus Gate and pass through the Muslim Quarter.

However, some members of his coalition government have urged him to rethink the route and suggested there might be a last-minute change of heart.

“It is true that the government is weak, but everything related to the march is proceeding forward as it happened in the past and it has no effect on the stability and future of the government,” says Nissan.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh warned Sunday against letting the march take place, saying that the Palestinian Islamist group would use “all possibilities” to confront it.

A statement on Thursday by Hamas urged Palestinians to converge on Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday to “thwart the occupation plan,” adding, “We reiterate that we are proceeding with full force in defending Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and national rights.”

The Israel Police, which is on high alert, says it has not approved a route that would see the march entering the flashpoint Al-Aqsa compound/Temple Mount, and that this has never happened in the past either.

Hamas, which governs Gaza, warned Israel that it must reconsider allowing the flag-waving nationalists march through Jerusalem’s Old City or face repercussions consequences from Palestinian factions in the Strip. The Islamist movement also urged international governments to pressure Israel to reroute the march.

Gaza-based political analyst Mohammad Hijazi told The Media Line that tension in Jerusalem and the West Bank has existed for a while, but this escalation in rhetoric “will not lead to the launching of rockets from Gaza.

“I think that Hamas is not in the process of escalation. It is trying to threaten and warn against the entry of settlers and extremists to Al-Aqsa Mosque. Therefore, I think these warnings have a political function rather than [being translated into] steps on the ground,” he said.

Hijazi noted that the impoverished coastal enclave is still reeling from last May’s 11-day war, and said the appetite to go through another war, no matter how short, was nonexistent.

“The apartment blocks and houses are destroyed, and the effects of the war are still visible; the process of reconstruction has almost stopped,” he said.

The Israeli military has deployed Iron Dome air defense units around the country as a precaution against rocket attacks from Gaza.

The annual Flag March celebrates Israel’s capture of the Old City in 1967 Middle East war. Israel deems all of Jerusalem its capital − a status not recognized internationally. The Palestinians want to establish their own capital in the city.

The American Embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday urged vigilance, adding an advisory that US government employees and their families “cannot enter the Old City at any time on Sunday.”

This heightened tension comes in light of new efforts by Egypt and Qatar to increase the number of Gazans allowed to enter Israel for work, in addition to some economic improvements.

“All this confirms that Hamas and the factions in Gaza are not interested in going to war. There are no political goals or desired gains motivating Hamas or Israel to engage in a military confrontation,” says Hijazi.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.